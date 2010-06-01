The NBA’s All-Division Squads

While I was watching the Lakers and Suns battle for Western Conference supremacy, they were also battling for divisional supremacy, as both reside in the Pacific Division. I decided to take the best team made up of players from each division and ranked them. The rules are one player from each team must be put on the NBA All-Division Squad, so each starting five in the division is made up of one player from each team. Note: players who played on teams this past year are included on their team, even if they will be free agents. Here is how they ranked…

6. ALL-ATLANTIC

(BOSTON, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, TORONTO, PHILADELPHIA)

PG – Rajon Rondo

SG – Al Harrington

SF – Andre Iguodala

PF – Chris Bosh

C – Brook Lopez

5. ALL-SOUTHWEST

(NEW ORLEANS, DALLAS, HOUSTON, SAN ANTONIO, MEMPHIS)

PG – Chris Paul

SG – Manu Ginobili

SF – Kevin Martin

PF – Zach Randolph

C – Dirk Nowitzki

4. ALL-CENTRAL

(CLEVELAND, INDIANA, DETROIT, CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE)

PG – Derrick Rose

SG – Ben Gordon

SF – LeBron James

PF – Danny Granger

C – Andrew Bogut

3. ALL-PACIFIC

(LOS ANGELES LAKERS, LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS, SACRAMENTO, PHOENIX, GOLDEN STATE)

PG – Tyreke Evans

SG – Monta Ellis

SF – Kobe Bryant

PF – Amar’e Stoudemire

C – Chris Kaman

2. ALL-NORTHWEST

(PORTLAND, OKLAHOMA CITY, DENVER, UTAH, MINNESOTA)

PG – Deron Williams

SG – Brandon Roy

SF – Carmelo Anthony

PF – Kevin Durant

C – Al Jefferson

1. ALL-SOUTHEAST

(CHARLOTTE, WASHINGTON, ATLANTA, MIAMI, ORLANDO)

PG – Gilbert Arenas

SG – Dwyane Wade

SF – Gerald Wallace

PF – Josh Smith

C – Dwight Howard

What do you think? Which division has the best squad? What players should have made it instead?

