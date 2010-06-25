Top 5 Biggest NBA Draft Winners

When I was leaving Madison Square Garden last night two things were running through my mind: 1) I needed to get some food in my body, and 2) The Celtics are going to have the best defensive backcourt in the League. But as with any Draft Night, no everyone goes home happy. For every Gordon Hayward and Paul George, there are guys like Tiny Gallon, who sat idly in the stands at the WaMu Theater waiting to hear their name called. But this post is all about the winners, so without further ado, here are the Top 5 NBA Draft Winners from last night.

1. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are in desperate need of guys that can play. Now. So while the Spurs may be content with drafting international guys and stashing them overseas for years, Detroit had to get solid guys that can contribute from Day 1. Thankfully for Pistons fans, Greg Monroe (No. 7) and Terrico White (No. 36) are two such players. Monroe addresses an immediate need for a solid big man down low, and grabbing White in the second round (where he was projected first) is a steal.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

For the second straight year, the Clippers come away winners on Draft Night. And it’s kind of crazy to think that they still have a fresh Blake Griffin coming in to camp as well. While I’m not the biggest fan of Al-Farouq Aminu (No. 8), he can definitely help a Clippers frontline in need of rebounding. Also, to grab Eric Bledsoe (No. 18) from Oklahoma City and Willie Warren (No. 54) late in the second round, that’s a lot of talent right there.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

They only thing they could have done wrong here was not pick Evan Turner (No. 2). But thankfully (for Sixers fans) they took care of business. While Turner was their only selection in the Draft, one of him is definitely better than anyone else not named John Wall.

4. Sacramento Kings

The Kings were worried that DeMarcus Cousins (No. 5) wasn’t going to be available with the fifth pick, but everything turned out just fine. All the chatter around the office this morning has been that of all the rookies, Cousins has the best shot to winner Rookie of the Year. If he does, it’d be the first time since 1974 that a player from the same team won the award in back-to-back years (Bob McAdoo and Ernie DiGregorio did it 1973 and 1974 for the Buffalo Braves). Also, picking up Hassan Whiteside (No. 33) in the early second round was a steal. For a guy that was slated as high as the Lottery in some Mock Drafts after the college season, he should have a chip on his shoulder.

5. Boston Celtics

Normally teams that make it to the NBA Finals don’t have Top-20 picks, but the Celtics lucked out. Needing to draft a player that can play right away, Avery Bradley (No. 19) is that guy. And his potential is great. Despite an underwhelming season at Texas, people forget that Bradley was the No. 1 player in high school the year before last. As for Luke Harangody (No. 52), he’ll fill the role (on the bench) that Brian Scalabrine may be vacating.

What do you think? Who are the biggest NBA Draft winners?

