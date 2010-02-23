The Hurt Locker: T-Mac and Howard face new injury issues

Two games. If you were in the office pool to get action on the first time Tracy McGrady would start showing signs in New York of why the Rockets never trusted him enough to give him a featured role this season, whoever had “two games” gets the pot. In the second half of last night’s home loss to Milwaukee — the Knicks’ seventh L in a row, by the way — McGrady was noticeably limping around. After the game Mac admitted his knee had taken some punishment and he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play against the Celtics tonight … On top of the knee issues, McGrady got his first taste of what it’s really like to be a Knick in the 21st century. With all the electricity from his debut sucked out of MSG by an anemic New York offense (67 points) and “The Demon from Down Under” (apparently that’s what they’re calling Andrew Bogut now), the Knicks got worked over. And they got to do it while embarrassing their forefathers, as the 1970 championship team was in the building. Plenty of “Can they put in Willis Reed?” and “I’d take Clyde Frazier over Chris Duhon right now” jokes to go around for everybody … Bogut (24 pts, 20 rebs) played like he had something to prove. A lot of people thought Bogut should’ve had David Lee‘s All-Star spot, and last night Bogut outplayed Lee (12 pts, 13 rebs) at every turn. One time he hit a hook shot over Lee and came down with one of those Ricky Davis “stick the landing” poses to let it sink in … One of the most overrated story lines in sports is the whole “Team X hasn’t done Achievement Y in however-many years” thing. If it’s anything that goes back more than a decade, odds are hardly anybody on the current roster had much to do with the streak. (Well, unless you have Theo Ratliff on your team.) For example, one of last night’s hyped story lines was the Hawks beating the Jazz in Utah for the first time since 1993. (In fact, Theo Ratliff may have been on that ATL team) … Joe Johnson hit a go-ahead triple with 2:30 to go, then Atlanta went up four on Jamal Crawford‘s free throws following a questionable blocking/no-charge call. Or at least it was questionable according to Utah’s announcers, who, strangely enough, thought EVERY call should have gone Utah’s way. When they even questioned Al Horford spiking Ronnie Price‘s layup off the glass on what was clearly nowhere near a goaltend, that was too much … Carlos Boozer got the Jazz within two on a putback with 1:15 left, but on the biggest defensive possession of the game, Johnson (28 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) was guarded by C.J. Miles and beasted him for a pull-up jumper that was basically the dagger … The Jazz were missing Deron Williams (leg) and Andrei Kirilenko (back), plus Mehmet Okur only played 14 minutes after returning from his wife giving birth. Boozer (12 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts) tried to carry the load, but he wasn’t even getting the ball in the fourth quarter with Horford denying him … They were playing Lady GaGa during a timeout in the fourth quarter. Would Lady GaGa even be allowed to perform in Salt Lake City? Also, did you see when they were reviewing Kyle Korver‘s three-pointer late in the game and there was that lady sitting behind the scorer’s table who looked like a “Nip/Tuck” horror story? It was like a real-life Stifler’s Mom … Other stat lines from Monday: Brendan Haywood put up 13 points, 20 rebounds and 3 blocks in Dallas’ win over Indiana; Chris Kaman posted 18 points and 13 boards as the Clippers beat Charlotte, while Gerald Wallace had 32, 12 boards and 4 steals in the loss; and Andray Blatche led Washington past Chicago with 25 points and 11 boards, but the Wizards lost Josh Howard in the first quarter with a sprained left knee … Hopefully you watched NBA TV’s “NBA Gametime,” otherwise you wouldn’t have heard straight from Brent Barry‘s mouth that he didn’t wear underwear during the ’96 dunk contest. Stick that right into the T.M.I. file … We’re out like Healthy T-Mac …
Like I said.
It’s T-Mac…
…and it’s the Knicks.
Honeymoon is over
Damn tmac, i was really hoping he could man up and play. He’s softer than cousin Wince.
Oh, and Duhon clocked a DNP-CD
Dammit, Tracy. First time we become actual TMAC fans and you do this to us… Ugh
With the way Haywood’s been playing, it sounds like it’s Caron who’s the “throw in”
man take rest on those back to backs and start playin 20-25 mpg. adrenaline takes your pain away but if an injury comes back like that you can do all you want but that pain is there hehe. Stretch, ice, massage do whatever you need to do to stay healthy
I know a “moral victory” for lack of a better term does not count in the win column but credit the Jazz for keeping the game close the entire game against a good Hawks team.
Five games in seven nights. Playing without Deron Williams and Andrei Kirilenko and yet they hang around.
Looked at the Brent Barry dunk. My meal allowance says if he is not wearing underwear, then whatever is underneath those shorts must be very itsy bitsy tiny. Whoever told me how to compute the size of it must be terribly wrong. That person said it is the shoe size divided by two plus one inch.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as a regular writer:
99 – I will eat a cat during break time at the office to entertain the Dime staff.
