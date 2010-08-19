The Mystery Behind Chris Bosh’s Entourage Cameo

If you missed it, this past Sunday night Chris Bosh had a cameo on HBO’s hit series Entourage. In the scene, Bosh and a girl are at a party that Turtle (Jerry Ferrara) throws for Tequila AviÃ³n (which is actually a real brand). Bosh is up at the bar and asks the bartender, “You guys have anything besides tequila?” When Turtle says no, Bosh replies, “My girl likes vodka, Turtle,” to which Turtle responds, “Trust me, an AviÃ³n margarita will change your life. Like playing for the Knicks would have.”
At first glance, this may seem like a throwaway comment from Turtle, who is known to be a die-hard Knicks fan. But when you realize that Bosh still has his dreads (which he shaved off on June 18th before committing to the Miami Heat on July 7th) it makes you wonder if he knew all along where he was signing this summer.
I know what you’re thinking: When was this scene filmed? Well, according to Bosh’s Twitter feed, he tweeted that he was “on set at Entourage” on June 8th. But with modern technology, couldn’t this scene have been filmed anytime before Sunday’s airdate? The answer is yes.
“Especially with HBO, where the production value is so high and with so many resources, there’s several ways they could manipulate a scene to fit the current course of events,” says a video producer for a major network who asked to remain anonymous for this story. “They could do anything from re-tracking it (voicing over) to re-shooting it using a stand-in for Bosh’s dreads and a green screen.
“The cheapest, easiest way to do it though would be to just shoot multiple takes.”
When you think about it, knowing that Bosh would have to make his decision after July 1st, director David Nutter probably just had him do two takes. One, where Turtle is elated that Bosh signed with his hometown Knicks, and the other (which we see) where he snubs them. It is possible though that Bosh told the episode’s writers Doug Ellin and Ally Musika that he definitely wasn’t headed to New York.
Interestingly enough, it was Ellin (the creator and executive producer of Entourage) and Ferrara who gave Bosh the idea to record his whole summer of free agency for a yet-to-be-named documentary. The day after talking to them, he was written into the episode.
“I’ve always been into film and art and creative things and I was talking to Doug, who’s a good buddy of mine, and Jerry, and he was like you should be documenting this stuff,” said Bosh in a story written by ESPNLosAngeles.com’s Arash Markazi on July 20th. “I was like, ‘You really think people would watch that,’ and he and Jerry were like, ‘Would we?! Yes! Everyone would watch it!'”
While attempts to reach HBO’s production department regarding how the scene was shot were unsuccessful, one thing is clear: Chris Bosh will give you 1000 bucks to get him some vodka.
