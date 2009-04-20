To Chris Wallace: Don’t Blow This

The Grizzlies have a golden opportunity this summer. With more cap space than 90% of the League and three draft picks (two in the first round), Memphis could turn their young, promising roster into something much more if they make the right moves. With the economy adversely affecting a lot of teams – making everyone wary of taking on new money, Memphis could seize this opportunity to get a big-time talent in exchange for a package of picks.



Don’t rule out the Griz packaging draft picks or absorbing an established NBA player and his salary with their cap space on draft night.

If the lottery fell in line according to team’s records, Memphis would pick 6th overall. There, they could try to complement their young core of Rudy Gay, O.J. Mayo, Marc Gasol with a viable point guard not named Mike Conley. Brandon Jennings might still be available there. If they were choosing a couple of spots lower, it might even make sense to try to grab a Ty Lawson, Jonny Flynn, or Jeff Teague-type PG.

But there’s always the chance that Chris Wallace believes in Conley enough that he’s willing to try to find a backup PG through free agency. Instead, he could devote his draft picks and cap room to go after a legit post player to play alongside Gasol. Would some sort of sign-and-trade (of picks) for Carlos Boozer be a good idea?

Or will Wallace stump the universe yet again and send his picks away to the Knicks for David Lee, Eddy Curry and Jared Jeffries?

Even though the Grizzlies have pretty much everything in their favor to have a better year next season – maturation of players, high pick, potential in free agency/trade market – I’d set the line at 50/50 whether they have a better record. Don’t underestimate Wallace.

Source: Fan Nation