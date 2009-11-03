Tim Donaghy Back On The Streets Tomorrow

While his book won’t be dropping anytime soon, Tim Donaghy will at least have a chance to schedule meetings with publishers in person starting tomorrow. Finishing a 13-month prison term at the Hernando County (Fla.) Jail, the 42-year-old will have his life back. Sort of.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of felons and I think he is sincerely repentant and contrite,” said Pat Berdan, of Executive Prison Consultants, a firm that has been assisting Donaghy in prison. “I see no intent, not even a hint of it, of revenge or retaliation or attempting to put the NBA in their place or anything like that,” Berdan said. “He is quite remorseful about the whole thing.”

While life certainly will not be the same, Donaghy hopes to land a job at a sales or marketing firm (why?) as he continues to seek a publisher for his book.

If you’re Donaghy, what’s the first thing you’re trying to do when you get out?

Source: Philadelphia Daily News

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.