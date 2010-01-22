The Puppet Show

Unlike some nights when you have to choose between five different games on League Pass, one on NBA TV and reruns of “Jersey Shore,” tonight was one of the few instances where everything came together. As the League’s top two teams and top two players squared off, all eyes were on Kobe vs. LeBron, and the League’s No. 1 and 1a did not disappoint … The mood was set before the jump, as “O Fortuna” from Carl Orff‘s Carmina Burana blasted from the speakers. Aside from perhaps “The Ride of the Valkyries” when the helicopters attack the village in Apocalypse Now, there’s nothing more epic … Still trying to recover from the Christmas Day Massacre, Kobe made it a point to come out firing, knocking down his first two jumpers and going 5-for-8 in the first quarter. Side note: Since when does Kobe jump every time to pass? … While the Cavs had Anthony Parker on Kobe (31 pts), the rotating tandem of Ron Artest and Lamar Odom guarding LeBron (37 pts, 5 rebs, 9 asts) decided their game plan was to let him shoot wide open jumpers. Maybe they didn’t get the memo, but he can knock those down … The Cavs downfall could be Parker defensively. Can he guard Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, Joe Johnson and Vince Carter in the playoffs? Sure he’s a solid two-guard, but it’s like when your mom bought you Magic Stars instead of Lucky Charms. Sure it’s cereal with marshmallows, but there’s a big difference in quality … Tweet from Bill Simmons (@sportsguy33) midway through the first half: “FYI for Laker fans: Kobe’s best 4 teammates are also the 3rd, 4th, 5th + 6th players in this game. Please keep remembering this tonight.” Unless they make a serious trade, there is absolutely no way this Cavs team could beat the Lakers in a Finals series … It was around this same time that Kobe hit a free throw in the second quarter, making him the youngest ever to reach 25,000 career points, at just 31 years old and 151 days. Moving into 14th place on the all-time list, Bryant passed Wilt Chamberlain who was able to accomplish the feat at the age of 31 years and 186 days … In the third, the Cavs went iso two times in a row with Shaq (who called himself a “high-level role player”) on the block, and both times the Diesel just beasted Pau Gasol with sheer strength and old school post moves. This caused Reggie Miller to tell Pau to hit the weight room. We didn’t realize, but Miller must have grown up in a glass house … At the start of the fourth quarter, the picture cut out and TNT threw up a stock photo of the empty Q with Marv Albert still calling the game. Turns out it wasn’t that big a deal, as James rested for the first five minutes and Kobe the first seven (why?) … But once the two stars were back on the court, it was go time. After a 7-0 run by the Lakers, capped by a Black Mamba dagger to tie the game 87-87 with 1:30 to play, LeBron put the Cavs back up two. On the next possession, Gasol got fouled and missed both at the line. Down two with under 24 seconds to play, the game was just about over … Coming out of the timeout, before the Cavs inbounded the ball, LeBron was passionately rapping along to Eminem‘s verse in “Forever” which was blasting in the background. Fouled immediately, James went to the line and split the pair, but Anderson Varejao came up with the rebound. Game over …
With Mo Williams (who looked like John Legend sitting on the bench) out for the next four to six weeks, the Cavs are going to have to make a move to stay competitive. There is already one rumor circulating that the Cavs could be looking at a trade for Nate Robinson. Donnie Walsh has made himself clear that the Knicks will only make a deal if they can include the salaries of either Jared Jeffries or Eddy Curry, so if the Cavs are willing to take on one of the two, they could get Nate … The second game of TNT’s doubleheader went according to script. With both teams having played the night before, the first half ended with the Clippers leading by one. But in the third quarter, the Nuggets took over, paced by Carmelo Anthony (28 pts, 10 rebs) and Chauncey Billups (20 pts, 6 asts) … This duo has to be one of the most lethal in the NBA. ‘Melo is at the point where you’re surprised when he misses an open jumper, and since returning from injury, Billups is averaging 25.4 points and Denver is 6-1 … With no Eric Gordon and no Sebastian Telfair, veteran Ricky Davis got his second start of the season. (Coincidently, the other one came