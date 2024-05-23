Timberwolves Fans Welcomed The TNT Crew With A ‘Draymond Sucks’ Chant

With the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and Mavericks starting on Wednesday night in Minnesota, the TNT Crew brought their asses to the Target Center for live shows on-site.

This year brought a new element to their conference finals coverage, as Draymond Green was set to join Ernie, Kenny, Chuck, and Shaq for the first time, and starting in Minnesota represented a unique venue for Green, to say the least. Green’s rocky season started with him putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, and he has been a frequent critic of the now 4-time DPOY over the years — including earlier this postseason.

As such, Green isn’t exactly a fan favorite in Minnesota, and as the fellas came on air an hour before tipoff, fans that had arrived early to the Target Center serenaded the set with a “Draymond sucks” chant.

A “Draymond sucks” chant has broken out in Minnesota during the NBA Tip-Off show 😭 pic.twitter.com/BQwX2mAxWI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 22, 2024

This was a mortal lock to happen, but the real intrigue will come the first time the Wolves get a win and their players of the game come join the TNT set for a postgame interview. That will be a fascinating dynamic, as even players that have had issues with Shaq or Chuck’s takes tend to understand it’s mostly in good fun. With Green still an active player, I’m not sure guys will be as friendly with him on air, which you can bet the rest of the Inside crew will encourage.