The Top 5 Must-Have Lakers Items Currently Selling On eBay

With no NBA games for the next couple days, why not buy something nice to keep yourselves occupied with? Here are the top five must-five Lakers items selling on eBay right now that you may or may not have any use for. At all.

1. Kobe Bryant “Rare Signed Auto 8th Grade Yearbook PSA/DNA”

For a bargain of $9,995 (or best offer) you could own some truly unique Kobe Bryant memorabilia. Everyone tries to forget their middle school days, but don’t let Kobe forget his when you show him what he wrote to Trisha, who he affectionately called “Blosom,” in the 8th Grade. Girls used to request: “Describe me in five adjectives” but only Kobe could get away with “sympathetic” â€“ props to him, the guy is truly a baller.

If you don’t think this item is real, think again. In the Letter of Authenticity, PSA writes: “The red liquid ink roller pen signature is consistent considering slant, flow, pen pressure, letter size, and other characteristics of the other exemplars that we have examined in our hobby and professional career.” All kidding aside, PSA is the best at what they do, so the question is not whether the yearbook note is authentic, but how big of a Kobe fan you are.

2. Two Courtside Tickets to NBA Finals Game 2 at the Staples Center

Would you be willing to pay $10,000? Maybe. $20,000? A little steep but not many people sit level to Jack at a Lakers game, especially during the NBA Finals. How about $100,800? Oh. I’ll pass. If I were going to spend that much on one game I would buy a house somewhere, fly all my friends out, buy a 200-inch LCD, have an open bar flowing with Blue Label and Cristal, and then burn the house down (depending on the spirits following the game). If you are interested in the tickets call Musical Chair Tickets, or but your money to better use by buying 9,000 yearly subscriptions to Dime Magazine…

3. Lakers Vintage Cheerleader Uniform, 1979

According to the seller: 1 ORIGINAL LAKER GIRL COSTUME DESIGNED BY SERGIO VALENTE , THESE ARE THE VERY FIRST LAKER GIRL UNIFORMS FROM MAGIC JOHNSONS ROOKIE YEAR 1979. ONE OF THE ORIGINALS IS NOW IN THE CHEERLEADER HALL OF FAME DALLAS, DONATED BY US. NEVER BEFORE OFFERED FOR SALE, PRIZE ITEM FOR COLLECTORS, IN MINT CONDITION.

If I had to bet some money, Magic Johnson‘s rookie year coinciding with the institution of these uniforms was no accident, even though it is clear that the concept of the Lakers Girls was all Jerry Buss‘ doing.

4. Lakers Crib Bedding Set

“Are you decorating a child’s nursery or bedroom in a Los Angeles Lakers Basketball theme and looking for a one of a kind crib bedding set?” For only $275, this crib bedding set could be yours. Make sure to buy it before the Finals start, though, so that whenever Rasheed or Perk complain endlessly about a foul call you have this crib bedding set ready for them. It’s also good if you want to T-up your child and put them in time-out in style.

5. Dennis Rodman #73 Lakers adidas Soul Swingman Jersey

This year, adidas came out with the authentic-feeling Soul Swingman collection and the jerseys are awesome. The best part of the collection are the mid-level stars of the 90’s: Anthony Mason, John Starks, Charles Oakley, Toni Kukoc, Mitch Richmond and Kevin Johnson. So what better way to celebrate the Lakers than owning a jersey of one of the most beloved Lakers of all time: Dennis Rodman. Rodman played a mere 23 games for the Lakers in the 98-99 season before joining the Mavericks for 12 games in the 99-00 season. Rodman wore #73 with the Lakers, maybe because he gave a #69 Lakers jersey to Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder. If this jersey isn’t enough, feel free to supplement it with Rodman’s latest autobiography from 2005: I Should Be Dead by Now.

What do you think? Which items would you bid on? What other ridiculous things have you come across on eBay lately?

