The Decision: Should Duke’s Kyrie Irving Enter The NBA Draft?

Trying to get information on Kyrie Irving‘s injury and its potential impact on his future is about as difficult as my Physics final was last year. As was announced early last Thursday, Kyrie — who is averaging over 17 points and five assists for No. 1 Duke — will be out indefinitely with ligament damage to his right big toe, which he sustained in the Blue Devils’ win last Saturday over Butler.

Thursday morning, Kyrie tweeted, “Situation not looking good and I’m not feeling good…smh worst thing ever.”

The Duke Sports Information office says it isn’t allowing Kyrie to do any interviews while he’s injured, and between an NBA scout, Kyrie’s high school coach, a former high school teammate, a high school talent evaluator and countless others I’ve reached out to, all I’ve received is an e-mail from Kyrie’s father, Drederick Irving, saying, “He is hanging in there. Thank you.”

Essentially, your guess is about as good as mine on what the prognosis is and whether this will affect Irving’s decision to declare for the 2011 NBA Draft.

One case that could serve as precedent involved former Atlanta Hawks guard Dion Glover. After averaging 18.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Georgia Tech as a freshman in 1997-98, Glover tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee before his sophomore year and missed the entire season. Instead of returning school and risking further injury, he declared for the 1999 NBA Draft and was selected 20th by the Hawks.

Kyrie is a consensus top-five pick across the draft boards, and is even projected to go No. 1 by DraftExpress.com, but that could change if he doesn’t play again this season. If he returns to Duke, he would get to play with the No. 1 high school senior in the country, Austin Rivers, and could potentially be the best player on a team contending for its third-consecutive national championship.

If Kyrie is out for the season, what do you think he should do?

