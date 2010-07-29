The Raptors May Be Playing In The Euroleague Next Season

If you’ve ever seen a Euroleague basketball game, then you know the roster is littered with foreign talent and a few American players. By the looks of the NBA’s lone foreign franchise, the Raptors continue to go that route. After Toronto acquired David Andersen yesterday from Houston for cash and a future second-round draft pick, that brings their total of foreign-born players to six.
While I used to be a huge fan of Bryan Colangelo, his recent moves don’t seem to be making much sense. While the European style of game is exciting to watch, just look at the Raptors’ playoff success as an indication of how well it translates to the NBA. Andersen joins Leandro Barbosa, Andrea Bargnani, Marco Belinelli, Jose Calderon and Linas Kleiza. And who knows, they might decide to bring Rasho Nesterovic back.
What do you think? Do you like Toronto’s strategy?
epic fail. craptors
GARBAGE! Huge Raps fan ut I’m losing faith that we’ll ever win anything.. No one wants to play here except for scrub Europeans.
FAIL.
You’re an idiot.
I love the way every player thats from outside the USA gets classed as a Euro player… David Anderson is an Aussie, Barbosa is Brazilian, and Kleiza is Lithuianian but played in the US at college! They might all have played in Europe but that doesn’t mean their playing styles are European.
You’re just noticing the raptors are loaded with Euro’s now? Where have you been the last 4 or 5 years?
Not related, but DM’s favorite Jeremy Tyler signed with the Tokyo Apache.
When can we start mentioning BC in the same sentence as David Kahn?
Calderon will most likely get traded before the season starts.
David Andersen and Marco will not be high on the depth charts. They’re just players to round out the roster.
So really Barbosa/Bargnani/Kleiza are the only foreign born players that have significant roles on the team.
Barbosa is a veteran NBA player, Kleiza has spent most of his career playing American basketball and now so has Bargnani.
“Article” fail.
“they might decided”
As if this article wasn’t stupid enough already, Dime needed grammatical errors to make it official.
Call me crazy but Jose Calderon has some of the best stats in the league.
With CB4 gone you can almost guarantee there will be a completely different dynamic on the team this year.
Remember the team prior to the all-star break? Was that a fluke?
instead of saying the euros, just saying its the NBA’;s international team, that would make more sense but yea i feel u, its like BC dont wanna get any good talent up there or he knows that it will be useless to try to get any star or superstars up there because while toronto is a huge city with international appeal, this is still an american league and no one wants to play in canada (but if u ever been to toronto, that got some bad chicks up there tho).
Aron, that’s a girls name.
I think when this article was being poorly thought out, the idea was “well, it’s pretty slow here at Dime, lets get some hits and start a 100 comment hate post up, because I know those crazy canuck bastards just LOVE an article that has absolutely no point but just bashes Canada for no reason…”.
Haha. You guys are animals! Clearly I know that all these guys aren’t from Europe, that’s why I say “foreign-born players.” But I am talking about the Euroleague. They should just defect.
The knicks have Gallo, Azubuike, Jerome Jordan, Turiaf, Mozgov and Andy Rautins…. thats 6 foreign born players for them, should they join euroleague too? i think the spurs have about 5 guys not born in the US. in fact, id say most teams probably have at least 3 guys on thier roster who aint from the states…… its been about 10 years since international players on nba rosters stopped being a novelty.
Losing Vince Carter
Losing Chris Bosh
Losing Tracy McGrady
Losing to Maccabi Tel Aviv
Kobe’s 81
This is what happens when you put a basketball franchise in Canada.
..and what do raptors have to do with Toronto, anyway?
Rasho doesn’t play like a soft euro. He’ll bang, play defence and hang out around the rim. He’s just immobile.
This article is so dumb, I just have to comment on how dumb it is. Seriously. It’s dumb.
The Raptors will have 2 players in their starting lineup that were born overseas. 1 of which actually played college ball in the US. So basically the Raptors have 1 more starter who’s “euro” than the Lakers. And trust me, this article is as dumb as comparing the Lakers to the Raptors.
Btw, 2 is the number of “euro” starters that the Spurs won a championship with (Parker, Manu). Again, another dumb comparison to the Raptors, which is just as dumb as this trash of an article.
Cosign 5 and 6.
You’re an idiot.
The article is stupid and your post is worse. STFU!
