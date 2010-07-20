The New Raptors

We’re not predicting playoffs of anything, but the Toronto Raptors might not be as tragic as you would’ve thought in the post-Chris Bosh era. Clearly the eyes are on the future, and T-Dot has a nice young nucleus with Andrea Bargnani, DeMar DeRozan, Ed Davis and Sonny Weems. (And maybe Amir Johnson.) DeRozan and Weems had a little Vince/T-Mac vibe going at the Vegas Summer League, Davis has also shown potential going against pros, and Bargnani is coming off a season where he averaged 17 points and got some experience as the No. 1 option in meaningful games when Bosh was hurt. The Raptors flipped disgruntled Hedo Turkoglu into veteran scorer Leandro Barbosa, they signed Linas Kleiza, they have a decent PG tandem in Jarrett Jack and Jose Calderon, and late last night Toronto was reportedly on the verge of signing Matt Barnes to a two-year deal. That’s not a bad lineup. We can definitely see the Raps losing a lot of close games down the stretch due to not having that proven go-to scorer and (as always) lacking on defense, but they should be entertaining in the process … Quietly, Milwaukee just keeps making moves. Yesterday they got Jon Brockman in a sign-and-trade with the Kings, giving them more depth and toughness on the front line. Brockman was always overshadowed in college because he played in the Pac-10 and there were more hyped, similar players on the scene like Tyler Hansbrough and Luke Harangody, but he was always just as productive as those guys. And if Hansbrough’s body can’t stay intact, Brockman might end up being the better pro at a cheaper price. The Bucks also signed Keyon Dooling to play backup point guard … Word out of Houston is that Yao Ming may not be ready for training camp, and in fact could miss the first two months of the season. Just like the Blazers with Greg Oden and the Lakers with Andrew Bynum, Yao is too big of an investment to rush onto the court and risk another injury, but at the same time, you want him out there so he can start paying dividends. You don’t want him to get hurt, but injuries happen and you can’t keep a toy in the package forever because you’re scared of breaking it. Then it’s just an ornament. Maybe that should be Yao, G.O. or Bynum’s nickname: “The Big Ornament” … We expected guys like DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall to make noise during the Vegas Summer League, but the surprise breakout star has been Jeremy Lin. The Harvard kid who seemed destined for a future cashing Italian paychecks (if he wanted to keep playing ball) now has some top contenders after him since dropping 9.3 points on 66 percent three-point shooting and playing a good game against Wall during his week-long stint with the Mavs. Now the big-league Mavs and Lakers are among the teams interested in bringing Lin to training camp … In honor of Rick Ross‘ new album, Teflon Don, hitting stores today we ask: Who is the NBA’s Teflon Don? Who manages to keep their game/reputation/image/record (relatively) clean despite all challenges? We were talking about it in the office, and Phil Jackson‘s name came up a few times. Or how about Charles Barkley? Real trouble never seems to stick to him — the plate-glass window incident, the spitting-on-a-kid incident, the B.J. McKie incident — and despite never winning a championship he’s regarded as an expert on this LeBron situation. If he tried to get a serious TV job (e.g., news anchor) he’d NEVER get hired with that accent and the way he butchers every fourth word, yet he’s making crazy money doing TV. And Barkley gets away with saying some truly off-the-wall offensive s*** and everybody just laughs it off because that’s Charles. Plus, you know, he’s got the Ricky Ross body type … We’re out like Yao …
The best Jeremy Lin highlights I’ve seen…AND all in one game against JOHN WALL!
[www.youtube.com]
NBA’s Teflon Don? Jerry Sloan. Old school but does a very good job. Highly respected by everyone in the league.
David Robinson, Steve Kerr, Ray Allen, and even Derek Fisher also comes to mind. All good guys. Gentlemen.
Jeremy Lim should be given a chance to join a training camp. Maybe, just maybe, he can be the 11th or 12th man on an NBA team.
One last note. Raja Bell, welcome back to Utah. Hope its Jazz versus Lakers on opening night.
