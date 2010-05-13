Top 5 Hottest Sneaker Boutiques & Kicks In Chicago Right Now

I love New York. It’s a huge and exciting city that is arguably the best place to be if you’re a sneakerhead like I am. But Chicago is the place that I like to call home, so I’ve got to give love to a few of my favorite places to get fresh back home, and put you up on the hottest kicks in their inventories.

1. Saint Alfred

1531 N Milwaukee Avenue

773.486.7159

www.stalfred.com

If you’re on the North Side and you’re looking to break necks with some fresh sneakers, head over to Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park and your friends at Saint Alfred will hook you up. They’ve got a huge selection to choose from, full of limited and exclusive kicks that’ll help you stand out. I am particularly fond of the Nike Dunk High AC “USA” designed by Mister Cartoon as part of the Nike Six Collection.

2. Uprise

1820 N Milwaukee Avenue

773.342.7763

www.upriseskateboards.com

Although Uprise is a skate shop, it’s still a great place to check for some heat. Especially for Nike SB, Vans, DC, among others. Also located on Milwaukee, just a bit farther northwest, Uprise is the place to be if you’re an SB Dunk fan like I am. My personal recommendation is that while you’re there, you pick up the Nike SB Dunk Lows “Miller High Life”.

3. Succezz

1329 S Michigan Avenue

312.431.1900

Located in the South Loop, Succezz aims to provide Chicago youth with top of the line sneakers while being a positive influence and giving them a place to hangout. But Succezz is not just for the kids; they have something for just about everyone. Make sure to check out the Nike Dunk High Premium in neutral grey.

4. Leaders 1354

672 N Wells Street

312.787.7144

www.leaders1354.com

Probably the most popular and well-known sneaker boutique in Chicago, Leaders 1354 keeps Chi-Town sneakerheads laced with the freshest gear and sneakers. Leaders’ large collection includes clothes and hats from their own brand, which is very popular. I think I’ve written enough about Dunks, so the Nike Air BW Gen II SI in orange and white from the “True Colors” pack gets my vote for the kicks that I’ve got my eye on from Leaders.

5. Akin

1313 S Halsted Street

312.243.9030

www.akinchicago.com

Akin is the West Loop’s go-to boutique for the hottest sneakers and early releases. Located very close to UIC’s campus, they keep the hottest PE’s and exclusive colorways of your favorite basketball shoes. Not to mention, the staples like AF1s and Dunks. I plan on grabbing a pair of Infared Jordan Spiz’ikes when I’m home.

What do you think? What’s you favorite shop in Chicago? Are you going to try and get your hands on any of these kicks?