I’d rather live/play in Toronto than Milwaukee, Minnesota, Utah, Oklahoma City… shall i go on?
it’s because none of your american born players ever want to stay here…even tho our city is way better to live in than probably all of the other NBA cities, except for NY, LA, Chicago and Miami..
This is a ridiculous assesment of basketball in Canada and in the NBA. I mean what American player wouldn’t love to play here. You get WAY overpaid (ask Amir) and it is a hotspot for nightlife and culture.
It has seemed to me over the past few years Toronto has been conducting an experiment to see if that style can translate to the nba, but honestly I think it’s out of necessity. Whether it be the taxes, the fact that it’s in Canada or whatever, American born players really have an aversion to playing in Toronto, so Colangelo is doing what he can do and getting the best talent he can out of the players who are more willing to go there ie…foreign born players who are used to moving around and Canada or US makes no difference to them.
Is Aron Phillips really that ignorant of the Raptors. It appears so.
The truth of the matter is that the core of the Raptors 10-11 season and near term future consists of
The Young Gunz
Ed Davis
Jarrett Jack
All Americans. None of whom have ever played in Europe.
I will assume that Phillips is just ignorant and not stupid.
@easy yeezy: “This is what happens when you put a basketball franchise in Canada.”
Americans are running the team you moron. Lol.
and what happens when you put 2 teams in LA??
and look at ATL, their attendance average is just below 30 people. The Raptors will always be a money-making NBA city because the disposable income is higher than most cities, and (unknown to most people) Toronto is the 4th large metropolitan city in North America. NBA is a business and money will always be flowing in Toronto.
That being said, the article is stupid. Regardless, the Raps suck.
LOL, fail article.
just another fail american author ripping on the Canadian team
im not surprised lol
ive never read such ignorant and dumb minded comments in an article before, especially “easy yeezy”‘s comment LOOL.
the all marketing. when your city is full of Europeans you fill your roster with overseas players to sell tickets. Canadians don’t know NCAA basketball neither are they interested in high school basketball so “hyped” basketball players coming to the NBA means nothing to Canadians. However, if you put a Barg or a Calderon people can relate to them (Spanish and Italians). I bet the Raptors would love to sign Jeremy Lin and Ricky Rubio (who doesn’t) to capture the Asian market in Toronto (which is HUGE) and more European markets.
When you can’t win games, this is their business strategy to sell tickets. The Raptors are obviously a EPIC FAIL. Go to downtown Toronto and ask 20 people on the street to see if they know any players on the Raptors roster and they will probably say Bosh and Vince Carter. Its all Hockey and nothing else up here. Hell I bet there are more people into Soccer and the CFL (Canadian Football blah) than NBA Basketball.
How about a move of the franchise to Seattle where a real basketball city is and change the team to win a championship in 10 years.
@#%
I also love it how Ginobili is always considered a Euro.
zbo,
Why dont you come down to Toronto and ask people if they know about the raptors instaed of just assuming you ignorant American
They have 3 euro players. Bargniani, Belinelli and Kleiza. Kleiza even went to an American HS. I mean shit Minnesota got more Euros than the Raptors. Still love how every foreigner (specially white ones) are considered Euro. Ginobili has the goddamn Eurostep and hes from Argentina.
First off, ZBo is an idiot…sorry, just my opinion from reading post 29.
” Canadians don’t know NCAA basketball neither are they interested in high school basketball so “hyped” basketball players coming to the NBA means nothing to Canadians”
Maybe you should research your “facts” before you post so you don’t come off as unimformed, as it is, it’s too late. US and Canada ain’t really that different come tournament time, it’s as huge in Canada as it is in the US. NOBODY does any work during the first 2 weeks and everybody is stressin over their pools when teams like Georgetown and Villanova bow out early. Live in both countries and there’s no difference. Basketball fans know the top prospects, know the college studs and to post that hoops fans only follow players once they get to Toronto is ignorant.
If the Raps were to suck enough to get the chance to draft Harrison Barnes in the upcoming draft, I’m sure “Canadians” would know who he was.
Maybe you missed the rule changes, but do the names Derozan or Bosh mean anything to you? You know, “hyped high school players” who went to college for a year before jumpin to the league? Pretty sure the average fan who “only knows hockey” might be able to tell you who they are.
Try to post more intelligently instead of tryin to inflame a fanbase by calling ALL OF THEM ignorant.
Seattle ain’t won a championship since 1979 and they left in ’08, but you think ovin the Raps there will just win in a decade just cuz? Like I said, research BEFORE posting.
