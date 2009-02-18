The Thunder Are Looking To Win Now

Watch out, but with a solid, young nucleus, the Thunder are looking to win now. Feeling the pressure of the econony and putting people in the seats, owner Clay Bennett isn’t going to wait and watch his franchise player, Kevin Durant, walk in a couple years after the losses star to take their toll on their star.

Perhaps the realization came after KD dropped 46 in the Rookie/Sophomore game and single-handedly secured the W for the Sophs. Or perhaps it came when they actually landed Tyson Chandler from the Hornets yesterday. But regardless of when the epiphany occurred, the wheels are in motion.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the trade that sent Chandler to Oklahoma City might have increased the chances that the Thunder win the John Salmons sweepstakes. With a starting lineup of Durant, Jeff Green, Russell Westbrook and Chandler, “the Thunder appears motivated to add a guard such as Salmons and still retain the pieces to make it happen (expiring deals and draft picks).”

With Salmons on the roster, how good are the Thunder?

