The Ottoman Empire

One night after his back locked up in San Antonio and forced him to sit out the fourth quarter of a big game — which, knowing the man, means it had to have been debilitating pain — Kobe Bryant was in Dallas on Wednesday trying to give it a go against another West contender. For the first half of Lakers/Mavs, Kobe was obviously hurting, gingerly running around like late-model Patrick Ewing and serving as not much more than a decoy. In the second half he was moving a little better, but in true dramatic fashion, saved his best for last: Tied up with 42 seconds left after Dirk Nowitzki (30 pts, 16 rebs) hit a three, Kobe got a clear-out on Josh Howard, milked the clock, took him to the right elbow and dropped a pull-up jumper for the go-ahead bucket. After Erick Dampier bricked two free throws (badly) on the other end and Howard missed a three, L.A. was able to ice it at the line … When he wasn’t on the court, Kobe (10 pts, 5-11 FG) was laying in front of the bench with what looked like an ottoman placed nearby so he could elevate his feet. Between the ottoman, Phil Jackson‘s special high chair, and Ron Artest‘s “just in case” straitjacket, the Lakers are traveling with more special equipment than a quad rugby team … Tim Duncan wasn’t hurt — Gregg Popovich just decided to give him the night off for Spurs/Thunder. So given the absence of TD, the fact that Manu Ginobili shot 0-for-10, and the Thunder are playing like a legit playoff team, you figured OKC would roll, right? Nope … It was tied up in overtime with 1:30 to go when Kevin Durant (35 pts) stuck a jumper to put OKC on top. Antonio McDyess split free throws to cut the lead to one, and after Richard Jefferson blocked Thabo Sefolosha‘s jumper, the Spurs had one last possession. Manu drove and almost turned it over, but went Rodman-style horizontal diving out of bounds and somehow saved the ball to George Hill, who got it to RJ for the game-winning jumper. The Thunder had one more shot, but Russell Westbrook (25 pts, 13 asts) ignored an open Durant and missed a J at the buzzer. To be fair, Westbrook had hit a shot from the same spot to force overtime, but still … DeJuan Blair started in place of Duncan and was a BEAST. He notched 28 points and 21 boards in only 31 minutes. And of course, a mention or two that he doesn’t have any ACL’s … These announcers really need to learn to watch their mouth. Before Suns/Pacers, the Phoenix broadcast crew had graphics and stats that they said showed Steve Nash “blows away” Larry Bird as a shooter. Then the game started, and you would’ve sworn Bird saw that segment and sent his shooters out on an assassination mission on his behalf. After falling behind by 24 in the first half, the Pacers rallied as Danny Granger busted ’em for 33 points, and Mike Dunleavy dropped 30 off the bench. In crunch-time, Granger stuck some jumpers and Dunleavy hit some free throws and threes to give Indiana the win … Oh, and in the first half, Earl Watson caught Nash (20 pts, 9 asts) with an elbow that left Nash bleeding at the mouth worse than Mick Foley. Nash left for a while, then came back sporting a Hitler mustache made out of Band-Aid. The lesson: Don’t ever talk bad about Larry Bird … But the game of the night was Rockets/Wolves. Minnesota was down three with two seconds left when Corey Brewer nailed a halfcourt heave to beat the buzzer and force overtime. Through the first OT and into the second, where Wayne Ellington (he’s playing?) hit a game-tying triple with 10 seconds left to force a THIRD overtime, where the Rockets eventually pulled away to earn the win … Breakout game for Ellington, who scored 17 and had his number called to take some big shots, but it was a career night for Aaron Brooks and Al Jefferson. Brooks dropped 43 points (14-30 FG) and six threes, while Big Al notched 26 points and 26 rebounds … Other notable stat lines from Wednesday: Carmelo dropped 27 points on Orlando in a win; D-Wade posted 35 points, seven boards, nine assists and three steals as the Heat beat G-State (Come back to DimeMag.com later today and you’ll hear a lot more from Flash); Joe Johnson scored 24 in ATL’s win over the Wizards; LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 to lead Portland past Milwaukee; Sam Dalembert posted 12 points and 21 boards in a loss to the Knicks; Rajon Rondo put up 11 points and 14 dimes in a blowout of the Nets; and Chris Paul‘s 15 points, 15 assists and four steals got the Hornets past the Clippers … BTW, Dalembert has already contributed $100,000 towards the relief effort in Haiti following the catastrophic earthquake that hit this week. If you can afford it, please take a second to hit up the Dalembert Foundation and do what you can to help out … We’re out like TD …