The Return Of Mike Dunleavy Jr. Could Happen Soon

Help might be coming soon for the Indiana Pacers. Mike Dunleavy Jr. who had surgery last spring to remove a bone spur in his right knee has been cleared by doctors to play. It is doubtful Dunleavy will be thrown back into the lineup in the next few weeks as he is trying to get back into game shape, but his return will be a lot sooner than originally anticipated. This is definitely good news for the 5-6 Pacers, who are in need of another scoring option, particularly one on the perimeter.