The Top 50 Fantasy Basketball Players Right Now

Player values are officially set in stone now, so it’s time to update the Top 50. There aren’t too many drastic differences, but certainly there are some changes worth noting.

The biggest jump, once again, goes to Anthony Davis, who’s up 18 spots since the preseason edition, and Andre Drummond, who’s up an incredible 25 spots. You’ll notice that I came around on ranking injured players. It still leaves too much up for debate in my mind, but Anthony Davis’s needed presence was the deal breaker.

New to the party are Russell Westbrook, Eric Bledsoe, Kobe Bryant, Michael Carter-Williams, Klay Thompson and Paul Millsap. For obvious reasons, Derrick Rose was ousted, along with Tim Duncan, Andre Iguodala, Zach Randolph and Rudy Gay.

Rankings are based on head-to-head play.

50. JOAKIM NOAH, Chicago Bulls (Previously: 34)

Noah should see an uptick in production similar to last year’s value now that Rose is gone.

49. DERRICK FAVORS, Utah Jazz (Previously: 48)

I thought we would see a lot more blocks out of Favors, but he’s still been rock solid rebounding and scoring.

48. TONY PARKER, San Antonio Spurs (Previously: 33)

Parker’s value is limited by his lack of treys and steals, but he’s still as safe as they come.

47. PAUL MILLSAP, Atlanta Hawks (Previously Unranked)

Millsap is meshing much better in Atlanta than I thought he would, and is even chipping in 0.8 treys per game.

46. LUOL DENG, Chicago Bulls (Previously Unranked)

Despite his recent injury, Deng remains valuable because of the loss of Derrick Rose.

45. KEMBA WALKER, Charlotte Bobcats (Previously: 46)

The Bobcats are a much improved team, thanks to the continued development of Walker.

44. JRUE HOLIDAY, New Orleans Pelicans (Previously: 32)

Holiday is just starting to heat up as he gets more comfortable with his new teammates.

43. RYAN ANDERSON, New Orleans Pelicans (Previously: 45)

Anderson gets some improved value from Anthony Davis’s absence, but even when he returns, Anderson’s treys and blocks make him an important piece.

42. DAVID LEE, Golden State Warriors (Previously: 35)

The lack of steals and blocks affects his value, but Lee is as safe of a fantasy player as you can get.