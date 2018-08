Rudy Gay and Mike Conley weren’t the only ones creating highlights for the Grizz last night. Tony Allen (18 points) had one of his better games of the season, and this finish over Josh Smith – plus the foul – is one of the best finishes of his career.

Where does Allen rate among the smaller dunkers – 6-4 and under – in the league?

