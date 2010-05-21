The Immediate NBA Impact Of Kentucky’s Fab Five

This year, Kentucky will most likely have an amazing five players – John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Patrick Patterson, Daniel Orton, and Eric Bledsoe – in the first round of the NBA Draft. And although they could’t win a National Championship, all five are expected to contribute on the next level. The question is though, how much of an impact will they make next year?

1. John Wall

John Wall is the 2010 NBA Draft. Everyone in the Lottery was desperate to win so they could get their hands on Kentucky’s all-world point guard. The first thing Wall brings next year is publicity and hype, and for the Wizards (who will likely take Wall) they are in dire need of some positive news. On the court, Wall brings a combination of speed and athleticism that is breathtaking to watch. He can immediately start for the Wizards, and has to be the front-runner for Rookie of the Year. Wall will probably average around 15 points and 5 assists next year while providing excellent perimeter defense, and incredible excitement.

2. DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is an interesting prospect. He is an incredibly skilled big man with the body control and footwork of a guard. His offensive touch and big, soft hands make him an immediate threat in the low post for a team devoid of any interior scoring. Cousins can also play good post defense and rebound with the best of them. While he can contribute readily on the court, he might not have as big of an impact as his talent would indicate because of his questionable maturity. Cousins was frequently chewed out by John Calipari this year, and also had a penchant for hanging his head. With an NBA team paying him big bucks their leash will be tighter, so Cousins needs to prove he is ready mentally. Physically, he could be a top-10 center immediately. Teams like the Warriors and Kings have needs for Cousins’ ability right away.

3. Patrick Patterson

Patrick Patterson has stayed at Kentucky three seasons, and it was a great decision for him. While he probably could have been a Lottery pick last year, Patterson stayed at Kentucky for another season and added a new dimension to his game: three-point shooting. Patterson is an athletic forward capable of running the floor and stretching the defense, and with his long arms will turn into an above-average defender in the NBA. He would be a perfect fit for the Suns, but since they aren’t in the Lottery, teams like the Clippers, Hornets, and Grizzlies will all be in the running for his services.

4. Daniel Orton

While people ask how Daniel Orton can be a first-round pick having only averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in his freshman year, the answer is than Orton knows his role on a team and will be able to contribute off the bench for 10-15 minutes a game next season. Orton will rebound, block shots, and solidify a team’s post defense with his presence. His offensive game still needs a lot of work, but since Orton doesn’t try to do too much in that regard, he will slide in nicely to his role as a defensive/rebounding specialist. Teams like New Orleans, Houston, Miami, and Milwaukee should all consider his services.

5. Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe really, really could have benefitted from staying at Kentucky another season. This season he played in Wall’s shadow the entire year and really didn’t make a name for himself. If he stayed another year he would have been the man for the Wildcats and probably could have been a Lottery pick next season, but instead he will likely fall into the second half of the first round. Bledsoe brings speed, and ball handling skills to a team with an ability to shoot the three. He can be a solid backup point guard next year. Teams like Memphis, Detroit, and New York should all consider him.

What do you think?

Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.