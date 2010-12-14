Too Hard To Guard’s Bespoke Nike Sportswear Destroyer Jacket

We’ve shown you LeBron‘s bespoke Nike Sportswear Destroyer jacket, but he’s not the only baller getting the one-of-one treatment. New York streetball point guard Adris DeLeon, better known as “Too Hard To Guard,” stopped by Nike Stadium last month to design his bespoke Destroyer jacket. Inspired by his personal achievements on the court, the design of this jacket represents the man himself. Check it out:

On the right chest is the classic varsity chenille “N” with an embroidered “Y” in gold stitching that represents New York.

“Too Hard To Guard” is chain stitched on the left chest of his jacket giving it that authentic handmade touch, which is the nickname Adris earned for his skills. Two hand-made buttons sit right about the stitching, one of the late New York legend, John Strickland, and a riff on the classic on the Nike Sportswear phrase “Against the World”.

The left sleeve touches on New York once again, this time repping the hood he’s from, Washington Heights embroidered on a chenille patch in the shape of Manhattan.

Last but not least, the back of the jacket once again highlights his nickname, an image of a basketball, the sport he loves and the iconic Nike Swoosh.

What do you think?

