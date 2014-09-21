Tony Parker Makes Overhead, Backwards Halfcourt Shot Look Easy

Not even close, Shabazz Napier. Move over, Andre Drummond. Your halfcourt trick-shots pale in comparison to Tony Parker’s.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Trés bien!
We’ve nothing to confirm this, but Parker’s genuine excitement leads us to believe he made this shot in a single attempt. Either way, it’s definitely impressive.
What do you think?
it’s all about the BALANCE Tony. [www.youtube.com]