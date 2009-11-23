The Return Of Mike Dunleavy Jr. Could Happen Soon

11.23.09 9 years ago

Help might be coming soon for the Indiana Pacers. Mike Dunleavy Jr. who had surgery last spring to remove a bone spur in his right knee has been cleared by doctors to play. It is doubtful Dunleavy will be thrown back into the lineup in the next few weeks as he is trying to get back into game shape, but his return will be a lot sooner than originally anticipated. This is definitely good news for the 5-6 Pacers, who are in need of another scoring option, particularly one on the perimeter.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSMIKE DUNLEAVY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP