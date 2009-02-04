The Gym is Open in Miami

02.04.09 10 years ago 2 Comments
The Gym is Open

The gym is open in Miami. Converse Open Gym is back in the 305. If you’re in the Miami metro-area you should definitely swing through and come play.

There are three sessions to choose from and every participant walks away with a personalized Open Gym identification card as well as a reversible jersey. Converse Open Gym will be held a Palmetto High School.

The Gym is Open

Kids from all throughout Miami-Dade county and neighboring areas come to hoop so whether you’re Dwyane Wade or an all-star in your driveway Converse Open Gym is for you. Check out http://www.converse.com/opengym for more information.

Converse Open Gym
February 7th, 2009

Palmetto High School
7460 SW 118th St.
Pine Crest, FL 33156

Session info:

Session 1: 10 am – Noon: Boys and Girls aged 12-14
Session 2: Noon – 2 pm: Boys and Girls aged 15-17
Session 3: 2 pm – 4 pm: Boys and Girls aged 15-17
Session 4: 4 pm – 6 pm: Boys and Girls aged 15-17