against Denver on Nov. 20.) While his nine points was nothing to write home about, he was pulling vet moves on Ty Lawson … Maybe it’s just us, but every time the trailer for the movie Legion came on, we couldn’t help but think about Birdman … In All-Star news, for those of you that are already up in arms about Allen Iverson‘s spot in the starting lineup for the Eastern Conference next month, you might be able to sleep easy tonight. Bothered by a sore knee, the Answer said he would consider his health before deciding whether or not he’d play in his 10th All-Star Game … In other news around the League, the owners of the Thunder agreed yesterday to pay 1,000 former Sonics season-ticket holders $1.6 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from when the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City … After being heckled by a fan who was allegedly calling him “fat boy,” Glen Davis was fined $25,000 for his, shall we say, graphic response … And last but not least, the Warriors unveiled more than 500 solar panels atop the team’s Downtown Oakland practice facility. The system has the capacity to save the team more than $2 million in electricity costs over the next 25 years. We’re out like Mo Gotti …
You forgot to mention when Kobe “tripped” guarding Lebron and then tripped Lebron afterward…I was hoping it’d turn into Rodman Vs. Malone 2.0 but it didn’t lol.
damn mo does look like john legend!
“we’re just orrrrr-dinary pee-puhhhhhhllllllllll……..”
LOL!
what exactly did big baby do to get the fine? I read about it but it’s never said exactly what he did.
Put that suporting cast with Lebron and they would win every year, he is much better player and teammate than Kobe.
glad Shaq got going during the 3rd, i thought i was watching a corpse during the first half.
and overpaid sideshow bob earned his paycheck tonight. big plays during the last 2 minutes. overpaid still.
damn if LBJ gets that 18 foot jumper to go down like tonight, it’s all over. either way, he’s going down as the best weak-hand finisher.
kobe was mister assassin once again, too bad no one else showed up.
“We didn’t realize, but Miller must have grown up in a glass house”
– nice.
Too bad Shaq looks like he’s been hitting the buffet as much as he’s been hitting the weight room.
I’ve never seen someone sweat so much from cheering on the bench.
@ BC
Have you forgotten the latter stages of Ewings career?
I’ve always been saying Mo looks like John Legend!! I’m glad someone else sees it.
This is good for the Cavs winning without their second leading scorer.
I’m also wondering what Big Baby said lol
lakers lookin’ kinda weak these last weeks, nuggets are surging: 5 straight and the best record in the league against +.500 teams shared with the cavs. I see them playing’ the finals against the cavs, that is if jr smith starts playin’ better. This was supposed to be his break-out year but so far he has been underachieving. He will be the key for them, staying injury free is the main thing for denver.
GO Nugzz
cant wait to see the cavs in the finals.
how that series will turn out will for sure be a factor in LBJ’s summer decision.
:)
Letting Ariza go to sign Artest is looking to be a worse decision everyday. He just doesnt have it like he used to. Have too admit looked like a good idea to me at the time also.
I was thinkin John Legend that whole game. No, first I was thinkin “what his face,” then I was thinkin John Legend. There was a process.
Nate Robinson can definitely bring some things to the table, but Eddy Curry will eat all those things and Jeffries wont touch a bite. I guess what Im saying is Im loaded. Also, Nate isnt worth getting saddled with one of those ridiculous Isaih era deals.
some people forget shaq is 37, that he is only playing 20 mins a game. if he was not overweight and could play for longer periods he would look like the shaq of last year. The cavs are saving him for the post season. Anywayz i think its a bigger travesty that garnett is in the allstar game than allen iverson being in the allstar game. How come people are insulting iverson and they say nothin about Keving garnett when kevin garnett has barely played because of injuries and when he plays he is sucking. At least iverson is being productive and if his coach would let him play the way iverson is plays he would be putting allstar numbers. Iverson is averaging 15 ppg on only 9 shots? that is impressive even though he is obviously a step slower. He can still get it done. Oh and btw the sixers are always losing at the end, the coach is the problem. Fire Eddie Jordan.
