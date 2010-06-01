The NBA’s All-Division Squads

While I was watching the Lakers and Suns battle for Western Conference supremacy, they were also battling for divisional supremacy, as both reside in the Pacific Division. I decided to take the best team made up of players from each division and ranked them. The rules are one player from each team must be put on the NBA All-Division Squad, so each starting five in the division is made up of one player from each team. Note: players who played on teams this past year are included on their team, even if they will be free agents. Here is how they ranked…
6. ALL-ATLANTIC
(BOSTON, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, TORONTO, PHILADELPHIA)
PG – Rajon Rondo
SG – Al Harrington
SF – Andre Iguodala
PF – Chris Bosh
C – Brook Lopez
5. ALL-SOUTHWEST
(NEW ORLEANS, DALLAS, HOUSTON, SAN ANTONIO, MEMPHIS)
PG – Chris Paul
SG – Manu Ginobili
SF – Kevin Martin
PF – Zach Randolph
C – Dirk Nowitzki
4. ALL-CENTRAL
(CLEVELAND, INDIANA, DETROIT, CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE)
PG – Derrick Rose
SG – Ben Gordon
SF – LeBron James
PF – Danny Granger
C – Andrew Bogut
3. ALL-PACIFIC
(LOS ANGELES LAKERS, LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS, SACRAMENTO, PHOENIX, GOLDEN STATE)
PG – Tyreke Evans
SG – Monta Ellis
SF – Kobe Bryant
PF – Amar’e Stoudemire
C – Chris Kaman
2. ALL-NORTHWEST
(PORTLAND, OKLAHOMA CITY, DENVER, UTAH, MINNESOTA)
PG – Deron Williams
SG – Brandon Roy
SF – Carmelo Anthony
PF – Kevin Durant
C – Al Jefferson
1. ALL-SOUTHEAST
(CHARLOTTE, WASHINGTON, ATLANTA, MIAMI, ORLANDO)
PG – Gilbert Arenas
SG – Dwyane Wade
SF – Gerald Wallace
PF – Josh Smith
C – Dwight Howard
What do you think? Which division has the best squad? What players should have made it instead?
no love for pau gasol???
That northwest squad would be unstoppable
lol
Dirk @ center? Granger @ PF? Kobe @ SF? Harrington @ SG? Gilbert?
@ Clemo
Only one player per team. You going to take him over Kobe? The Northwest is crazy, but no rings…
Harrington at the 2? Really? Really?!
I agree the northwest team is a BEAST.
Gilbert with Wade would be unstoppable in the backcourt. Also, we made players at positions they have spent some time at in their career even if it is not their natural position if it would make the team the best it could be.
Where is Pau Gasol? You couldn’t slip him into the 5 spot?
For the Southwest, I’d put K-Mart at the two, Dirk at the three, Duncan at the four, and Zach at the five. Who’s getting a rebound against the lineup?
@Austin Burton
Whoever Dirk’s guarding i guess…
Trey
Just straight up cold man
As Aron said Gasol can’t make it because Kobe is on the team. I’d put Ginobili on over Duncan because if you take him off then the people that can create their own shot is limited. Ginobili gives things nobody else on that team does.
I love northwest, those are lethal scorers out there
but take a look at south east.
you have D-Wade,Gerard Wallace,J-Smoove, D12. who can score against those guys? they will play serious D
ok..Arenas maybe will get burnt all the time..
Al Harrington at shooting guard? Would have probably gone with Chandler
I think the All Southeast team has the best squad.
Don’t have any problems with the out of position ranking. But Ben Gordon at SG in the All-Central?! He was a bust of sorts.
Rip deserves it more (even if he just played in 46 games). Or maybe Stuckey – played more games and had more points (16.6 ppg) than Gordon (13.8 ppg).
…or slide Granger to SG and replace him with Big Ben at PF. Wallace had a better season than Gordon.
If Caron Butler were still with Washington, you could replace Arenas with Butler (move Wade to PG and make Butler SG) and that really would be a defensive wall at every position!
…or better yet, replace Arenas with John Wall himself!
obviously a bunch of idiots didnt read the article just the line ups and title…
But Gordon over Rip? Come on!
its odd that you would only have one player per team, may as well just made a “best player on each team” list. Surely it would make more sense that better teams got better players.
Liike Monta and Reke are nice, but a real all Pacific team should be made entirely of PHX and Lakers players.
