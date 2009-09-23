The Worst Rookie Of The Year In The Past 25 Years

Since Michael Jordan won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in the 1984-85 season, the player who received the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy has gone on to great success. Patrick Ewing (1985-86), David Robinson (1989-90) and Shaquille O’Neal (1992-93) are all in the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players, Tim Duncan (1997-98) has won four rings and LeBron James (2003-04) is well, LeBron James. But when you look at the complete list, there’s one name that just doesn’t belong: Mike Miller.
While Miller (the Rookie of the Year in 2000-01) has had a solid NBA career, he’s nowhere near lived up to his peers. From Chris Paul (2005-06) to Brandon Roy (2006-07) to Kevin Durant (2007-08) to even Derrick Rose (2008-09), each of these guys have legitimate star power and will be holding down NBA All-Star games for the rest of their career. Miller has never made one.
In my eyes, the only two players that could really battle Miller for this honor would have to be Chuck Person (1986-87) and Emeka Okafor (2004-05). While you may have forgotten, the Rifleman was a legit NBA pro for many years. And while some people’s first thoughts were that Okafor should be given this title, through battling injuries, the guy has averaged a double-double for his entire five-season career. Some other guys who did that: Shaq, TD and Dwight Howard to name a few. Not bad company if you ask me.
Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to have Miller on my squad any day, and this post is by no means trying to knock him down. If the Wizards are going to win the championship, they’re going to need him to play a large part in it. But amongst a group that includes Allen Iverson (1996-97), Vince Carter (1998-99) and Amare Stoudemire (2002-03), he just doesn’t belong.
What do you think? Of all the Rookie of the Year award winners since Jordan, who has not lived up to the hype?
Who was runner-up to Mike Miller that year?
If you go by the worse rookie of the year then it’s miller. But the one who hasn’t lived up to the hype despite all his potential would be Derrick Coleman
I think it was K-MART
with all due respect to Miller, that was probably one of the worst draft classes ever…
K-MART isn’t a much better choice
Damon Stoudamire was fairly disappointing?! Has he ever made an All-Star team?? averaged around 13ppg and 6apg for his career…
All-Rookie-Teams from 2000-2001:
# All-Rookie First Team:
* Mike Miller, Orlando Magic
* Kenyon Martin, New Jersey Nets
* Marc Jackson, Golden State Warriors
* Morris Peterson, Toronto Raptors
* Darius Miles, Los Angeles Clippers
# All-Rookie Second Team:
* Hidayet Turkoglu, Sacramento Kings
* Desmond Mason, Seattle SuperSonics
* Courtney Alexander, Washington Wizards
* Marcus Fizer, Chicago Bulls
* Chris Mihm, Cleveland Cavaliers
what a weak class. Who was Marc Jackson again? its certainly not the PG from NY….
I don’t think you would find any GM anywhere who would take Damon Stoudamire (in his prime) over Mike Miller. No chance.
@ BNZA –
That’s the Marc Jackson from Temple!
Ya, Damon would edge out Miller, Miller just hasn’t really had a chance to play in a good system since he left the Magic. When he gets minutes consistently, outside of last season, he’s put up good numbers across the board.
Meanwhile, Damon fell off pretty damn quick once he wasn’t the man when he was moved to Portland. He went from budding star to role player and that was before his prime years.
I agree with 8
BNZA i completely agree. Looking at that list… well thats one horrid draft class no doubt. I definitely see how he won ROY. Mike Miller is decent but really? There’s no one of any significance on that list in the NBA. Half of them arent even in the league anymore.
hey what a class, to bad darko and kwame aren’t in there too …
my man hedooo is by far the best of them
@BNZA
As PC said, Marc Jackson was a 6-10 beast who went to Temple. He was actually drafted in the second round of the 1997 NBA Draft by the Warriors, but didn’t play until 2000. Kind of crazy he made All-Rookie First Team. And I agree, that could be one of the worst draft classes of all time.
Um, Lebron james wasn’t a rookie of the year. His team was garbage, at least carmelo was in the playoffs. Even so, what’s made lebron like his peers, he has no rings.