@quest???
Who would u rather have on your team right now, KG or AI?
Kobe hogs the ball too damn much.How you gon shoot the ball 31 times when you got the likes of Pau Artest and the likes.Kobe is his own worst enemy.He will just not l;earn.Even shaq will tell you he prefers to play with Lebron.Damn Kobe in high school you were the man Kobe…………………………..
I dont see the absence of Mo being THAT bad. Delonte is gonna get an increase in playing time and Boobie will get the back up mins.
They are better with Mo, no doubt, but i dont think they need to rush into the market “just to stay relevant”.
uhm john if lebron were to play with the lakers instead of kobe there would be troubles especialy with andrew bynum kobe keeps him in check lebron isn’t the type of person to that. shaq is at the opening and the rest of the cavs players and coaches are very far up lebron’s cheeks.
and they’re not gonna trade for nate robinson. I don’t think any team wants to give up significant parts for that guy plus any ploayer 5-5 with napoleon syndrom is a liability on D at the NBA level. uhm and to state that the cavs wouldn’t win is a little far fetched. the lakers have problems with the cavs their height inside. they’re not used to it. this lakers team is not better then the lakers team of last year. I just hope kobe isn’t totaly worn out come playoff time I know he’s a beast but I remeber the boston series in 08 and he was tired as hell and that was just from the playoffs. he doesn’t let the other guys shine and that’s a bad thing if you’re a laker fan.
@ quest, are you serious with the KG and AI debate??
@ atom, Artest does look slower. I also don’t see anyone stopping LBJ or Kobe one-on-one in the L right now. You just force them into help D and hope they miss.
well if i’m a laker fan, i just have to pray hard that no fool wacks Kobe on the injured hand hard.
It’s just great to watch Mamba shoot the lights out despite the injury. If that was Vinsanity, he’ll be out for 2 seasons.
Are you (comment) guys saying that only Kobe showed up.. He might have made the first 5-8 fg attempts but he did go 12-31 shooting barely shooting over 35% Making only 5 out of his last 21 shot attempts.
Shaq does give the cavs a lil’ toughness that they did badly need last year against the magic… but of course he can only give ’em that in short spurts but i guess it’s better than not havin’ it at all… i think Kobe needs to rest a few games… it might catch up with him during the playoffs…
good wi for our cavs but it was reports here in cleveland that delonte west broke a finger he was out in the club last night & he had it wrapped up so he going to cleveland clinic to get it checked out today so if he is going to be out we need to make a move because boobie cant hold it down if those two are out.
Man, the ASG Starters are a joke. This is what they should be:
Wade, Joe Johnson (remember, they only break it up by G, F, and C,) LeBron, Bosh, and Dwight
Nash, Kobe, Melo, Dirk, Duncan (he starts next to McDyess, can we all just admit he’s finally, indisputably a 5?)
eh?? kobe shot 12-31 w/ 3TO and 2 boards in 40 min. for the L. I think Parker did all right, what more do you want?
@Me and Justlovethe game
Baby was apparently being heckled with some mean fat jokes and he basically told the guy off and dropped quite a few swears in there. There’s no video, but it could (apparently, I’ve only heard about it) be heard clearly on the TV and radio broadcasts.
kobe didn’t really play that good. 12 for 31 is pretty bad. his problem is that his drive has gotten pretty slow, he has trouble turning the corner. thats why even hedo turkoglu gave him trouble during last years finals.he has adjusted a bit and is probably still number two in the league, but during important stretches his jumper has to fall or he is in trouble. even lakers fans have to admit lebron is the best now. but that doesn’t mean the lakers cant repeat, just get more out of gasol or bynum and they can beat those cavs.