Also, CP has barely played this year so id pick Aaron Brooks for the SW div and the Atlantic division would have Pierce and Allen instead of any Knicks or 76ers.
Hard for me to argue with anything on your list…with the exception of the Pacific SG. I would take Steph Curry hands down over Ellis as my SG (even though Curry is more of a true point than Ellis)… I think he and Evans have enough scoring ability to play well off eachother, given their playmaking abilities…Ellis in my eyes is simply not as good or efficient as Curry is
I’ll take the “barely play” CP3 over aaron brooks anyday
epic fail for having Z-bo over tim duncan
I’d put in Rudy Gay at SG and put TD in for ZBO at PF, but overall looks good.
Would love to see that NorthWest Southeast matchup, unreal O against that D, that’d be my finals with the SouthEast winning on a winning DWade drive at the buzzer.
That Northwest squad is absolutely viscous. I think they’re the best team on the list, but that Southeast defense would be pretty fun to watch.
@ LMNOP
it may seem like a best player on each team list but we had to make it work for positions and how they fit on the team. Aaron Brooks is probably the Rockets best player but he couldn’t beat out CP3 so Kev MArtin was put on the team. Also David Lee is far and away Knicks best player, but he wouldn’t beat out Lopez and Bosh at the 4 or 5 so Harrington was included.
I didn’t make it pass the first division…putting Al Harrington in front of Ray at shooting guard…I’m not gonna read more of this…
Team ranked 1 has no outside shooting. Best teams that have the best combo of size, speed, and outside shooting, with a post up game are 6 and 4.
shooda put gallinari in at sf and move iggy to the 2..
the real question is who is scoring a bucket against that south east squad??
the only way i see any points gettin scored on em is a PG pullin up for a 3…and rondo, rose, ellis, evans are not doin that…maybe CP and def D-wil…that northeast team is pretty stacked offensively.
Yeah, i do understand what you were doing, its just that i think it would make more sense having more than one guy from some teams and none from others. Like i said with the pacific, a real All Division team would have Amare AND Nash and Kobe AND Gasol.
I aint disagreeing with any of the picks, just the rule.
“3. ALL-PACIFIC
(LOS ANGELES LAKERS, LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS, SACRAMENTO, PHOENIX, GOLDEN STATE)
PG – Tyreke Evans”
ROTFL, IDIOTS… ROTFL.
Kobe SF, Harrington SG?!?! wtf, nuts…
do you guys actually watch basketball or just play 2k10?
@flegman
Nash is better than Tyreke but nobody on the Kings come close to being as valuable as Tyreke (Carl Landry, Spencer Hawes, Jason Thompson, etc) so Ty was put at point and Stoudemire at PF to maximize the total talent level
That all north-west team would average 250 ppg…
IM WITH A FEW GUYS UP TOP, THAT PACIFIC DIVISION IS SICK! SO IS THE D-WADE, JOSH, DWIGHT….SQUAD!
THAT BEN GORDAN SELECTION WAS RIDICULOUS, I AGREE, PUT STUCKY OR RIP AT THAT POSITION. BEN WAS A FLOPPP!! IM A FAN OF HIS AT THAT, SO THERE IS NO BIAS.
THAT ATLANTIC DIVISION NEEDS IGGY AT THE 2 AND PP AT THE THREE.
THOSE WERE MY MAIN QUESTION MARKS!
David Lee > Brook Lopez right now. Maybe not next year.
@johnsacrimoni
but if you don’t include Lopez who do you put in Devin Harris or Courtney Lee, both were not good last season and Harrington put in over 16 points per game
southwest baby!!!!
zbo over duncan gtfoh at least he got the sg right hehe.
rudy over kevin martin for the southwest or move dirk there so yao can play.
paul
manu
gay
td
dirk
or
paul
manu
dirk
td
yao
People are retarded! You can only have 1 person from a team. Kobe>Pau, Rondo>PP. SO please read before you comment. Idiots!
has anyone noticed? southeast squad is hyper-athletic!
Defense, Rebounding, Shot blocking/altering, and Scoring.
So what if the small forward gets by Dirk, he still has Duncan and Yao to contend with. Imagine Dirk and Paul in a PnR, murder inc.
Yao – Center
Duncan – PF
Dirk – SF
Gay – SG
Paul – PG
The Southeast is the all dumb team, either win by 40 or lose by 100
Al Harrington at SG? How about Pierce Or Ray Allen? that’s weird
ben gordon over brandon jennings??
oh just read the rules i take that back