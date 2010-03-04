Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below:

@J_Flynn: At the barbershop wit @GotGomes. My waves be having ppl sea sick! I truly apology if you became ill after 1 of my cuts lol

@nate_robinson: My teammates call me domiNate Robinson, that name is hot #wordaapp

@ticktock6: Of course Finley is signing with the Celtics. They should rename themselves the Boston Five Years Agos.

@BQRMagic: Celtics sign Michael Finley. No word on if the Magic have reached out to Brent Barry to counter.

@CV31 Watching Dr Phil, whats up with girls fighting on girls, then I seen that girl punched on espn, stop the fighting ladies

