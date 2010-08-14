The G.O.A.T. graces Day 2 of the World Basketball Festival

Perhaps you’ve heard about this thing we’ve got going on called the World Basketball Festival. No big deal, just a blockbuster four-day weekend dedicated to the greatest sport in the world, taking over the greatest city in the world, and attending by the greatest athletes and entertainers in the world. After Day 1 saw a Team USA scrimmage and Jay-Z performance at Radio City Music Hall, Day 2 was spent almost exclusively at historic Rucker Park in Harlem for a star-studded schedule … Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul got it started at the Jordan Breakfast Club clinic. And while those three were giving instruction and playing ball with a group of lucky kids, there was a surprise appearance by none other than Michael Jordan himself, decked in all Carolina blue everything. It’s crazy how MJ can still turn a bunch of grown men with good jobs into a giggling mess … Although Jordan had to take off to make it up to Springfield, Mass., for the Hall of Fame inductions later that night, ‘Melo, CP and Flash sat down for interviews after the clinic. We asked them how the events of this postseason — Denver and Miami going out in the first round, New Orleans missing the playoffs — served as motivation for next year. ‘Melo had the best answer: “Just look at my face, dog.” CP talked about his injuries and committing himself to getting healthy this summer, then added, “I guess D-Wade took a different approach.” … While the games featuring high school stars from China, Puerto Rico, Brazil and New York were intense and entertaining, the senior national team scrimmage between Brazil and PR was the exact opposite. Leandro Barbosa, Anderson Varejao and Co. never went higher than half-speed (at best), and while Carlos Arroyo‘s squad picked up the pace a little bit in the second half thanks to Arroyo feeding guys alley-oops, they weren’t exactly at their best either … Afterwards, we got up with Barbosa, who talked about why he asked out of Phoenix and why he’s happy to be with the Raptors. We wanted to ask Nene about the Carmelo contract extension thing, but he said he didn’t want to talk about anything NBA-related. Weird … Overall, the event was awesome, and there are still two more days left. Check out DimeMag.com for all the videos, photos, recaps and interviews you could want … The WBF was even big enough to overshadow the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions. Among those honored: Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Gus Johnson, Dennis Johnson, Cynthia Cooper, Bob Hurley Sr., the 1992 Dream Team and the 1960 Olympic team that featured Jerry West and Oscar Robertson … More than anybody, Pippen’s video montage reminded us how effing NASTY the dude was. Don’t get it twisted: Pippen could have been a star on his own. Matter of fact, he WAS a star on his own that first year Jordan retired. It’s crazy how people today act like any ol’ second option is playing the “Pippen” role. Sorry, but cats like Mo Williams and LaMarcus Aldridge are nowhere near Scottie’s level … During The Mailman’s montage, they showed the moment when he passed Wilt on the all-time scoring list. All night everybody had been talking about how huge Malone was and how he had a football player’s body (Malone was busting out of his Hall of Fame suit like Incredible Hulk), and then during the video you see Kevin Willis of the Raptors congratulate Malone after his historic bucket — and Willis completely dwarfs Malone. If there was a Basketball HOF for being jacked, Willis would be the first guy in … Magic was the de facto spokesman for the Dream Team, and talked up everybody on the roster. (At least we think so. Did we miss the part where Magic had a good word about Christian Laettner?) Great moment to see all those guys up there who represent the era during which a lot of us fell in love with basketball. But that’s why it also felt like Isiah Thomas and Dominique Wilkins should have been there … We’re out like Mo Gotti-as-Pippen …
Scottie could shut down anybody, anytime. truly one of the all time greats
MJ and Scottie on the same team? not fair…
I was always a bigger fan of Pips than Jordan because I related to his game alot more as a kid growing up in Chicago. Jordan was much harder to emulate lol. So watching Pip get HOFed last night was a great moment in basketball history for me. I’ve been watching his video packages online and this is by far one of the best youtube videos i’ve ever seen
[www.youtube.com]
The Ultimate defender.
Man, you don’t get much better than that.
