Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Espionage (#43)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

43. Espionage (Australia)

There aren’t many sneaker boutiques in Sydney (or Australia for that matter), and Espionage is definitely one of the few that stands out. Carrying kicks from Nike, adidas, Reebok, Asics and Vans, sole searchers such as Kanye West and Chris Brown have taken notice and dropped in. While no NBA superstars have come through, some players from Australia’s National Basketball League have definitely copped a triple-double’s worth of kicks. After six years in the game, Espionage plans to just keep doing what they do best: continue to rep Australia in the global sneaker game.

