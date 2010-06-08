The NBA’s All-Boston Team

As much as the Celtics and their 17 NBA championships have turned Boston, Mass., into a historic landmark in basketball circles — the Naismith Hall of Fame is in nearby Springfield — the city itself and the state of Massachusetts hasn’t really been known for producing home-grown ballplayers.

New York, Chicago, L.A., and more recently, places like Seattle and North Carolina have been notable hotbeds for talent supplying the college game and the NBA. Boston and its surrounding areas? Not so much. Even in putting together this All-NBA team of guys who were raised or played high school ball in Massachusetts, a lot of them aren’t really from the area: Patrick Ewing, for example, came to the United States from Jamaica when he was 11 years old and his family settled near Boston; while Michael Beasley is from the D.C. area and only played one year at Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg. Either way, stack these teams up against crews from Cali and they’re getting smashed.

PRESENT

PG – Jarrett Jack (Worcester)

SG – Antoine Wright (Lawrence)

SF – Francisco Garcia (Winchendon)

PF – Michael Beasley (Notre Dame)

C – Dan Gadzuric (Governor Dummer)

6th Man – Courtney Sims (Noble & Greenough)