The Raptors May Be Playing In The Euroleague Next Season

If you’ve ever seen a Euroleague basketball game, then you know the roster is littered with foreign talent and a few American players. By the looks of the NBA’s lone foreign franchise, the Raptors continue to go that route. After Toronto acquired David Andersen yesterday from Houston for cash and a future second-round draft pick, that brings their total of foreign-born players to six.

While I used to be a huge fan of Bryan Colangelo, his recent moves don’t seem to be making much sense. While the European style of game is exciting to watch, just look at the Raptors’ playoff success as an indication of how well it translates to the NBA. Andersen joins Leandro Barbosa, Andrea Bargnani, Marco Belinelli, Jose Calderon and Linas Kleiza. And who knows, they might decide to bring Rasho Nesterovic back.

What do you think? Do you like Toronto’s strategy?