@ Poppi gee: Houston won’t be trading Yao anytime soon. He makes too much money for them in China a.k.a. the only place where Shane Battier can get a shoe deal.
@Mark.. O.K. Lin got game but slow down with the hype, i know because he is asian and all hell get more rep but still.. SLOW down.. hell get a contract and show have a good career, plus coming out of Harvard you would expect him to be more mature than 99% of NBA players.. not Sprewell here..
That Toronto team doesn’t even look good on paper, forget about real life … Sonny Weems and Amir Johnson? Really? Good benchplayers on a serious team, along with Derozan and Jarret Jack.
“DeRozan and Weems had a little Vince/T-Mac vibe going at the Vegas Summer League”
Dime, I don’t like defending Vince and T-mac but comparing them with Derozan and Weems is a streeeeetch.
Not a stretch if you actually watched the Raps summer league games. Raps went 5-0. Easily the best team in Vegas with Sonny and Demar toyin with the comp. Alley-oops to each other for two hand crushes and reverse jackknives. Hell ya a Vince and TMac vibe. Dime didn’t say their games were at a Vince/T-Mac level, but those two were puttin on a show.
I was more impressed with the Raps d. Between Samb, Alabi and Davis, shots were bein sent back…..disrespectfully lol
Teflon Don…. you had it right yesterday. DWade.
He steps out on wifey with the Hollywood Ho and he’s still doing Commercials for Tmobile?
Derozan, Weems, Davis and Johnson are now known as young gunz! I think if any team has a chance to experience a Ewing Theory the Raps are it. Bosh was a ball stopper and not a guy who you can count on to win a game for you. This gives a chance for someone else to step up and be that closer. Can’t be worse then making the playoffs 2 times, and 3 playoff wins in Bosh’s career in TO.
The Raptors are not a good team. that is a fact.
But Bargnani, DeRozan, Barbosa and Kleiza should definitely be able to get them enough buckets that they probably wont be any worse than they were with Bosh. The East still only has 7 legit playoff teams, so the raps could get that 8th spot.
@LMNOP: “The Raptors are not a good team. that is a fact”
So your opinion is fact?? Wow.
Yes Sonny Weems, from West Memphis, Arkansas. His college career was inconsistent from JUCO to Arkansas because of the coaching carousel and grade trouble while in high school. But he didn’t jump around and go from high school to high school. The kid stayed the course and in the process has earned his way into an NBA gig and has the potential to become a superstar. You dudes that only follow the big names out of high school and out of the pros have the nerve to knock Demar as Vince and Sonny as TMAC, simply because you don’t follow West Coast players or country boys in the same way you follow the East coast players and rivals top ten. Weems and DeRozan can ball and if they stay together, the Raptors have a very bright future. Dime needs to sit down and get a cover on those two to show some leadership in the mag game.
@ 7….Reason 66 you shouldn’t write for Dime: You don’t know what the fuck Teflon Don means. Teflon is a material used to make cooking utensils (pots, pans, etc.) because, drumroll please……..NOTHING STICKS TO IT. Thus, Teflon Don is someone that nothing sticks to them. They do/say fucked up shit but walk away from it smelling like a rose. Yeah man that David Robinson, what a Teflon Don. One time he shouted “FUDGE!” after missing a layup, and the media didn’t even vilify him for it. There were kids standing nearby! Yes, he is truly a Teflon Don. No matter what shit that David Robinson did, nothing stuck to him.
The Big Ornament is funny! That should be Greg Oden. Yao Ming should be The China Doll.
Pacers should be looking at Lin. His bball IQ would benefit them greatly.
Barkely’s DUI story is what legends are made of. He truly is the teflon don. If Bron had said he was only leaving Cleveland to get a BJ – and noted that it was the best BJ ever – he may’ve been ok these past few weeks.
I gotta say Alf, it was pretty apparent in your post that the definition of Telfon Don flew over your head.