Bynum was the key to the Lakers losing. When he was in the game, Shaq was guarding him. Which left a gaping hole in the coverage of Pau Gasol (JJ HICKSON??). Gasol was killing ’em, and Kobe was doing his thing.
But then Bynum gets in foul trouble, and every time he left, Shaq ends up covering Gasol. That can’t work. Bynum needs to be more of a factor for longer periods…I would LOVE to see them pull a Bynum for Bosh deal; that’d fix that right up. I know you got one more in you, Mitch! Pull the trigger!
Hickson really impressed me last night. Pretty good game.
All i gotta say is that the cavs were given every call that night, and then sum. Did anyone see that every time lebron drove whether he was touched or not, he was given a foul call. Shiit was crazy home cooking to the extreme.
The refs even let shaq straight up hack anyone he wants. Did anyone see pau getting straight wacked in the arm going up?? The nba is starting to look like the WWA i’m afraid.
Kobe was in full gunning mode last night in the last 3 mins or so. He was forcing up some really difficult shots.
Looking at the full rosters of the 2 conferences, the West is head and shoulders above the East. I was trying to see who would fill out the East after Wade, JJ, LBJ, Bosh, and Dwight(the real starting 5) and it’s pretty damn weak compared to spots 6-12 for the West.
Can the East do a Rent-An-Allstar type of deal from the West? Only way to make it fair.
kobe’s last shot was a straight up choke. you know after the game he was killin himself about it all night. who throws up a runner 3 when theres almost 20 secs left on the clock????
@ Celts Fan – great post. The allstar voting is startin to be a joke cuz your lineups are on point. That’s how I had it but I wrote in Kaman, but the whole AI, TMac, and KG votes made me shake my head.
Now, onto the game:
This is gonna annoy Cavs fans, but you won’t find one REAL Laker fan who thinks Lebron is better than Kobe based on last night’s game like some posters like to do after a win, but don’t say nuthin when Cavs go into Utah and get got by Sundiata Gaines.
The best part of last night for me was seein Lebron celebratin a regular season win like he just won the Finals, runnin around on the floor and celebratin just a little too hard in January. Like I said, Lakers get everybody’s best game. That’s how it go when you’re the champs. Fact is, PG makes his free throws and it’s a different outcome.
Point two: Last season, Orlando smoked us twice and heads thought they would see us in the finals, maybe even win. That’s how I see Cleveland. Beat us twice in the regular season, lose their starting point for a month+ cuz of a shoulder injury, then walk into the playoffs with a false sense of security. Personally, I don’t think Cleveland gets by Boston with a healthy KG and dudes forget Marquis Daniels been out too and he provides serious bench support.
All in all, fun game to watch, but it was one game in january and beatin us 4 times in june is a whole difference story.
1. How does Pau Gasol go up that soft twice at a crucial time in the game
2. Then goes to line nervous as hell and misses two freebies. “FUNDAMENTALLY SOFT”
3.Ron Artest looks like LBJ & moves like Shaq or Post Ewing
4.The Lakers have no bench & aren’t that good. Just names no games. Bynum is overratted & may never be the same pre injury
5.Lamar Odom is Tim Thomas 2. Too much talent to play like that. He’s young & has had no serious injuries. That’s just plain laziness. He hasn’t added 1 weapon to his game since high school
6.Derek Fisher kills this Laker team/When you depend on Shannon Brown to score or play pg you’re in trouble
7.Lebron scared me last night. Though he still will miss a clutch free throw possibly costing him a ring.
8. Fix your damn hitch on your free throw release Lebron. Advice for free.
9.The running one footer 3 was bonkers. Kobe would have tackled Farmar or anyone else aside from Fisher if they shot that.
10. Honestly if the Lakers are so deep & talented. Why won’t Kobe rest a game or two. Add to the fact he’s playing decent & they’re still losing.
