Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Compound Gallery (#23)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

23. Compound Gallery (OR)

As the illest sneaker spot in the backyard of Nike and adidas headquarters, you know that Portland’s kick game has to come correct. And as a melting pot bridging the gap between American and Japanese pop culture, Compound Gallery does just that. After opening in 2003, operating in Portland has had its advantages. From the adidas Consortium Compound ZX Tokyo Rose to the Stash (Recon) x Compound x Nike Seamless Dunk Low Supreme to the Compound x Nike Laser Dunk High, their kicks collection is deeper than two mirrors facing each other. And for those not looking to take out a second mortgage, they have everything you’d want from Nike, adidas Consortium, Converse, Clae, Vans Vault, Puma and Supra. If you drop by, look out for be on the lookout for Brendan Fraser, Baron Davis or “Uncle Cliff” Robinson.

www.compoundgallery.com

107 NW 5th Avenue

Portland, OR 97209

503.796.2733

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

26. Norse (Denmark)

25. Commonwealth (VA / DC)

24. Overkill (Germany)