The D-League’s Best Brew: Gritty McDuff’s Red Claws Ale

Let’s be real: It’s the Friday of Halloween weekend. On that note, you need to check out Gritty McDuff’s Red Claws Ale. As one of the biggest Maine Red Claws fans on the planet, and as a fellow New Englander, I feel it’s my duty to share with the world the greatness that’s coming out of Portland.

Beginning in mid-November, Gritty’s best-selling Red Claws Ale (which was launched in December 2009 in 22 oz. bottles and on tap) is expanding to six and 12 packs in grocery stores, convenience and beer stores throughout Maine.

“The popularity of Gritty’s Red Claws Ale has been exceptional from day one,” says Gritty’s master brewer Ed Stebbins. “It is a very tasty brew that allows fans to show their support of Maine’s successful basketball team, and that has been an unbeatable combination. Red Claws Ale fans asked for additional offerings, so we’ve responded.”

“It’s exciting to walk into a store and see Red Claws Ale on the shelf and to see that distinctive tap handle at area bars and restaurants,” says Red Claws President and General Manager Jon Jennings. “We knew from the beginning that Gritty’s would deliver a quality product, and we were not disappointed.”

For those of you wondering, the launch of the new packaging will coincide with the Maine Red Claws first home game on November 19.

