The NBA’s All-Division Squads

While I was watching the Lakers and Suns battle for Western Conference supremacy, they were also battling for divisional supremacy, as both reside in the Pacific Division. I decided to take the best team made up of players from each division and ranked them. The rules are one player from each team must be put on the NBA All-Division Squad, so each starting five in the division is made up of one player from each team. Note: players who played on teams this past year are included on their team, even if they will be free agents. Here is how they ranked…

6. ALL-ATLANTIC
(BOSTON, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, TORONTO, PHILADELPHIA)

PG – Rajon Rondo
SG – Al Harrington
SF – Andre Iguodala
PF – Chris Bosh
C – Brook Lopez

5. ALL-SOUTHWEST
(NEW ORLEANS, DALLAS, HOUSTON, SAN ANTONIO, MEMPHIS)

PG – Chris Paul
SG – Manu Ginobili
SF – Kevin Martin
PF – Zach Randolph
C – Dirk Nowitzki

4. ALL-CENTRAL
(CLEVELAND, INDIANA, DETROIT, CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE)

PG – Derrick Rose
SG – Ben Gordon
SF – LeBron James
PF – Danny Granger
C – Andrew Bogut

3. ALL-PACIFIC
(LOS ANGELES LAKERS, LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS, SACRAMENTO, PHOENIX, GOLDEN STATE)

PG – Tyreke Evans
SG – Monta Ellis
SF – Kobe Bryant
PF – Amar’e Stoudemire
C – Chris Kaman

2. ALL-NORTHWEST
(PORTLAND, OKLAHOMA CITY, DENVER, UTAH, MINNESOTA)

PG – Deron Williams
SG – Brandon Roy
SF – Carmelo Anthony
PF – Kevin Durant
C – Al Jefferson

1. ALL-SOUTHEAST
(CHARLOTTE, WASHINGTON, ATLANTA, MIAMI, ORLANDO)

PG – Gilbert Arenas
SG – Dwyane Wade
SF – Gerald Wallace
PF – Josh Smith
C – Dwight Howard

What do you think? Which division has the best squad? What players should have made it instead?

