Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.8)

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below – these are some of the best yet:

@dcsportsbog: A zillion amusing Scheyerface posters from last week’s Duke-Maryland game http://bit.ly/bSrim6

@Peter_R_Casey: The Highest-Paid College Basketball Coaches http://ow.ly/1fyHU

@djgogetem: “Text 90999 to donate $10 to the UNC basketball disaster relief fund.”

@FisolaNYDN: And all this time I thought “The Hurt Locker” was a place where Eddy Curry kept his belongings at Madison Square Garden.

@timkawakami: Memphis owner on reports of Mayo-for-Ellis offer: “It just so happens that Golden State has diarrhea of the mouth.” http://bit.ly/b9d43X

@ConanOBrien: If I had a show I’d tweet about which Oscar winner is coming on tonight. Instead, here’s my favorite frozen vegetable-Peas!

@J_Flynn: Watching Spider Man. Sometimes I wish I were a super hero. Being able to fly, super fast, get all the best women smh lol

@DschrempfDisappointing service @ Longhi’s – Wailea last night. Manager was rude + not excited to host group of 20 in empty restaurant. Go figure.

@Da20one: I hope all these people that always tweet “time to rise & grind” aren’t sittin at home eatin cereal all day

@MGortat: Wow…. my dunk didnt make it on ESPN….im about to cry!!!

@Jpdabrams Asked Bill Walker is he ever though of going to USC w/ buddy OJ Mayo. His response? “Hell no”

What did we miss? Let us know if the comments section below.

