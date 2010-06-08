The NBA’s All-Boston Team

As much as the Celtics and their 17 NBA championships have turned Boston, Mass., into a historic landmark in basketball circles — the Naismith Hall of Fame is in nearby Springfield — the city itself and the state of Massachusetts hasn’t really been known for producing home-grown ballplayers.
New York, Chicago, L.A., and more recently, places like Seattle and North Carolina have been notable hotbeds for talent supplying the college game and the NBA. Boston and its surrounding areas? Not so much. Even in putting together this All-NBA team of guys who were raised or played high school ball in Massachusetts, a lot of them aren’t really from the area: Patrick Ewing, for example, came to the United States from Jamaica when he was 11 years old and his family settled near Boston; while Michael Beasley is from the D.C. area and only played one year at Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg. Either way, stack these teams up against crews from Cali and they’re getting smashed.
PRESENT
PG – Jarrett Jack (Worcester)
SG – Antoine Wright (Lawrence)
SF – Francisco Garcia (Winchendon)
PF – Michael Beasley (Notre Dame)
C – Dan Gadzuric (Governor Dummer)
6th Man – Courtney Sims (Noble & Greenough)
PAST
PG – Travis Best (Springfield Central)
SG – Dana Barros (Xaverian)
SF – Bill Hewitt (Rindge & Latin)
PF – James Bailey (Xaverian)
C – Patrick Ewing (Rindge & Latin)
6th Man – Vinny Del Negro (Springfield, Mass.)
What a worthless article. All-Boston team, half the people on here are gonna click to read/re-read what they thought was a Celtic all-time squad, try to figure out wtf Beasley’s picture is doing there, realize what this article is truly about, and then piss all over it.
i would hope a team from cali would beat these teams. boston is a hell of alot smaller than la.
#1 — It’s pretty obvious in the first paragraph that it’s not gonna be an all-time Celtics team. That’s your fault for being too stupid/impatient to read.
#2 — Size doesn’t matter. Colorado is a big state but they don’t put out too many ballplayers.
not very happy with this article at all. pretty worthless.
No one’s better than my dude Chris Herren. And Cass would agree.
Sorry, but gotta agree this was weak. As noted Ewing is Jamaican, but from the current players Garcia is from the Dominican Republic, Gadzuric from Holland … might as well be an international bench squad article.
Too funny @ jimmjack’s reply.
I believe it’s safe to say that Boston isn’t exactly a hotbed for NBA talent. In the future, Michael Beasley might become more than an overpaid potential guy.
#3…it’s a HEADLINE I’m reading, not the first paragraph…that’s what is in BIG BLACK BOLD LETTERS to grab everyone’s attention, and considering almost everything on Dime for about a week and a half has been either Boston Celtics, LA Lakers, or LeBron, a lot of us will click the link thinking it was relevant to the Celtics, because nobody’s attention is grabbed by the first paragraph of any article, it’s grabbed by a headline. DUMBASS. Journalism Fail.
devin ebanks is from mass
@AP Chris Herren was the truth!
@AP – Fall River’s finest. Herron was legit for a while there…
@Bizz – if you see “All Boston Team” and see a pic of Michael Beasley and still think it’s about the Celtics you don’t know ish about basketball or are too dumb to bother talking to. Either way, just go away bro.
Damn. Didn’t expect that.
Search for hoops players born in Boston and John Amaechi is on the top of the list.
This is cheating…
you need to do a MD/DC team.
PG:Delonte West
SG:Roger Mason
SF:Carmelo Anthony
PF:Michael Beasley
C:Roy Hibbert
Off the bench there’s Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay, Jeff Green, and Keith Bogans.
@Celts Fan…I know Beasley isn’t a Celtic…I was looking @ the home page and wondered why he and the word Boston were being mentioned together when everything Boston being discussed right now is in relation to the Finals, so I clicked, and found out it was an all-time roster of current players. But if the main headliner for a current team from a city in the Finals is Beasley, is the article even worth writing or mentioning? What the hell has Beasley accomplished other than wasting 2 years in the NBA?
The purpose of the title and picture was to grab attention and judging by your reaction it clearly worked. If you really don’t like the aricle that much get over it and read the next one. No need to hate.
LOL at wiz fan. Got Durant off the bench, when he put up better numbers than Melo this year.
I don’t know if an all-boston team is possible. You guys have a lot of boarding school kids who played in other cities well before playing 1 or 2 seasons at a boston area school. Also, Springfield is so far away from Boston.
It seems like you went to basketball-reference clicked on players who played high school in Massachusetts and then sorted by points and then remembered that Del Negro grew up Springfield. He played all 4 years in Connecticut. Again, two places nowhere near Boston.