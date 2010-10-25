Top 25 Dunkers on the Planet, Pt. 2

Before continuing with the list of the Top 25 dunkers on the planet, some clarification is needed. I got a lot of negative feedback for writing, “Most of the game’s last four decades have been defined by men who excelled above the rim: e.g. Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.”

I wasn’t saying those five are the defining dunkers of the last 40 years, but that those five are some of the League’s defining players of the last 40 years. The fact that they also happen to be some of the most memorable dunkers only proves that the dunk is a universal symbol of the game.

Again, for this list we’re including NBA, college, high school, playground, overseas, everything. With such a large and diverse pool, rankings were based on a non-scientific combination of in-game, dunk contests, posterizations, level of competition, style, power, and simple aesthetic preference. (Also, this is for right now, not historically.) With that, here are Nos. 20 through 16…

20. VINCE CARTER (Orlando Magic)

Probable cause : He’s about 1/4 amazing now, but it’s not like Vince forgot how to throw down.

Reasonable doubt : Let’s not forget, the Oakland dunk contest and Fred Weiss happened TEN YEARS AGO. Vince isn’t the same player, person or dunker.

Physical evidence :

19. DEUCE BELLO (Westchester High School, N.C.)

Probable cause : Winner of this summer’s Elite 24 dunk contest, and a virtual shoo-in for the McDonald’s contest crown should he be selected for the 2011 roster. Has done a between-the-legs dunk in a game.

Reasonable doubt : He’s like 12.

Physical evidence :

18. NATE ROBINSON (Boston Celtics)

Probable cause : Only three-time NBA dunk champion in history. At 5-foot-8, it would be incredible if he just did simple dunks.

Reasonable doubt : Understandably, his in-game list of dunks is about as short as he is.

Physical evidence :

17. AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE (New York Knicks)

Probable cause : Very few PF/C’s can turn out a dunk contest, but Amar’e put on a show in 2005. Oh, and he dunks on people like it’s going out of style.

Reasonable doubt : In-game, he rarely goes beyond the simple (yet nasty) one-hander. His best contest dunk was more memorable for the alley-oop than the cram itself.

Physical evidence :

16. DERRICK ROSE (Chicago Bulls)

Probable cause : It’s tough to decide whether D-Rose’s speed or his hops are more impressive. Most PG’s attack the rim looking for a layup; Rose intends to dunk on somebody.

Reasonable doubt : In his own words, Rose has only been in one dunk contest in his life, and won’t try it again.

Physical evidence :

Stay tuned for Nos. 15 through 11…