Steve Francis & Emeka Okafor are not far behind. Francis was good for about 5yrs before he flamed out. Okafor is who he his. A semi-athletic big body.
miller was pretty bad roy but that draft class was horrible! i would go damon stod….webber was hurt so he gets a pass..i like webber but he was the numero uno pick which means gotta produce in numbers, rings, and selling tix and merchandise..part of the gig IMO!
That draft class was trash
well, LBJ’s draft class was the best… but he wasn’t supposed to be ROY for that season… i’d look for D-Wade or Melo… both took their respective teams while LBJ on the other hands was given a go signal from day 1 and started jacking ill advised shots which made him who he is today.
I’d have to go for Damon Stoudamire’s draft class,
1st Pick – Joe Smith – didn’t live up to the hype.
2nd Pick – Antonio McDyess
3rd Pick – Jerry Stackhouse
4th Pick – Rasheed Wallace
5th Pick – Kevin Garnett
6th Pick – Bryant Reeves -where the fuck is he?
7th Pick – Damon Stoudamire – ROY of the class. how far did he go? :)
Ratliff, Finley,and other notable college stars like tyus edney, ed o’bannon were in the same class…. Damon stood up on his rookie, but is he also gone now like mighty mouse out of the tv screen? :)
No one has even considered the fact that Miller played the bulk of his career with the goddamn Grizzlies. Had he played for, say, the Lakers or Spurs, he would have gotten more love.
stop trashing okafor just because he’s not flashy
K-Mart would have won the ROY that year..But he re-injured his knee and missed the last part of the season…20ish games if not more…So they couldnt vote for him, so the Next best stats where Miller
Miller 11.9pts 4 brds 1.7 dimes and 82 games played
Martin 12 pts 7.4 brds 1.9 dimes and 68 games played steals and blocks where close to 2 per from K-Mart as well
I hope everyone remembers the 2000 Draft was the worst in history so they had no choice but to give it to him
Why you got to diss chuck Person like that? The rifleman was sick….
That draft class was pretty bad. But in all honesty Miller’s name popped in head as soon as I finished reading the title, that’s not good.
I’m just surprised to not see LJ mentioned at all… Not saying he’s the worst, but he’s nowhere near the best!
@16 – I’m pretty sure LBJ’s mantle disagrees with your idea that he wasn’t a ROY….
Miller’s the worst winner,but he aint a bad player.
Funny thing is I thought this moment it happen, but he was the best rookie from the worst draft class in History.
@star_bury: why you hatin on grandma? he was a beast until his back made him walk like a real grandma!
20-10 for an undersized PF! All-Star!
Eastern Conf. Finals! and that famous 4pt play against the pacers w/ the knicks!!!!
show some respect
Damon Stoudamire has to win this one, don’t hate on Emeka he’s got plenty of ball to play. Damon fizzled out wayy too fast.
The worst pick in that draft was Tyrus Thomas err, Stromile Swift. Athletic with no feel for the game whatsoever.
The 2000 draft class was the worst ever. Mike Miller was the least shittiest among the shit.
Damon and Okafor were the next flop ROYs, because after winning the ROY, it was downhill for them from there…
Also a few disappointing ROY’s after MJ because of injuries like LJ, C-Web, Grant Hill, Amare… Plus some of them not being able to sustain the hype after a few years like VC, Steve Francis and Coleman…
LOL. That’s right. Tyrus Thomas is the next Stro Show!!
@23… Bryant “Big Country” Reeves. Played for Oklahoma. 7 foot white boy weighing close to 300 pounds. He was kind of a dopey kid but worked hard and had some good hands. He actually played well his rookie year if recall correctly but had some injury that took him out for good. There was a story that I heard that the first time he was on a plane, he complained to the coaches about the pain in his ear when taking off and landing. The coach recommended bubble gum… he took it and said later it didn’t help. He had stuck it in his ear!
The Rifleman was aight. Ron Harper shoulda won the ROY in ’86 though…he got ganked! Then you wouldn’t have to mention Chuck Person’s name in this post. LOL
Damon Stoudamire by a mile. He’s decent at best but didn’t advance his game to All-Star status.
Damon Stoudemire … the end.