11. The Cavs need or could have used Coby Karl. I mean Andre Barrett. Although Lebron is a damn PG. If he makes that jumper and makes his free throws. He is the best player in the league.
12. Lastly he’s a better overall player than Kobe. Better passer which of course makes him a better teamate. Beating him in the regular season doesn’t mean much. It is a step but he has to get himself to the dance & do something then. The Piston series against the Lakers/Spurs/or Nuggets.
13.They’re both great to watch & help make basketball a little watchable. Did anybody really look at the other players on the court. Take away Kobe & Lebron. That game looks like a recreation or D3 game
14. The Magic Stars/Lucky charms comparison made my day. I will be laughing silently or aloud all day. That is some funny S&*T.
I thought Dime had gotten past its long-standing institutional bias against LeBron James, but it appears I was wrong. Have you watched the last two Cavs-Lakers games? Have you seen the way the Cavs have just beaten the Lakers down both times? And yet you insist — crudely — that there’s no way the Cavs could beat the Lakers in a seven game series?
The anti-LeBron bias on this site is getting out of hand, and is starting to border on racism. If it continues, I will do everything in my power to make the public aware about this site’s institutional bias against LeBron and the Cavs.
Eugene
Most of the people here daily accuse Dime of being so far on LeBron’s cock that his groupies can’t get any action. For example, Dime wrote an article about LeBron not being in dunk contest and gave him a decent amount of love when he rightly deserved to be called a bitch. The main focus of most of Dime’s undeserved hate seems to be that “overseas” city of Toronto.
I think the main people Dime jocks on undeserving is Rondo, Stephan Jackson back in the day, guys who have potential but don’t fulfill it (Beasley/Gerald Green) and AB has this weird and sick mancrush on Zach Randolph.
It’s not like they let this shit get out of hand or anything though, come on.
If the Cavs make it to the Finals against the Lakers. I guarantee Lebron wins his 1st ring easily. The Lake’s don’t match up well against the Cavs. Just like the Magic faired better against Cleveland. Delonte West is better than every guard on L.A.’s roster. Hickson is just as good as Bynum give or take. Mo Williams>D.Fish
Varejao>Mbenga, Boobie>Farmar/Vujaic/Brown. Lets Remember the Cavs have Leon Powe coming back shortly & can make a trade for Jamison/Gay/ & some other hired guns.
It’s like people who called the Golden State/Dallas an upset with the 8seed beating the 1seed. Talent wise GS was better or equal at one position. They were supposed to win & did. It’s an upset in the media world and from a ranking standpoint. If you really knew the game. That should have been an easy pick. Look at what Stephen Jackson is doing for Cha. Even Harrington a possible 6th man candidate & he was better then. BD nuff said. Monta buckets ellis. That series was so exciting.
Kobe another awful shooting night, and once again shows he brings nothing else to the table if he isn’t shooting well. LA fans can try and argue, but it’s over. When your a one-trick pony you aren’t the best player in the league. 12-31, and by Kobe’s standards that has become a normal night.
I have to modify my above post. Due to a recent article Dime posted, SJack is STILL on their lovers list.
@Eugene
Dude, what are you talking about? Dime biased AGAINST LeBron!?! Son, Dime was thinking about changing the name of their magazine to “LeBron”! They love him. Chill out dude.
Anyways, very entertaining game last night to say the least. Maybe if Kobe takes a game off it’ll allow him a chance to see what his teammates can do and possibly gain some trust in them, to pass the ball to them next time? Shaq needs his own towel boy to just keep wiping the sweat off of him. And why do the Cavs have some many alternate uniforms!? It looks like they just throw some of those color combos together and call it a “throwback”. Is that why LeBron and Shaq’s jersey sales were so high? Honestly, what other squad rocks as many alternates as Cleveland?
