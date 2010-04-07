The NBA D-League Is Bigger And Better Than Ever

I’ve long been a fan of the NBA D-League, for no other reason than it provides an opportunity for a lot of my favorite college players (not yet ready for the NBA) to keep playing ball. But this year, the D-League has become a vital contributor to the lifeblood of NBA teams – think the ultimate sixth man – as their guys have filled out rosters all season. Just look at Earl Barron‘s second NBA game this season for the Knicks last night where he finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds against the Celtics. In total, there have been an all-time record 34 GATORADE Call-Ups, and there are 80 players currently on NBA rosters with D-League experience.

But other than the play on the court, the reason the D-League has had such a successful year is because it has been their most accessible season to date. In addition to the national broadcast deal they signed with sports cable network VERSUS to air games during the season (including six games during the D-League Playoffs), NBA Futurecast also provides fans with the opportunity to watch every D-League game live online and for free. And for fans in markets with a team, people came out in record numbers, finishing the regular season by exceeding one million (1,043,261) in total attendance for the first time in league history. (I should also note that my Maine Red Claws played to 100 percent capacity during their inaugural season. That’s how we do.)

Perhaps this speaks more to the explosion of social media than the popularity of the league, but the D-League Twitter account also exploded this season, currently featuring 146,613 followers after starting the season with 8,000. And with more and more NBA players spending time in the D-League before making the jump, it would behoove the scout in all of you to pay attention to what’s going on.

So if you haven’t decided to tune in yet, tonight’s as good a time as any as the D-League Playoffs tip off tonight when the Utah Flash host the Iowa Energy at 9pm ET live on NBA Futurecast. Will you be there from the start?

What do you think? Are you a fan of the D-League? Have you tuned in online or gone to a game this season?

