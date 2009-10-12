The Sixers’ Point Guard Problem

The Sixers are off to a 3-0 start this preseason, but the city of brotherly love shouldn’t get too excited just yet. With the departure of Andre Miller to Portland, Philly has a huge void to fill in the point guard slot. The Sixers are left without one pure point and are forced to make due with the unproven Louis Williams and rookie Jrue Holiday.

A few weeks ago, I interviewed Elton Brand for a future magazine article. He told me that he envisions Williams’ game flourishing under new coach Eddie Jordan’s system. Brand mentioned that Lou’s quickness and ability to break down defenders off the dribble fits in perfectly with Jordan’s offense, which depends a lot on cutting and dribble penetration.

Right now, everybody is giving Williams a clean slate and seeing what he can do as the team’s full-time starter before they jump to conclusions about the team’s point guard situation. But at some point, the team will need somebody that can get guys the ball. I’ve always liked Williams’ game, I think he is an exciting and athletic guard who can score, but I don’t think he’s a good passer in the half court. He definitely lacks Miller’s basketball IQ. For his career, Williams has only averaged 2.4 assists per game and 5 assists per 40 minutes. During the preseason, where he is starting, Williams is still only averaging 2 assists per game. For years they have been saying Williams is about to break out, so he will get his chance now to show off any point guard skills he was hiding before.

Williams’ backups are also questionable. Their first round draft pick, Holiday, has a lot of potential and has got the size and skill to be a productive player down the line. Last year at UCLA, Holiday averaged just 8.5 points and 3.7 assists per game. So far in the preseason, he hasn’t logged a single assist yet. Like Williams, Holiday is more of a combo guard rather than someone who can set up easy shots for teammates. Royal Ivey is the other option at point. He is a decent backup for short minutes but again not a great distributor with a career assist average of 1.3.

With Brand supposedly healthy now, it is vital that Williams gets him involved in the offense. If the losses start adding up and Williams fails to raise his game and assist stats, then management will be forced to either use Andre Iguodala at that position or make a move to bring in a pure point. Word out of the Rose City is Miller is unhappy about not starting, so the Sixers might have an opportunity to coordinate a reunion.

Can Louis Williams handle the point guard job?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.