Ooops. Wrong grammar.
It should have read “if he was not wearing…” and “whatever was underneath…”
Really? There are actually people who thought that T-Mac would miraculously return to old form? This IS T-Mac, this is what the Knicks dealt for. He’s the equivalent of a badly scratched Snoop Dogg-Doggystyle CD; Very good, but just can’t play…
Mac will be alright , I didn’t think he should be logging heavy minutes. He should play around 15-20 mp until he gets his legs working at game speed
Whatever it’s just a banged knee, and he is right to take it easy. He showed he can still shoot but everyone knows he is injury prone (understatement). In knowing that you have to be smart about playing him. In as much as you want to have him out there running and gunning, it just can’t happen. Sure it should be able to happen but his best days are behind him, but he still has some good days left. Just have to see if the days are M, W and Fri or T, Th and Sun. lol.
Ain’t nothing, Knicks still got the better of that trade cause at least with T-mac you know what he going through. What is Martin’s excuse for his terrible shooting in 2 or 3 games so far?
Yup, and D’Anphoni will be making his “Duhon will be my starting PG” after tonights game. SMH!
@alf…too much info man. unless you are a female.
Haywood > Dampier. The Mavs actually look legit. Haywood is the key, if he goes down with a silly injury, then they are done. But Haywood can hold Bynum and Damp could hold Pau. Caron on Kobe and Artest checking Dirk should be equal. Down to the bench and the rest of the players, the Mavs win with Terry and Matrix vs Shannon and Fisher. West Finals should go 7 games.
Brent Barry just lost his job. NBAtv don’t play that bafoonary ish…you see where that got Gary Payton. Even Chris Webber toned it down.
post 7 should explain why you won’t get the job
@ Chicagorilla
Member of the male species here.
@ That’s What’s Up
I corrected it with that post. Peace.
Dallas is that much more dangerous. to me, Haywood is a better player than dampier all around. Hes stronger, a better rebounder and shot blocker, he hustles more and finishes stronger around basket. when Ericka comes back Haywood will keep the starting spot. Butler gives them a guy who can create is own shot and is a gritty wing defender with length (barea and beabois aint gonna get it done against big guards). Terry can got back to being a terror off the bench as well. if they do get Wafer he is their wng off the bench who can score for them.
is it me or is blatche FINALLY coming out his sheel and gonna realize his potential? he been going hard with double doubles since the team was supposedly blown up but if you look at it they are gonna be dangerous because no one is hurt and limping around and it a bunch of guys who are gonna listen to flip saunders because they wanna play and not be traded in the off season. McGee will get tougher, i dunno if foye is gonna stick around but they dont look too bad withthe team they got. they will pus the top teams and knock off the mediocre teams if they dont have lapse in judgment. i kinda wanna know whats gonna happen with Gil in the offseason and how he fits in if he stays in DC like the team said.
ALF: just gross man
TMac is still in just his secodn game. he is to that veteran point where he can sit out back to backs and he isnt yet at full playing shape where he can just go all out. expect sme 25 point games and some 13 or 14 point games. it is D’Antoni’s system. it will take 10 mroe gams before he get comfortable and he is gonna have to keep working out with tim grover over the offseason. knicks arent going anwywhere but they will still be somewhat excitiing
LOL @ all those cats getting hyped by ONE fucking good game from T-Mac.
Yes, yall should give him props for playing well (I did FYI), but seeing you fools say ‘Told ya he still can be the T-Mac of old!!!!’ or ‘Still an All Star, baby!’, yall getting ahead of yourselves. Just admit that he’s done, he can give you a good game from time to time, but that he won’t ever be an important piece in an NBA team ever again. Face the truth. Yall been years late.
@ ALF-way too early for ur type of post.
anyway-im glad i didnt make tht trade for mac in my fantasy league. tht would hv been foolish
@gee-im just hoping martin needs some time to adjust to the new surrondings. dude used to be a beast-give him some time. it was hard to see us part with landry though but Morey is usually up on his scouting reports. gotta hv faith in the squad gee
tracy mcbaby hurt? GTFOH! no way! really? never would have seen that coming.
by the way “the hurt locker”, if you have not seen it, SEE IT! great movie.
Props to the Hawks who had many things to prove. They played well enough down the stretch to get it done.
Jazz inability to get the ball to Booz has more to do with Price as the PG than with Hortford’s defense.
SWAT I am trying to be open minded but I need to see something. Cause right now I am not feeling the make-up of this squad. They have no identity and just seem to be surviving trying to win games.
I am never leaving the squad though, just not happy till I see more. Like you said it’s early but…smh…dang.
QQ is bitter cause of the T-Mac and Orlando thing still clearly. LOL.
@ POPPI GEE – Was laughing when I went back to the SMACK after TMac hit 26 and people were talking about TMac being back and how could the Rockets let him go. Now you know. My over/under was 3 weeks, I didn’t know it would be 3 games.
