Tony Parker Is Boba Fett

Honestly, I can’t tell if this is a great Photoshop job or for real. Tony Parker is apparently spending his offseason (this is called an offseason right?) flying over large bodies of water with a jet pack. The picture was posted on his personal website (he tweeted it out as well), and its unclear whether he’s simply showing his fans how he likes to have fun or sending his San Antonio Spurs a message after shopping him around before the draft.

After further research, this could be true. Jetpacks went on sale in late 2010, according to a FoxNews article in March of last year. They cost from $155,000-$250,000, depending on whether you’d want your flight time to be 30 seconds or 33 seconds. Oddly enough, the more expensive of the two jet packs has the lesser flight time and goes “more than 60 mph” rather than 70 mph.

TMZ reports that this particular ride cost TP about $5,000 (he went with a product called the Jetlev). And check out this video of the product from Jetlev.com (courtesy of CBSSports.com).

Anyway, Tony should probably be careful. While an accident over water – in this case off a beach in France – provides a softer landing than zipping through the streets of Paris, I’m sure Spurs management isn’t too thrilled to see him risking injury like that. But hey, it’s not like they can scorn him right now. That’d cost them $1 million dollars, which by elementary math is worth four of the more expensive jet packs.

Sounds like a good way to spend the summer if you have some money lying around.

What do you think? How much would you spend to have one of these?

