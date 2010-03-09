The NBA’s All-Beard Team (By Position)

As a personal purveyor of the beard, I have a special affinity towards players that rock ’em on the court. So that’s why I was so excited to see James Harden tweet the following question last week: In the NBA what’s yall top 5 all beard team by position? At first you think this might be easy, but it’s the by position that makes it hard. Here we go…

1. Baron Davis

Without a doubt, Boom Dizzle is the king of the beard. From the logo for his line with Li-Ning, to a Twitter feed dedicated to just that (@BoomsBeard), the words Baron and beard have become synonymous. To top it all off, you can even buy his beard too!

2. James Harden

Other than just being the guy who posed the question, Harden is pushing the beard for a whole new generation. And while his beard has grown since this shot was taken, unlike some guys just experimenting, I don’t see Harden shaving it off any time soon.

3. DeShawn Stevenson

Even though he left Washington, Stevenson has kept the Abe Lincoln beard growing strong in Dallas. And now with Jason Terry out, he better hope that he can utilize it’s power to keep things rolling for the Mavericks.

4. Brian Skinner

Although the goatee is an variation of the beard, Skinner’s two-toned look vaults him into the starting five. I don’t know what it is about Los Angeles, but it seems like these guys must be too busy to find the time to shave.

5. Marc Gasol

Often overshadowed by his big brother, Gasol’s beard game is actually years ahead of his peers. At just 25 years old, it will be interesting to see where it goes from here. But right now, I’m impressed.

Off the bench: Rip Hamilton (he’s rocking the goatee right now), Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Ronny Turiaf, Alana Beard (just kidding)

What do you think? Who did I leave out?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.