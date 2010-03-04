Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.
Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.
Check out today’s best tweets below:
@J_Flynn: At the barbershop wit @GotGomes. My waves be having ppl sea sick! I truly apology if you became ill after 1 of my cuts lol
@nate_robinson: My teammates call me domiNate Robinson, that name is hot #wordaapp
@ticktock6: Of course Finley is signing with the Celtics. They should rename themselves the Boston Five Years Agos.
@BQRMagic: Celtics sign Michael Finley. No word on if the Magic have reached out to Brent Barry to counter.
@CV31 Watching Dr Phil, whats up with girls fighting on girls, then I seen that girl punched on espn, stop the fighting ladies
dime.com with the steal from The Baseline on this one
i think hoopshype gives you every nba player tweet in one pop-up
way to not miss the boat
laker fans follow @kevinding. sits behind the lakers bench tweeting about misc shit the players do
CDR’s and Agent Zero’s twitter accounts are sorely missed
@quest???
I like this new feature, Dime.
@ticktock hahah that was my fave
i’m a Celtics fan and I gotta admit that was a good burn…
And in one single twitter she just summed up the entire Celtics franchise and made me cry a little.
Sarah TickTock is beautiful. Too bad she’s got a man and too bad she tweets her whole effing life. I looked for the Celtics joke and it was BURIED under stuff about her cat and boyfriend and observational non-humor. But, that Smeltics joke was good. Rock on, pretty chick!
I hope Charlie was watching Dr. Phil in between some defensive workouts. We need you, Charlie. Stop getting your cankles broke! At least up your trade value.
Flynn made me laugh.
