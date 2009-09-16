The Maine Red Claws Are My New Favorite Team

When I was up in Springfield on Friday, before all of the Hall of Fame festivities took place, I was fortunate enough to take place in a D-League Fantasy Camp. Being coached by Bobby Simmons, Dahntay Jones, BJ Armstrong and dunk champ Dee Brown, all of the camp participants were put through what it would be like to suit up in a real NBA/D-League training camp from the training to the drills. While some of you may think that I’m on the brink of a trip to the League, unfortunately that’s not the case. But if I was, I would without a doubt want to play for the Maine Red Claws.

Perhaps that’s a crazy thing to say considering Brown is the new coach of the Springfield Armor, but when I heard that Maine was getting a D-League team (a Celtics affiliate no less), I knew I had to be a part of it. Plus, with the Bobcats being the other team associated, I’d get a chance to be scouted by MJ.

So while the Red Claws don’t even have a roster yet, my friends over at the D-League were able to sneak me a peek at their new unis. Not bad if you ask me. I hear the first 100 fans even get a free live lobster when you walk in the door. Not really, but that would be a great promotion.

If you could suit up for one of the D-League teams, which one would it be? What’s your favorite?

