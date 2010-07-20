The New Raptors

We’re not predicting playoffs of anything, but the Toronto Raptors might not be as tragic as you would’ve thought in the post-Chris Bosh era. Clearly the eyes are on the future, and T-Dot has a nice young nucleus with Andrea Bargnani, DeMar DeRozan, Ed Davis and Sonny Weems. (And maybe Amir Johnson.) DeRozan and Weems had a little Vince/T-Mac vibe going at the Vegas Summer League, Davis has also shown potential going against pros, and Bargnani is coming off a season where he averaged 17 points and got some experience as the No. 1 option in meaningful games when Bosh was hurt. The Raptors flipped disgruntled Hedo Turkoglu into veteran scorer Leandro Barbosa, they signed Linas Kleiza, they have a decent PG tandem in Jarrett Jack and Jose Calderon, and late last night Toronto was reportedly on the verge of signing Matt Barnes to a two-year deal. That’s not a bad lineup. We can definitely see the Raps losing a lot of close games down the stretch due to not having that proven go-to scorer and (as always) lacking on defense, but they should be entertaining in the process … Quietly, Milwaukee just keeps making moves. Yesterday they got Jon Brockman in a sign-and-trade with the Kings, giving them more depth and toughness on the front line. Brockman was always overshadowed in college because he played in the Pac-10 and there were more hyped, similar players on the scene like Tyler Hansbrough and Luke Harangody, but he was always just as productive as those guys. And if Hansbrough’s body can’t stay intact, Brockman might end up being the better pro at a cheaper price. The Bucks also signed Keyon Dooling to play backup point guard … Word out of Houston is that Yao Ming may not be ready for training camp, and in fact could miss the first two months of the season. Just like the Blazers with Greg Oden and the Lakers with Andrew Bynum, Yao is too big of an investment to rush onto the court and risk another injury, but at the same time, you want him out there so he can start paying dividends. You don’t want him to get hurt, but injuries happen and you can’t keep a toy in the package forever because you’re scared of breaking it. Then it’s just an ornament. Maybe that should be Yao, G.O. or Bynum’s nickname: “The Big Ornament” … We expected guys like DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall to make noise during the Vegas Summer League, but the surprise breakout star has been Jeremy Lin. The Harvard kid who seemed destined for a future cashing Italian paychecks (if he wanted to keep playing ball) now has some top contenders after him since dropping 9.3 points on 66 percent three-point shooting and playing a good game against Wall during his week-long stint with the Mavs. Now the big-league Mavs and Lakers are among the teams interested in bringing Lin to training camp … In honor of Rick Ross‘ new album, Teflon Don, hitting stores today we ask: Who is the NBA’s Teflon Don? Who manages to keep their game/reputation/image/record (relatively) clean despite all challenges? We were talking about it in the office, and Phil Jackson‘s name came up a few times. Or how about Charles Barkley? Real trouble never seems to stick to him — the plate-glass window incident, the spitting-on-a-kid incident, the B.J. McKie incident — and despite never winning a championship he’s regarded as an expert on this LeBron situation. If he tried to get a serious TV job (e.g., news anchor) he’d NEVER get hired with that accent and the way he butchers every fourth word, yet he’s making crazy money doing TV. And Barkley gets away with saying some truly off-the-wall offensive s*** and everybody just laughs it off because that’s Charles. Plus, you know, he’s got the Ricky Ross body type … We’re out like Yao …