To Chris Wallace: Don’t Blow This

The Grizzlies have a golden opportunity this summer. With more cap space than 90% of the League and three draft picks (two in the first round), Memphis could turn their young, promising roster into something much more if they make the right moves. With the economy adversely affecting a lot of teams – making everyone wary of taking on new money, Memphis could seize this opportunity to get a big-time talent in exchange for a package of picks.
Don’t rule out the Griz packaging draft picks or absorbing an established NBA player and his salary with their cap space on draft night.
If the lottery fell in line according to team’s records, Memphis would pick 6th overall. There, they could try to complement their young core of Rudy Gay, O.J. Mayo, Marc Gasol with a viable point guard not named Mike Conley. Brandon Jennings might still be available there. If they were choosing a couple of spots lower, it might even make sense to try to grab a Ty Lawson, Jonny Flynn, or Jeff Teague-type PG.
But there’s always the chance that Chris Wallace believes in Conley enough that he’s willing to try to find a backup PG through free agency. Instead, he could devote his draft picks and cap room to go after a legit post player to play alongside Gasol. Would some sort of sign-and-trade (of picks) for Carlos Boozer be a good idea?
Or will Wallace stump the universe yet again and send his picks away to the Knicks for David Lee, Eddy Curry and Jared Jeffries?
Even though the Grizzlies have pretty much everything in their favor to have a better year next season – maturation of players, high pick, potential in free agency/trade market – I’d set the line at 50/50 whether they have a better record. Don’t underestimate Wallace.
yea this team could not be slept on in the next few years
memphis is following the clippers method of running a franchise – suck every year, collect draft picks, trade them for expiring contracts no one wants, do “under the table” deals for the picks & collect on the revenue from all the other NBA teams in the league . . . check your stats, D.Sterling is one of the most profitable owners in the league . . . Memphis is too small of a market too succeed EVER! . . btw, thanks for Pau!
Why sigh and trade for Boozer when you can steal Millsap on the cheap?
Conley won’t cut it. Trade him and picks to Toronto for Jose Calderon.
they should trade Gay for Bosh
He’s DEFINITELY gonna fuck this up. Don’t forget, this is Chris “of course ill take kwame brown for Pau” wallace. The man once uttered the words, “I know richard jefferson’s available, but I’d love to roll the dice on a carbon copy of him only one from a community college, we’ll take kedrick brown.”. This isn’t ending well…
Joe D and the Pistons will find a way to make a bigger splash and get someone…look out for the Pistons…Okur and someone else maybe?
Born and raised in Vancouver. I have only come to expect disappointment from this team, no matter who is in charge. They do have a great young nucleus of players, however, I’m certain management will do something to screw it all up.
cosign Melo2TDot. Bosh for Gay and Gasol makes sense for both teams. A Bosh-Mayo combo is a great start and Gay at the 3 will solve the Raps issues at the wing. Gasol is a good young serviceable PF/C who likes to bang inside and would compliment Bargs outside game.
Chris Wallace could have had Chauncey Billups, Paul Pierce, and Joe Johnson all on the same Celtics team. HOW do you f*ck that up?
Are there any grizzlies in tennessee?
i wood love that trade for the knicks
id give up d-lee to get rid of curry nd jeffries n e day…1st rd pick this year nd next year(knicks dont got 1 nd next year is guna b stacked)
gay gasol and a first for bosh
they should do nothing and keep loading up like the Blazers did. They need a good coach though
Are there any Raptors in Toronto?
And Conley is a solid player
He must not watch that many Grizzlies games. Conley is legit and because of the coaching change during the year he’s imporved by leaps and bounds. We don’t need a PG unless they’re willing to play backup, we need a solid PF. I think a core of Conley, OJ, Rudy, Gasol and Blake Griffin would be sick.
melo2tdot and steve have a good idea. do the salaries line up, though?
The Griz would be stupid if they got rid of Cobnley, Katz check out his games post the all start break, he was the brightest point of the 2nd half of the year for the Grizzlies.
Rondo – 19, 16, and 12….Just sick numbers…
Not a big Conley fan, but dime REALLY hates on the poor guy. The second half of the season he was playing pretty solid ball. So how about you guys actually WATCH some basketball and not just blindly hate on young guys who are still realizing their potential.
Why would anyone want Bosh? Dude is not nearly as good as anyone thinks he is. Grizzlies will screw up. Sterling runs the Clippers like a business. They are always making money which is why Dunleavy will be there until his contract is done. Crap. I’m fucking bitter tonight.
The NBA will not let the Griz get the #1 pick in the draft again for another 10years if the Griz last that long.I’ll be the first to tell you all that the #1 pick is going to the Washington Wizards who will then trade off one of the these 4 players Etan Thomas,Brendan Haywood,Stevenson or Mike James for cash relief or a usable backup to Jamison or Butler
Think of the Wizards line up with afew trades made
Starters Then Backup
PG-Gilbert Arenas – Javaris Crittenton
SG-Caron Butler – Nick Young
SF-Antawn Jamison – Andray Blatche
PF-Blake Griffin – Darius Songalia
C-Brendan Haywood – JaVale McGee (I think McGee will start soon)
That’s run and gun with a very powerful offense!!!
Gotta give props to Rondo, 19points 12boards 16dimes 5steals! Sweet!!
Big Island, you’re on crack. Want to know how many players went for 20 and 10 this year? Dwight Howard, Al Jefferson (if you count him based on the small sample size – I do), Carlos Boozer, and…yup…Chris Bosh. Yea, I would hate to have a guy like that.
big island, bosh might not be the franchise, once-in-a lifetime player like lebron/kobe but he’ll be a solid and reliable PF on ANY team. 20-10 ain’t weak!
Ain’t no lakes in Los Angeles either
Wtf is a knickerbocker anyways?
Please, oh, please sign and trade for Boozer … ever Jazz fans’ dream is to get rid of that malcontent.
@ dagwaller. yes because Memphis has something like 20mil worth of cap that they can absord and bosh is making like 14 mil