For all people go on about Dime loving Lebron, they love Kobe much, much more.
if nate robinson joins the cavs, it will be the end of the lebron/cavs affair. another self gunning undersized monkey is exactly what the cavs need. yeah right. kryptonite will destroy the cavs. another 2nd round exit. yeah you heard it here first…
Baby said something along the lines of truck my trick. Same as what spreewal told a female fan to do before.
Maybe LBJ and Kobe get burn because they are the two best players in the L?
Lebron was solid, Kobe was hurting, and Artest is old and can’t guard him. What I couldn’t believe was Shaq actually looked decent out there, he put the D on Bynum and Gasol and they couldn’t handle him. Shaq sucks at the pick and roll but when it comes to guarding a big straight up he will be a factor in the playoffs against the DHowards, Bynum, and Gasol but KG is another matter he would probably have to switch to Perkins or Big Baby.
When Lebron hit the two daggers you saw Kobe get the ball and you knew he was going to shoot it and he hits the side of the backboard, missing the rim by a foot. Took too many shots to get his points, Gasol needs touches and needs to be more aggressive in getting position and demanding the rock.
You guys are funny talking about KG. He owns Bosh everytime they play. When the TNT crew was anouncing the starters last night KG came up and they said that was the easiest pick no question. Let’s leave it up to the experts shall we.
My Observations from last night
1) When we signed Artest i was interested in his D on the big boys (Pierce, Melo, Lebron) and to tell you the truth Melo and Lebron have BEASTED him.. im disappointed.. we sacrificed Arizas defense AND offense for RonRons D.. Ariza fits perfectly in our system as a spot up shooter.. Artests offense is befuddling in the triangle.. If the Cavs make it to the Finals bet my meal ticket Kobe guards him all series..
2) Pau Gasol is indeed mentally soft.. He played a major part in Cleveland taking that game, my points;
A) 87-87 tie, Lebron drives to the hoop and doesnt even SEE the player playing Center at the time (Gasol)
B) Complains about touches but gets a perfect pass under hoop and goes up soft with under 1 minutes left.. MOTHERFLUCKIN TWICE
C) Gets fouled (LUCKILY) and decides to brick both FT’s..
D) CANT BOX OUT A PLAYER ON AN OPPOSING PLAYERS FT?!?!
3) a Healthy Kobe takes over in the 2nd and 4th.. We are all used to this but now he is depending on his teammates through those stretches and it aint poppin.. bottom line without a healthy Kobes we cant match up with the Cavs..
4) Lamar Odom is a moronic 1on1 defender.. no hand in the face?? just watching the ball fly?? WTF??
5) Phil’s mind games with Bynum are tiring me out.. Dude shouldve at least been out there for that MUST HAVE REBOUND cuz truth be told despite his dancin and rappin Lebron is and always be shaky at the line with the game on the line.. at least in big games :)
Bottom line.. UGLY game that shouldve been ours.. couldve wouldve shouldve..
Lol @ the Kobe haters..
how can you call a scoring machine/all NBA defensive FIRST team player a one trick pony??
Love the basketball IQ..
And i still believe we would win the Finals matchup..
You guys think Phil is really going to show all his cards in the regular season??
@ eyes and ”
Delonte West is better than every guard on L.A.’s roster.”
massive…huge….fail…
@39…Monkey anything else you’d like to get off your chest. What animal or tribe are you from? Great screen name for you.
Heard some good commentary on the radio from the Heard on why the Lakers won’t win it. When they lost to Boston they came back the next year with a chip on their shoulder, and Gasol added 10 lbs of muscle and they went TO Boston and Cleveland and won both games.
They don’t have that mentality this year. The Artest trade, Kobe’s injured finger, and Gasol complaining about touches, I don’t think they are a lock. They might not make it out of the West, though the East this year looks stronger up top than the West.
@ Claw
Hopefully some more ass whooping will put that chip back where it needs to be..
That’s the problem, Kobe impacts a game only if his shot is on. LeBron on the other hand can have an off night from the field and still help his team to a victory.