As far as the NBA front office goes, the Teflon Don has to be, hands-down, Stu Jackson. He fucked the Knicks, ruined the Vancouver franchise with stupid decisions, gave every point guard calluses on their hands with the new and “improved” ball, suggested bringing the 3-line in…. and countless other idiotic decisions.
How this guy still has a job in the NBA front office is beyond me.
Cosign Wade as the “Teflon Don.” In spite of his shady business dealings, womanizing while in wedlock, megalomaniacal mural of himself as spiderman, wheelchair incident (though I can understand that), frequent losses in the face of Bryant or James and now his WTC reference he always comes out of everything unscathed. That’s not even mentioning how he’s received no criticism at all for essentially calling in the national guard to help him win a championship. He’s a reminder that at the highest level nobody in the NBA is really a “nice guy,” and that perception is everything.
As a Raptors fan I’m not too pleased about our lineup this year, summer league notwithstanding. Colangelo wants an up-tempo team but are the ballhandlers really prepared to play that way? Calderon is not an up-tempo point, Jack isn’t really a great passer. Meanwhile, where’s the defence? Where especially is the interior defence and scoring? Can the team play different styles? More importantly: do the young players have enough upside to eventually form the nucleus of a contender? I’m not sold on anything yet, not after the disappointments of the last few years. Much relies on whether Derozan can become an all-star in the next couple years.
The Raptors are made up of a bunch of players you’d want coming off the bench. I don’t know what your expectations are for them, but they certainly won’t be that good. I guess it all depends on how low the expectations are for the team.
I think the Raps will be on the cusp of makin’ the playoffs and will finish somewhere around .500 (a couple games over/under)…
As of this morning the Barnes transaction has hit a snag so we’ll see where it goes from here. His toughness would be greatly welcomed in TO…
if anything the toronto raptors are gonna have some highlights and they will lose a lot of close games because the dont have that alpha dog on the team. demar, davis, and weems are too young…bargs and calderon asre too soft and barnes and jack dont have the skill to do it but because most of them are young they can go out and have some fun and just play and at least be exciting. A number one will exist on that team by the end of the saeson and it will Ed davis i think…and thats not because we both from richmond but because he has the toughness and the offensive skill and in a couple years T-dot will forget about bosh
The Raps are a lotto team, THANK GOD, but they’ll be fun to watch. Derozan, Weems and Amir are all excited to be in Toronto, which after the Bosh situation is refreshing for any Raps fan. Personally, I’d prefer to watch Bargs, Davis, Amir, Weems, Derozan all grow and mature, even if they are losing this year. They’ve all shown that they can get it done in this league. It’s just a matter of how much more they can grow, and figuring out if they are all the future. Plus, getting an additional lotto pick to add to the mix won’t hurt.
Add to that cap space for next offseason and that huge trade exception. The Raps are in a good situation for the future. Raps fans need to understand now that Bosh is gone they need some patience. For now just enjoy the enthusiasm the Raps/Young Gunz as they’ve labeled themselves are bringing to the table.
@drizzlerulz…..[www.welt.de]
dRIZZLE.. The “BJ” incident was when Charles was in Phx got pulled over cause he was Driving under the influence with a “Lady of the night” in the passengers seat.. When asked by the officer where he going.. he said, just around the corner for a Blowjob!… he then proceeded to tell the cop that if they let him go, he’d get the cops name tattoo’d on his ass…
JOAKIM NOAH
He aint been through enough yet. But you don’t get away with playing ball you’re whole life WITHOUT ANY OFFENSIVE SKILLS WHATSOEVER and still be considered a legitimate MONSTER under the hoop.You don’t get away with being tall, skinny, dorky and rich you’re whole life and still be considered a legitimate BEAST against other bigs. You don’t open your mouth if you’re just an unproven, non-skilled NBA BABY BOY and call out BRON BRON not unless you’re an NBA TEFLON DON. Swag of a HOF vet with minimal skills, and you know he gets mad respect by constantly middle-fingering LBJ.