On another note, his HOF speech was pretty boring lol. I almost turned the channel.
and lastly, whats with all the NIKE shoutouts? Pip and Coop completely sold the fluck out with that one. Nike must have paid them big time bucks for that advertisement.
oh and
Dennis Scott, Dana Barros, Antonio Harvey…especially Harvey, you can all Get THat ISH outta HERE! those blocks were nasty
very happy to see the superstar again. Melo, CP, Wade …, of course, the biggest superstar is MJ, his is my idol forever.I love you MJ.
mj-pip-greatness
Scottie is my all-time favorite, just an incredible player. I keep hearing people argue that w/o Jordan he would have nothing, but really w/o Pip how many rings would MJ have? In some years Scottie could have been the second best player on his team, but top 5 overall.
if any of ya’ll think Pip wasn’t one of the 20 greatest players of all time, then you are either punkass 18 year old or you don’t know jack about the game we all love. Pippen was a straight up beast on both ends of the floor.
PIP = Top 10 All time.
Hows bout that?
You know who currently the closes thing to Pippen in the NBA? LeBron.
And thats not meant as a diss to anyone. I read a Sam Smith piece and it makes sense.
[www.nba.com]
Great read.
Talkin bout left out. ‘Nique. Snubbed from Top 50 list as well. Sorry ya’all but I wouldn’t take Zeke over Magic or Stockton.
Pip = Top 10 of all-time?
Not.
Appreciate the dude and the lovefest right now but let’s relax.
Top 50 all time.
Top 5 wing defenders all-time.
Best sidekick ever.
Top 10?
Ummmmm….no.
Movin on:
Magic can still control the crowd.
Props to all the HOFers.
Pip was one my all time favorites. People forget when MJ retired the Bulls still had a 50 win season and Pips numbers increased. I said this during his playing years but aside from Jordan you could made the argument that Pip was the best player in the league. He was the best all around player in the game in an era that featured some of the greatest ballers in league history
I
The only proof you need of Scottie’s all-court game is his stats in the oldschool NBA Jam.
If Karl Malone looks like the Incredible Hulk, then Pippen was the friggin’ amazing Spiderman on the court.
The year Pippen held down the Bulls for dolo, he should’ve won MVP. 22 points, 8.7 rebs, 5.6 assist a game and 49% from the field.
Man, I forgot all along about Karl Malone’s signature “hold your hand behind your head and dunk with the other hand” dunk. Haha, it was the easiest to copy as a kid. :)
Loved Larry Bird getting up there after Magic and sticking it to a few folks. He’s still a trip. You wanna see trash talking, go check out Bird in his day… he wouldn’t clown you, he’d straight degrade you.
It was great to step in the time capsule and relive some of the original Dream Team. Truly, the greatest team ever assembled ever.
And of course… props to my boy Pip. Man, dude was a beast.
@10
You’re right on brotha. Pippen’s all-around game and versatility was very very similar to LeBron’s. People will read that comment and just brush it off but if you don’t think Pippen was truely amazing, it’s because you never saw him play. There would be no Bulls dynasty without Pippen. Period. And honestly, Jordan said he would of never called up Magic and Bird and asked to join forces with them, well.. in the mid 90’s there wasn’t many players better than Scottie. So whether Jordan admits it or not, he already had top 5-10 player in the league help on his team. Not to mention Tony Kukoc was something stupid too, check the film.
@13
Real talk, I get what you mean by thinking this is just some temporary “love-fest”, but catch one of these NBA TV hardwood classics they been playing all week. Watch Scottie in a full-length game. He literally was in the conversation as the 2nd best player on the court at ALL times. He’s not just a sidekick. Even the games that are on to highlight Karl Malone show you glimpses of Scottie’s skills lol. Scottie is only viewed as not legendary because people view him as a sidekick, even if he was the 2nd best player in the league at the time.
DIME, YOU FORGOT UBIRATAN ‘BIRA’ MACIEL IN THE BASKETBALL HOF LIST!!!
WHATASHAME!
Wow today’s comment section turned into the World Scottie Pippen Dickriding Festival.
@ 3 Stacks
Thank you. There were other guys who got in, but comments are readin like Scottie got in solo.
