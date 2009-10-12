The Sixers’ Point Guard Problem

The Sixers are off to a 3-0 start this preseason, but the city of brotherly love shouldn’t get too excited just yet. With the departure of Andre Miller to Portland, Philly has a huge void to fill in the point guard slot. The Sixers are left without one pure point and are forced to make due with the unproven Louis Williams and rookie Jrue Holiday.
A few weeks ago, I interviewed Elton Brand for a future magazine article. He told me that he envisions Williams’ game flourishing under new coach Eddie Jordan’s system. Brand mentioned that Lou’s quickness and ability to break down defenders off the dribble fits in perfectly with Jordan’s offense, which depends a lot on cutting and dribble penetration.
Right now, everybody is giving Williams a clean slate and seeing what he can do as the team’s full-time starter before they jump to conclusions about the team’s point guard situation. But at some point, the team will need somebody that can get guys the ball. I’ve always liked Williams’ game, I think he is an exciting and athletic guard who can score, but I don’t think he’s a good passer in the half court. He definitely lacks Miller’s basketball IQ. For his career, Williams has only averaged 2.4 assists per game and 5 assists per 40 minutes. During the preseason, where he is starting, Williams is still only averaging 2 assists per game. For years they have been saying Williams is about to break out, so he will get his chance now to show off any point guard skills he was hiding before.
Williams’ backups are also questionable. Their first round draft pick, Holiday, has a lot of potential and has got the size and skill to be a productive player down the line. Last year at UCLA, Holiday averaged just 8.5 points and 3.7 assists per game. So far in the preseason, he hasn’t logged a single assist yet. Like Williams, Holiday is more of a combo guard rather than someone who can set up easy shots for teammates. Royal Ivey is the other option at point. He is a decent backup for short minutes but again not a great distributor with a career assist average of 1.3.
With Brand supposedly healthy now, it is vital that Williams gets him involved in the offense. If the losses start adding up and Williams fails to raise his game and assist stats, then management will be forced to either use Andre Iguodala at that position or make a move to bring in a pure point. Word out of the Rose City is Miller is unhappy about not starting, so the Sixers might have an opportunity to coordinate a reunion.
Can Louis Williams handle the point guard job?
Can’t see Dre going back to Philly, they should’ve made a run at signing Sessions this offseason. They should talk to the Blazers about trying to get Steve Blake. He’d be a good fit as a distributor and shooter which other than kapono is something the Sixers are lacking, also trading Blake would allow the Blazers to start Dre before any chemistry problems develop and give Bayless the minutes he sorely needs to prove himself. When he gets an oppourtunity Jared Bayless will be ill, mark my words
What about a trade for Skip?
Give the guy a shot! If shot-happy Hibachi could run point in Jordan’s system, Lou can do so too.
hahahahahahaha…WOW! Dime, I swear i just had this heated azz argument in Abbotsford the other day.
So I’m chillin with da fam, we see NJ’s Terrance wrecking shop. I get all giddy inside, and since Terrance was working cats over and yet my 6ers came through at the end – I had to hype my team up. So I said –
“Lou and Dru gonna be just fine. Lou running the one can get it done. He only had like 1 and half helpers – but still. I’m a wishful thinker. Dru is still learning…”
But project cats aint known to hold their tongue.
“Lou can’t run f*ckin’ point! You’s stupid? That n**** is a gun. Dre back them bulls down. Lou, n**** look like sumptin I clean my ears wit. You up here talkin’ that dum sh*t. Dru, chill. You see this cat?? This n**** is lost dawg. You trippin. We done dis year.”
I didn’t know the venom was gonna spray like that so I mentioned something about how Dalembert is not a force at the 5 spot and if you wanna blame a team’s downfall then that’s where you should point fingers, how Dionte and Ivey are gonna help out, how the Princeton O is still a w.i.p, how Lou can get his Arenas on and be a scoring point guard who still gets everyone involved…it just seemed like all my arguments that the 6ers were gonna be better were for nil after I got semi-put in place about “The Sixers’ Point Guard Problem.”
It was like they basically were saying:
“C’mon SON!!!”
@ BERN BROGDEN
hahaha. That’s hilarious. That story made my day. And yeah, you’re family is basically right. I like Lou Williams aka the q-tip is nice as a sixth man, but I just can’t see him as a starting point guard
this team has a point guard? I thought they were going to try some crazy Nellie scheme
they should have drafted Eric Maynor, he would have flurished in that system, he was the best pure PG in the draft.. a true pass first PG
@Gerald
The phrase is “make do”, not “make due”. The only way I could use “make due” is:
Gerald’s editor’s notes on Gerald’s stories:
– make due earlier, proofread before posting. Many errors.
RAMON SESSIONS. Philly are in trouble.
@Gerald Narciso
Did you even watch a philly game instead of just looking at the stats? Do you see what players they have?? The have no shooters. AI2 and Brand are more 1v1 iso players.
Yea Andre Miller still cranked up 6.5 assists but that is below his career avgs and is 2 assists below his avgs in Denver.
Have you ever watched Lou play or know his role in Philly? He came off the bench to score, as a spark plug, not to get assists.
There’s a reason why Brand said Lou will thrive in this new system. With Lou’s quickness, ball handling, and athleticism, it won’t be difficult to get into the lane and dish out… except he doesn’t have anyone to dish out to. Maybe Jason Kapono will help out this year.
they should have brought A.I. back!!
Sorry, Andre and Lou are splitting the job, with Dala taking charge when needed. They will be fine