Once upon a time, high school basketball players were generally not as athletic as the pros. Back then, if you went to a high school game you were significantly less likely to see players go above the rim. Not anymore. We’ve come a long way since Hoosiers, to the point today where kids in the 15-to-18 year old set are unleashing the same — and sometimes better — level of vertical leap and style on their dunks as the grown-ups who get paid to do it.

Case in point: At the Elite 24 dunk contest at Venice Beach a few weeks ago, high schoolers like Deuce Bello, Nick Johnson and LeBryan Nash were jumping over people, going between-the-legs off the glass, and throwing down windmills with ease. On an annual basis, events like the Elite 24, the Jordan Brand All-American Classic, and the McDonald’s All-American Game produce dunk contest and in-game aerial antics that can rival the stuff we see in the NCAA and NBA exhibitions.

Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan ranks the Top 5 high school dunkers in the country heading into the new season. How good are the kids nowadays? Below you’ll see a highlight mix of Bishop Daniels, a rising senior (no pun intended) at Word of God Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Check out some of the stuff Bishop is doing, and keep in mind he’s not even No. 1 on the HSH list. Matter of fact, Bishop wasn’t even the best dunker on his team last year, ranking behind All-American forward C.J. Leslie, who is now at N.C. State.

