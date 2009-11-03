Tim Donaghy Back On The Streets Tomorrow

While his book won’t be dropping anytime soon, Tim Donaghy will at least have a chance to schedule meetings with publishers in person starting tomorrow. Finishing a 13-month prison term at the Hernando County (Fla.) Jail, the 42-year-old will have his life back. Sort of.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of felons and I think he is sincerely repentant and contrite,” said Pat Berdan, of Executive Prison Consultants, a firm that has been assisting Donaghy in prison.
“I see no intent, not even a hint of it, of revenge or retaliation or attempting to put the NBA in their place or anything like that,” Berdan said. “He is quite remorseful about the whole thing.”
While life certainly will not be the same, Donaghy hopes to land a job at a sales or marketing firm (why?) as he continues to seek a publisher for his book.
If you’re Donaghy, what’s the first thing you’re trying to do when you get out?
Source: Philadelphia Daily News
Get. Laid.
i personally believe everything the mans says..
Hate to admit but we was all against Canseco and look whos greasy ass ended up being right..
GET LAID and then bring down the housE!!!!!
They might end up getting a whole new set of officials if he drops the bomb!
Go on a betting spree !!!
When’s the book signing tour?
Pour some liquor that cup and get twisted….yaaaaaah meeeeann
Slowly take out each ref in the league like this is WWE or something and then force them to admit to camera that he is right!
“What ya gonna do when you get outta jail? I’m gone have some fun. What do you consider fun? Fun natural fun.”
I think he’s ready for a little Click-Clack
Get drunk
Get laid
Get a decent meal
Then if you don’t get a book deal use wikileaks and get your story out there son.
He cant prove it though and that’s a problem, unless you make every ref take a lie detector, it’s not like baseball where you can just take a needle and run a test!
Go find a nice spot to hide. I still think it’s some goons that got him on the wanted list.
time to get his side of the story out. He will take a lie detector (already has and passed) will Stern, Bavetta …
@ 40Cal
Nah the proof is Bravetta..
How can you as a ref, whose main physical trait is to have be able to move and make calls on the run, get smoked by FAT ASS OUT OF SHAPE Charles Barkely.. And this man is still on the job?? come on now Charles ran backwards.. NUFF SAID.. and hes supposed to be able to sprint down the court and call contact at the other end?? GTFOH..
Everytime i see his name in the ref introduction i know its going to be a long night.. and Donaghy even said Bravetta referred to himself as someone the ref sends in to do dirty work..
I believe that cuz the man makes the WORST calls ive ever witnessed.. Whoever is at home wins with Bravetta..
If he’s smart, he’ll go into hiding and prey David Stern never finds him or he might end up like Fredo Corleone…
im gunna buyy mee a gunn, then whats next? food and sex, house parties in the projects. we goin all night..
change your face and name become a replacement ref and do the same thing you did before.
I think the dude just wants to see his kids
@13 – totally agree…everyone knows the fix is on in the NBA maybe not the actual outcome of the game vs the spread but how a gm is or will be called is predetermined…human-nature says that a ref will like or dis-like a player or coach and given the opportunity(ies) they will stick it to them…I for one will buy the book, someone will publish it…stern and the rest of the “gang” are remaining strangely quiet throughout all this right now to me…
get killed…why cant refs just do there job the nba would b sooo more exicting without the super star calls and big citys winning all the time jeez
Go to Vegas, Tim. People will be offering lots of money for that kind of knowledge, point spread, O/U and all that inside stuff shit. Easiest town to get laid, get drunk and get a good meal too…
oooh!
[deadspin.com]