@ Chise
I appreciate what Pip did, but I don’t care what the writer of today’s Smack says, y’all can quote me:”Scottie Pippen does not become the player he becomes without MJ there to push him and mold him”
It’s a temporary lovefest when I read comments sayin that “Pip is top 10 all-time” or
“Pip shoulda won the mvp the year he played without Mike”
Hakeem deserved that mvp:
53%fg and *42%3fg* in 41 minutes per, puttin up 27ppg 12 rbs 3.6as 1.6stl 3.7blks
Scottie got his chance to win with a stacked Houston and Portland teams and I don’t see any rings from those seasons. I’ll give respect where it’s due and Scottie deserves that…but I ain’t gonna just blow shit outta proportion cuz they showed some hilites. Keep it real then: Show him sittin on the bench with migraines in game 7 vs the Pistons. Show him sittin on the bench mad refusin to go into the game cuz Phil called the play for Toni.
Rant over.
Congrats to ALL the Hall of Famers.
R.I.P. to those that have passed.
Thanks for the link Chicagorilla.
Those blocks were similar to Lebron. Though Scottie keeps them in play and Lebron spikes them out of bounds.
You’d never get away with that defense at the beginning of the clip now.
HAHAHAHAHA Scottie Pippen dickriding fest.
Well, we’ve already been praising the Dream Team for like forever, most of us don’t really know Gus Johnson that well, we know DJ but it was a long time ago, Coop was with the WNBA – we can’t dickride that. I’m sure Hurley Sr and the Brazilian dude were great but we just don’t know them enough. And Karl Malone? Yeah, right. Feel free to dickride a country boy with limited charisma AKA borderline boring.
Everyone knows Pip and he’s the most exciting and exposed HOFer of them all. We may all admire MJ but it was Pip’s game we tried to emulate and came to love if you really wanted to play real basketball.
KDizzle
Man you are just a hater to the core. You try to hide the hate underneath some compliments but nicca you still hating.
It’s known everywhere that Pippen should have won MVP in 94. Not saying Hakeem didn’t deserve it either because Hakeem was a monster. Pippen led his team in 5+ different categories…FIVE! and also led the NBA in steals. He could have scored 25+ ppg, but that would have sacrificed some wins and Pip was all about winning. I don’t believe Pip was the 2nd best player in the L during his years with Chicago, but he was still top 10 for most of his Bulls Career.
And sure Scottie may not have become that Great without Jordan to learn from, but you can say the same thing about any player who idolized MJ rather it be up close (Pippen) or from afar (Lebron, Wade, Kobe). Pip did not even play the same game as Mike. The only thing he may have gotten from MJ was the tenacity and Will. I’m sure that Rubbed off on every Bull.
Also, I don’t have him in my top 10 of all-time, but he’s damn close. Those years after Pip left the Bulls his Back was shot. In 97′ he hurt his back during the season and never was quite the same athletically but was still a monster on both ends. The Houston year wasn’t even bad, and with Portland it was clear David Stern wanted LA to win (20pts down in the fourth Qt and all of a sudden the refs call FOUL after FOUL sending LA to the FT line over and over again).
Anyone who thinks LeBron is better than Pippen does not know a thing about basketball. Lebron may be equivalent to Pippen on the offensive end as far as overall skillset however on the defensive end its a joke.
Pippen had the speed and quickness to full court press point guards and shooting guards and the strength to cover power forwards, and when it came to opposing small forwards (Pippens listed defensive position) he would straight up shut them down! Look at his defense against Magic you think LeBron has the footwork or defensive IQ to play Magic the way Pip did, not a chance. Lebron only chase down blocks guards 8 inches shorter than him, doesnt sound that impressive to me. Pippen could cover anyone on the court from 1-4.
And lastly, maybe the most important intangible. Pippens ball IQ (offensive and defensive) is 100 times greater than LeBrons, and this allowed Pippen to dominate a game without having to take a single shot!
Cmon ppl….get real! Give the man his due, he is a top 5 player of his era, not just a sidekick.
Top 5 players of the 90s
MJ, Dream, Pip, Kemp (faster, quicker, and more versatile than Malone or Barkley and just as dominant), and a tossup of clyde, david robinson, stockton, barkley, malone.