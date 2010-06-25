Top 5 Biggest NBA Draft Winners

When I was leaving Madison Square Garden last night two things were running through my mind: 1) I needed to get some food in my body, and 2) The Celtics are going to have the best defensive backcourt in the League. But as with any Draft Night, no everyone goes home happy. For every Gordon Hayward and Paul George, there are guys like Tiny Gallon, who sat idly in the stands at the WaMu Theater waiting to hear their name called. But this post is all about the winners, so without further ado, here are the Top 5 NBA Draft Winners from last night.
1. Detroit Pistons
The Pistons are in desperate need of guys that can play. Now. So while the Spurs may be content with drafting international guys and stashing them overseas for years, Detroit had to get solid guys that can contribute from Day 1. Thankfully for Pistons fans, Greg Monroe (No. 7) and Terrico White (No. 36) are two such players. Monroe addresses an immediate need for a solid big man down low, and grabbing White in the second round (where he was projected first) is a steal.
2. Los Angeles Clippers
For the second straight year, the Clippers come away winners on Draft Night. And it’s kind of crazy to think that they still have a fresh Blake Griffin coming in to camp as well. While I’m not the biggest fan of Al-Farouq Aminu (No. 8), he can definitely help a Clippers frontline in need of rebounding. Also, to grab Eric Bledsoe (No. 18) from Oklahoma City and Willie Warren (No. 54) late in the second round, that’s a lot of talent right there.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
They only thing they could have done wrong here was not pick Evan Turner (No. 2). But thankfully (for Sixers fans) they took care of business. While Turner was their only selection in the Draft, one of him is definitely better than anyone else not named John Wall.
4. Sacramento Kings
The Kings were worried that DeMarcus Cousins (No. 5) wasn’t going to be available with the fifth pick, but everything turned out just fine. All the chatter around the office this morning has been that of all the rookies, Cousins has the best shot to winner Rookie of the Year. If he does, it’d be the first time since 1974 that a player from the same team won the award in back-to-back years (Bob McAdoo and Ernie DiGregorio did it 1973 and 1974 for the Buffalo Braves). Also, picking up Hassan Whiteside (No. 33) in the early second round was a steal. For a guy that was slated as high as the Lottery in some Mock Drafts after the college season, he should have a chip on his shoulder.
5. Boston Celtics
Normally teams that make it to the NBA Finals don’t have Top-20 picks, but the Celtics lucked out. Needing to draft a player that can play right away, Avery Bradley (No. 19) is that guy. And his potential is great. Despite an underwhelming season at Texas, people forget that Bradley was the No. 1 player in high school the year before last. As for Luke Harangody (No. 52), he’ll fill the role (on the bench) that Brian Scalabrine may be vacating.
What do you think? Who are the biggest NBA Draft winners?
Yes sir baby. My Heat got a back-up center big enough to come off the bench and bang in the post at 6â€²11 295. I wanted Whiteside or Alabi but Whiteside only weighs 225 and Bynum is 285 and thats a 60 pound differnece so he would have knocked him back easily and bully him down low. Alabi is 250 but thats still a 35 pound difference and he not offensively skilled at all plus we still have Superman Howard in the east. Now all we need to do is sign hopefully Brandon Haywood as our starting center. I guess we are not resigning Haslem but we got a defenseive presense and monster with Varnardo even though he needs to hit the weight room and gain about 15 pounds of muscle. Cant believe we got big shot Mr.Butler who was suppose to be a 1st round pick before the injury. What a steal and that must means Dorrell is not coming back. We have our bench intact with the 5,4,3, and 1 position. Raja Bell already saids he wants to sign with the Heat and play for his Hometown so there goes our back-up 2 to Wade. Send Beasley packing and lets make history baby. Chicago is making me very nervous though and i bet the Clips will be the next stupid franchise to help them out and think L.Deng is that coveted Franchise player that can get them over the top. No wonder y these teams always stay down…
I think they Pacers can be considered a draft winner this year (not top 5, though), even if their 10th pick was used for the only position they already have well-filled. Even though they say George was picked for them, I can see him being bundled in a trade to pick up a PG next month. I just have a hard time seeing Granger and George on the floor together in O’Brien’s system. I like their second round picks, at least one of them can be considered a steal imo.
Props to the Spurs for their draft effort. Immediate scoring help as an outside threat will really help them out. Now they need to find a proper, dependable center to help Duncan.
Come on, Philly at #3? with a no-brainer #2 pick. And that was their only pick?! Come on son, be real on this. You can’t call them a winner for not blowing the draft!
Just as I expected the celtics Picked up another token for us.
Honestly, you guys aren’t producing good articles lately. Please go to a JUCO and take some refresh classes.
@D — you obviously don’t follow Philly’s draft history. I had to close my eyes when I turned on the draft, just to see if we traded the pick for the rights to God Shammgod.
I thought the Clippers probably had the best draft. Filling needs and stocking up on good talent.
I thought the article was OK until you threw Boston in there. Anything to name drop your favorite team. They got Avery Bradley a less seasoned version of Nate Robinson and then you big up them for drafting a guy who MIGHT fill the 12th man roll?
Horrible biases rear their ugly head again.
As a Celtics fan, I liked the Avery Bradley pick but I’m not sure how I feel about Luke Harangody. If he weren’t so undersized I’d love the pick, but he’s going to be a massive defensive liability. I’m still having nightmares from watching Glen Davis trying to defend Gasol in the finals (and Davis is two inches taller than Harangody!) so I’m just not sold on it. Sure, Scalabrine is anemic offensively but at least he can hit 3’s and defend pretty well (I know, it’s weird because he doesn’t look like he could defend a chair, but Scal’s footwork actually makes him really good on defense)
No love for the suns? Not sure about mr. irrelevant, w/ the 60th pick. But we did pretty well w/out technically a GM. Gani Lawal w/ the 46th pick is this year’s Dejuan Blair. Heard it here first.