I’ll take KMart over TMac, give it a couple of weeks and he’ll be averaging over 20 AND playing every game (though he gets the injury bug also).
Hawks are a top East team, and the Jazz without DWill is definitely not the same yet it was still close.
@ Claw I pray you are right about Martin cause right now he is another roll player.
Also TMac is back. I mean not like he is out for the seaason and he still learning a system too. We already established he is going to get hurt, that ain’t new news. The thing is for every little injury dude gets it’s going to be the “I told yall he was lame” cats and for every time he drops 26 or so it’s going to be the “I told you he still had it left in him” group.
I still think the Rockets made a mistake, I mean they aren’t certainly doing better right now. Not like a huge upgrade thus far lol.
Thing is though, time will certainly tell in the long run who was better off and just how back TMac is. Time will tell.
Kmart just got back from major surgery on his shooting wrist so it’ll take time but the Rockets move around more on offense than Sactown and have that need for a guy to score and he’ll get it in more of the offense instead of TMac that forces the issue.
Two weeks Poppi Gee and we’ll see.
DAMN you guys seem like you WANT Tmac to be washed up.. like DAMN lol dude aint never done THAT MUCH wrong.. and even Orlando fans shouldnt have shit to say.. he didnt leave for nothing you just made a goofy ass trade but Tmac played his ass off for the Magic.. show some appreciation.. be mad at Grant Hill..
Lol and so what he was visibly limping around.. compared to old Tmac injuries (getting carted out??) that aint jack shit.. If you guys think other players play %100 healthy you guys are on some good shit..
Like GEE said time will tell.. damn so many snakes waiting to bite like so many bunnies (me included) were ready to hop.. bottom line Tmac can still PLAY.. AllStar?? ehhh.. AlphaDog?? Ehhhh.. but dude can still PLAY.. and Houston wasnt trying to PLAY him..
But we need to get off the Kevin Martin aspirations.. he will never be more than a bench player.. a streaky one at that.. you cant put no weight on those shoulders.. Dude might be the most ineffective player to ever drop his #’s..
Interesting how the Wiz trade has freed up playing time and the ball for the Wiz young big fellas to do some damage. Who’d have thought that cleaning house would result in a better team? Wiz roster actually still looks pretty good (with solid guys like Nick Young off the bench too). They definitely should try to shake off Arenas via a contract morals clause. The last thing the Wiz need is for Gil to gobble up the ball again next year, when young blood has matured.
Yeah, Bogut definitely should have been the East All Star reserve center in retrospect. The Horford/Lee center choice harkens back to Jamal McGluire (sic) nailing a West All Star spot years back just because there were no other viable center candidates that year.
Thank God the Hawks won last night. I could not bare to even watch that game after the dismal collapse against the Warriors. By the way, that collapse was led by Zaza, whom I’ve always liked, but has been simply putrid this year. Also, Teague (who is a nice guy) just really is not an NBA calibre point guard. It is usually painful to watch him play–and his outside shot makes the bizarre outside shooting styles of Josh Childress and the Matrix seem like basketball textbook. Oh, and the Hawks basically win in spite of Woodson, not because of him.
I feel bad for the guy.
KG, TMAC, ODEN even, they can play at this level given their knee conditions. But they gotta adjust thier game.
They keep tryna do that acrobatic, athletic, young guy stuff on old guy knees. Its sad but they gotta do it if they wanna be healthy and effective. And even then, they’ll probably turn into a serious defensive liability.
And finally, they’ll be fed a consistent diet of 20 minutes off the bench with a steady dose of practice-free practices and the the frequent game off.
The game is getting faster, injuries to knees make you slower. We all know how that math adds up.
Howard’s is fresh. He can bounce back and come back 95% healthy. Maybe. All knee injuries take at least 5% off, no matter what. I don’t got proof but I know.
@ GEE:
I talked about it before, and I’m gonna say it again. The hate is not about T-Mac’s game in Orlando because I was NOT a Magic fan yet. I became a fan in 2005, because of Grant Hill, whom I followed my whole life when he was a Piston. The hate stems from seeing an athletic player who doesn’t play hard. That’s why I hate him. ANd not only him. It also applies to VC, AI in the Pistons, Melo in his younger years, and yes, I gotta give some of that hate to G-Hill.
Understand the words, cat.
@Lakeshow – Not hating on TMac, just stating the facts, dude is done. He is nowhere near the same, and Houston didn’t play him because he does suck. I look at it like a RB in the NFL, their avg football life is 3 years because of all the hits and injuries. Same for guys like TMac that have given so much and carried their teams it takes a toll and their careers seem to be cut short.
Happened to Bird back in the day when his back gave him problems and today you see it with AI, TMac, and GHill these were top guys in the league reduced to role players and possibly out of the league.