Kobe
He’s like Lil Wayne. You know he’ gonna go thru the pitfalls n stuff like a regular person. He just happens to be always in the limelight ’cause he’s a marquee profile dude in the game. In that sense, the game grew him. He’s a baby of the game, product of the game. So, we were bound to see him through his valleys and peaks, highs n lows, dishonor and redemption, chasing Jordan’s legacy n starting his own…blahblahblahdotdotdot. I don’t care where you’re from, if you can walk away from being called a rapist, a snitch, and a team cancer…and end up being called ‘best thing since Stroehmanns’ you’re a TEFLON DON.
KG
“I’m loadin’ up the pump. I’m loadin’ up the Uzi. I got a couple M-16s, a couple 9s. I got a couple joints with some silencers on them. I’m just loading clips …”
Cite his b*tchazzness, the Peeler drop, spittin’ gun references ever-so-naturally-and-casually, talkin’ greazy to anybody with a smaller frame, to anybody who aint ‘hood,’ talking very loudly and saying pretty bad things an entire game, every game of the season, every game of the post season, basically keepin’ it real to a fault : “We were playin’ MICHAEL F&^%IN’ JORDAN!”
We, including the haters, love KG and he’ll continue to brew up controversy after controversy and walk away unscathed because he’s a TEFLON DON.
Brad Miller
Injury prone, undrafted, journey man turned into an all-star, happens to keep it real too, was about to rumble Shaq, more recently been antagonizing Rondo, who hustles hard and gotta pretty mid range j…who can pass a basketball for a big man. Says what it wants how he wants to, no editing. And he likes Green Day. YA DIG?? He’s a TEFLON DON
@Silky
I’m so glad SOMEbody agrees with Stu Jackson. I’m sure he’s blowing the hell out of David Stern. It’s the only reason.
I wonder what the shortest lifespan for a team in a major professional league is. The Vancouver Grizzlies must be high up on that list. Put it this way, Bryant Reeves, their first draft pick ever, signed his 7yr extension and they were still paying him when they moved to Memphis. Way to go Stu. You fukkin nincompoop. Also, kudos on that ball which, according to players, didn’t bounce. The last thing basketball needs is a ball that bounces, right Stu? Great decision, dumb fuck.
The NBA’s Teflon Don’s are undisputedly Flash and Barkley.
Dwyane Wade
Cheated on his wife, shady business deal, hHeas a FUCKING picture of him as SPIDERMAN in his KIDS bedroom. Got a big custody battle going on with his wife who “claims Wade engaged in foreplay near their children”. Agent claiming he had “weed and sex fueled parties” (I call BS, weed and sex?), recently made the WTC remark and engaged in FUCKING tampering while recruiting Bron and Bosh to help him, and lets not forget bout the 2006 Finals. But I think we ca all agree he is the top5 most loved player heck out of Kobe and Bron he IS the most loved.
Charles Barkley
I can’t even list the all of the top of my head; spat on a kid, punched a mascot, never won a ring despite playing on some pretty stacked teams. Ended his career and gets a job on TV despite clearly lacking speech skills. Says the MOST fucked up shit on TV, called his boss “my big, fat obnoxious boss” then called his producer a pussy. Was caught DUI and actually fucking said he was going for a blowjob, gets re-hired and STILL insults his boss. Yet EVERYONE loves Barkley.
The Raptors may not even win 35 wins this year but they should be happy. If they develop DeRozan into mini-Vince and Bargniani reaches his mini-Dirk potential they might benefit this post-Bosh era. This year they should trade Calderon for a legit-Run and Gun PG then just race down the court. Ed Davis is actually impressing me and might not turn out to be a bust after all. Ad lets not forget they also have Alabi who could turn out to be Dikembe- lite.
TEFLON DON = Charles Barkeley
DWade?? Dude does what every SUPERSTAR does lmao.. he aint done nothin no ones seen before.. Except actually SAVE old girl Gabby Union.. She wouldve been out with the Monday trash if it were me..
