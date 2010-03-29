Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Marcus Williams Is Way Too Honest

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out the best tweets from the last few days below:

@AI9 (Andre Iguodala): Doesn’t my new teammate fransisco elson look like frozone from the incredibles??? Someone pls send me a pic of they faces side x side!

@AI9: I actually thought of this during halftime of nets game. I was like “this dude look like somebody….yeah dude from the incredibles!”

@BlackBoiPachino (Anthony Morrow): Going to work out later, thinkin about gettin my back tatted ‘rise and grind’ on my whole back

@BlackBoiPachino: Watching blankman right now lol

@Daniel_Artest: Watching college bball last night made me wanna hoop again. I felt like an army vet having war flash backs. I was damn near in the game. Smh

@Daniel_Artest: That’s what I need. A fuckn Ab Wheel. I miss using those.

@W_Johnson (Wesley Johnson): Thank You Cuse for being their for us through all the injuries and especially the tough lost’s that we had. AO and Andy its was an honor

@AndrewMBogut: Off to practice. Hope this gigantic chip on my shoulder according to @ralphyheraldsun doesnt make me run funny.

@JaredDudley619: just had a team lift. After we hop in the pool & had a swim off lol.. It was C. Frye, Lou, @jrich23 (Jason Richardson) myself and @tgriff32 (Taylor Griffin)

@DeJuan45 (DeJuan Blair): In the back of a maybach gettin drove around n new York this is crazy never been n one I love this car!!! http://twitpic.com/1bs97v



@TheDaSeanButler: One day ur in the backyard pretending u in the Final Four n then ur ther! Damn young, this shit is crazy! :) love all my followers! 2 more!!

And the CLEAR winner was this from Marcus Williams over the weekend:

@mw1ll: My butt smells like the rim of a mustard bottle right now…oh well im not trippin

