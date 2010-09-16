Once upon a time, high school basketball players were generally not as athletic as the pros. Back then, if you went to a high school game you were significantly less likely to see players go above the rim. Not anymore. We’ve come a long way since Hoosiers, to the point today where kids in the 15-to-18 year old set are unleashing the same — and sometimes better — level of vertical leap and style on their dunks as the grown-ups who get paid to do it.
Case in point: At the Elite 24 dunk contest at Venice Beach a few weeks ago, high schoolers like Deuce Bello, Nick Johnson and LeBryan Nash were jumping over people, going between-the-legs off the glass, and throwing down windmills with ease. On an annual basis, events like the Elite 24, the Jordan Brand All-American Classic, and the McDonald’s All-American Game produce dunk contest and in-game aerial antics that can rival the stuff we see in the NCAA and NBA exhibitions.
Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan ranks the Top 5 high school dunkers in the country heading into the new season. How good are the kids nowadays? Below you’ll see a highlight mix of Bishop Daniels, a rising senior (no pun intended) at Word of God Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Check out some of the stuff Bishop is doing, and keep in mind he’s not even No. 1 on the HSH list. Matter of fact, Bishop wasn’t even the best dunker on his team last year, ranking behind All-American forward C.J. Leslie, who is now at N.C. State.
Lebryan Nash!? Seriously….that’s his name? Lebryan Nash. C’mon.
If dude isn’t 6’7, 230lbs, a beast, doesn’t have crazy handle and doesn’t lead the league in assist every year of his pro life then i’ll……get someone to eat their hat.
Lebryan Nash….talk about destiny hahaha.
that’s not funny
I dig the Bishop Daniels name. Sorta Xman-ish.
My name is “Max Powers”- Homer Simpson.
damn man.. his teammates like…. tried to beat him up afterwards.. hahah. celebrating with a punch in the gut.
LMAO@JAce yeh i peeped that too.
I saw Bishop on some of the BallisLife mixtapes/youtube vids. Kid has crazy bounce but no style. I can’t believe some of the stuff these kids can do now. Makes me want to go back to highschool and slap myself for not working on my legs more hahaha.
Nick Johnson is probably the best. Kid has style with it.
Bishop, & Jahii have crazy bounce 40+ ” verts.
Deuce gets away with having long arms sometimes.
I like Amir Garrett’s dunks too. He reminds me of Elliot Williams.