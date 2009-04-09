The Most Prolific Scorer In College Basketball

With the NCAA season over, and the NBA Draft on deck, there is one player that you should know about but probably have never heard of: John Grotberg.

Grotberg scores more times than you blink in a minute. Playing in Grinnell College’s up-tempo system of substituting every 35 seconds, he set the NCAA record, regardless of level, for career 3-pointers with 526 this season. He led the nation and conference in scoring (31.0 points per game) and 3-pointers per game (6.2) this season, and led the MWC in steals per game (3.3), a category in which he ranked seventh nationally. Grotberg also was among the league leaders in free throw percentage at 86.8 percent.

“I got a quick trigger,” says Grotberg. “I think sometimes people tend to underestimate the D-3 player, but I have a fair amount of range and relatively decent size for a point guard. I don’t see myself as other players do.”