@ Aron – I see what you tryin to do; don’t really know why. Pretty sure Austin’s shit on Raptors fans enough but anyways. I’m sure you’re smart enough to know that sometimes, in some places, management builds the team in some reflection of the community.
For example, the Utah Jazz had on one roster:
Kyrylo Fesenko, Matt Harpring, Andrei Kirilenko, Kyle Korver, Kosta Koufos, Mehmet Okur, Goran Suton and gave a tryout to a dude named Spencer Nelson(not makin that up)
Never saw an article from Dime about the number of Caucasians wearin Jazz colours, but it’s just kinda accepted that Utah is more Caucasian populated and having Caucasians on the roster would be good for business….even if their 2 best players were African-American…
Raptors tried the all-american route. Stoudamire, Camby, McGrady, Carter, Bosh. There are Raptors rosters from the early 2000s that had only Americans and all that got them was a misse Carter jumper vs. Philly. Nuthin wrong with tryin a different path. American players, at least the top level ones, have proven that they don’t stay in Toronto so why keep forcin it? Get the best international players, hopefully win some games and make some money while doin it.
American players do not want to play in Canada. True, but remember, it’s not often a thug move from the ghetto to the suburbs
Dear Americans and “zbo”,
If it were not for a Canadian, you would not be playing basketball.
Ps. My favourite NCAA team: Duke Blue Devils. Yeah, I know who Bobby Hurley is.
dead these euros we need some real niggas on the squad we gotta bring back the purple jerseys too this canadian flag look aint poppin shout out to the real niggas on the team sunny demar amir jack get rid of the rest
T O R O N T O I S T H E 4 T H L A R G E S T C I T Y I N N O R T H A M E R I C A
Just throwing it out there, the NBA fan base is huge.
If Euros are not good enough, and Americans don’t want to play here – why not creating a roster full of Canadian boys, eh?
I’m sure that would bring a ring to TO :)
Too bad Steve Nash didn’t come up after Dallas. Mighta actually drawn free agents..
Oh man Aron the hate! aha, but seriously should the raptors be playing in the Euroleague? Just because there are a six foreign born players on the roster? I think that’s a bold statement despite the joking tone I am sure you are trying to present. But if the Raptors are in the Euroleague that must put GSW in the d-league, T-Wolves in a mexican league somewhere, and the Knicks, well hell the knicks make enough revenue for the NBA to let their status get put aside. I am just very surprised at this ALMOST racist remark you have made as a result of the players on the roster. The capitalist nature of yourself (as well as Americans) that you present in this short article clearly displays both your disrespect for people of foreign descent and your ignorance of more pressing matters in the NBA than a team having six foreign players. Clearly you are merely a writer so of course part of your job is to cause commotion and unrest, both of which you have succeeded in, but I feel that you need to take a step back and think about the beauty that basketball is. Basketball is neither American or Canadian (as it was invented by James Naismith), but Basketball is the poor man’s sport along with soccer. It has broken down the borders created by both financial and social matters seen in sports such as rugby and hockey all around the world. Two children, one chinese another mexican, can find their passion in a rubber ball who’s place is merely inside a net. Your topic of the foreign players is utterly ridiculous. Your topic of winning with them is not, at least for the Toronto Raptors. Now for anyone reading this who would like to say “F off raptors you suck and are bad for the NBA” i’m sure all the Raptor fans and personnel would like to say, “Well foolish people of varying opinions, the Toronto Raptors provide a market which rivals the Knicks, Lakers, and Celtics in the eyes of the NBA. Not only that but with the influx of international players to the NBA, more than 30 through the Raptors in its short 15 year history, Toronto has aided the NBA in breaching markets never imagined in even the Jordan era. So even though the Raptors finished with a sad 40-42 record last season (and could finish next season with less) the fact remains that when a lowly Canadian basketball franchise has a multitude of fans in every major city in North America and makes more money than 25 other NBA cities, David Stern could care less if the Raptors were crap and would cry blood if there was a thought that the Raptors would disband.”
ps still a huge fan Aron lmao, i follow ur twitter love DimeMag but u seriously got me rattled aha. one love
Ima echo the dumb article comments. Why bring race into issue? I’m gonna assume that all these dime writers are nerdy white guys writing about urban bball culture
one of the dumbest articles ive read on dime in a while..
if you got nothing to write about then dont post, ur making ur self look bad