Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Chris Douglas-Roberts Likes His Women Inked Up

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below:

@cdouglasroberts: I personally like tattoos on females. Especially in the right spots.Tasteful ones though.I don’t want to see “Leroy” going down your back.

@BlackBoiPachino (Anthony Morrow): Bout to eat some fettuccine

@dcsportsbog: Wiz players from training camp who haven’t been bought out, traded, suspended, injured or benched: Nick Young, JaVale McGee

@BothTeamsPlayedHard: Flip on Blatche: “That’s ridiculous. It really is…I’m the most disappointed I’ve ever been in 15 years with a player.”

@jcraw55 (Xavier’s Jordan Crawford): Whatup world bout to hit this gym up… At they necks!!!!!

@EricStangel: Tonight is 7-63 N.J. Nets’ “Jewish Family Night.” Honestly, haven’t the Jewish people been through enough? (via @The_Fliz)

@ArtGarcia: Zydrunas Ilgauskas pocketing $925K for 3 weeks work plus Cavs playoff cash. Not bad after month vacation.

Check out these other articles:

– John Calipari: Kentucky’s Social Networking Beast

– Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Evan Turner makes Jalen Rose Cry

– Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Who’s in the shower with Ron Artest’s brother?

– Today’s Best NBA Tweets (3.10) – Matt Barnes Goes Off on Lamar Odom

– Today’s Best NBA Tweets (3.9)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.8)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.5.)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.4)

– The 6 People You Must Follow on Twitter