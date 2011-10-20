The NBA Lockout Fundraiser

What if the NBA season rested on the kindness of strangers? Here’s what it would look like.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
What if the NBA season rested on the kindness of strangers? Here’s what it would look like.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Funny.
I realized while watching that lady’s rant at the end that NBA players’ contracts are really probably the most fair (to the player) in all of pro sports.
More money than NFL and NHL.
Guaranteed.
Random bonuses and clauses.
Don’t have to go through years in the NBDL like baseball players.
Generally last a long time.
Maybe the players do need to give up more than I thought (sigh).
hahahaha, 250k for M&Ms, classic!
Whatever format this video is posted in should be used for ALL videos. Take that employer restricted internet access.
True story, my job removed all internet restrictions for 1 day and then later blocked every site I visited. Office-wide, you could feel the moral level drop.