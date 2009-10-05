The NBA’s 30 best go-to players (#17: Derrick Rose)

Every NBA team has a go-to guy, and there’s really only room for one. And it’s not strictly who takes the last-second shot. It’s the guy who regularly gets the ball when things are getting tense in the fourth; the guy expected to calm things down when teammates are getting sloppy; the guy called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally, or spark a rally of his own; the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line? From #30 to #1 (one per team), these are the League’s best go-to guys…

#17: DERRICK ROSE, Chicago Bulls

“Now I know this is gonna come as a huge surprise to everyone, but … I’M the artist. That’s right, people. I know — amazing, ain’t it? So young … so young.”

-Riley Freeman

The most tempting carrot in the race to rate Derrick Rose is to overrate him based on his prodigious potential. With a stellar rookie season (16.8 ppg, 6.3 apg) as the only work experience on his NBA resume, Rose — who just turned 21 years old yesterday — operates under the assumption that what we’ve seen from him so far is the worst that we’ll see; that each season he will raise his game notch after notch until, inevitably, he takes his rightful place beside Stockton and Isiah and Archibald on the point guard pedestal.

The most common evaluation of Rose: “When he gets a jumper, it’s WRAP.” I’ve said it myself, and still believe it.

But what if he never gets a jumper? How many evaluators made that same call about Sebastian Telfair‘s two-pointer, or Monta Ellis‘ three-pointer? For some players, no matter how hard they work on a skill, sometimes it just doesn’t happen for them. So we shouldn’t take it for granted that Rose will get his jumper to a level of a Deron Williams or a Steve Nash until he’s actually done so.

That said, Rose in his current form still belongs not too far from, and yet not too close to, the best go-to players in the game. While he generally deferred to Ben Gordon in the most crucial moments of last year’s first-round playoff series with Boston, the rookie still had his time as the lead dog. Game 1 belonged to Rose (36 pts, 11 asts); he was the leading scorer in Game 4 (23 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts); and his offense and defense were instrumental in Game 6 (28 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts). In other words, in the games Chicago won in that series, Rose was the star, not Gordon.

With the ball in his hands, Rose’s speed, quickness, strength, ball-handling ability and understanding of driving angles allow him to get into the lane against literally any defender, where he can then finish with dunks instead of layups. When he turns distributor, he makes offensively-limited teammates like Joakim Noah and Tyrus Thomas better, and knows how and when to find his shooters for open looks in rhythm.

Last December, I argued that O.J. Mayo is a better overall player than Rose, a claim I honestly didn’t believe when I began writing but had convinced myself of by the time I was done. (I’ve since changed my mind.) At the time, I compared Rose to Baron Davis for his athletic ability, but on second look, realize he is instead a favorable blend of Chris Paul and Tony Parker.

Like CP, Rose has the ability to control tempo, make teammates better, and seamlessly transition from primary scorer to omniscient passer. And like Parker, Rose has a knack for the big moment. He showed it in the Boston series, and at times throughout his rookie year when he won games with his shot or rebounding or passing or defense. (Late in games, his jump shot becomes unnaturally reliable.) He showed it in college when he guided Memphis to the national title game, and in high school when he made his name in competition against the best players the country had to offer.

Like a true go-to performer, Rose more often than not brings his game to properly match the stakes.

