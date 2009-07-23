Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Attic (#45)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

45. Attic (CA)

While some boutiques are the size of a shoe closet, Attic can safely say that they are the largest of its kind. At 8000 square feet, not only do they have the space to showcase, but they have the goods to back it up. Carrying only what they would wear (and nearing the four digit numbers you know they’re serious), Attic doesn’t want to push or back stuff they wouldn’t rock themselves. Working to get only the rarest and most exclusive kicks from brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Reebok, Puma, Creative Recreation, Alife, Converse, Onitsuka Tiger and The Hundreds, the selection in the shops is always changing. And that’s why customers like Reggie Bush, Randy Johnson and The Jabbawockeez keep coming back.

www.attic2zoo.com

8010 Beach Blvd

Buena Park, CA 90620

714.220.3116

920 5th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

619.234.1534

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)