Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Gentei (#41)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

41. Gentei (MD)

With so many run-of-the-mill shops currently popping up all over the place, there are a number of things that help Gentei stand out from the rest. For starters, Gentei is always operating with a constantly-changing schedule of themes. Totally re-doing the shop multiple times a year with a complete aesthetic and conceptual overhaul, this allows the customers to have a fully-realized experience every time they drop in. Also, with the access that owner Oliver Jones has to rare and hard-to-find Japanese imports after spending many years living and working in Japan, Gentei has stock you simply cannot find anywhere else in the world outside of the Land of the Rising Sun. With footwear from Nike Indie, Nike SB, Vans, Vans Syndicate, Y-3 adidas, Alife and Converse Skate â€“ including gems such as the Nike Air Force 1 Ueno and Parra x Nike Air Max 1 â€“ you can understand why Carmelo Anthony, the Baltimore Ravens and the cast of “The Wire” drop by so often.

www.shopgentei.com

1010 Morton Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

410.244.8961

22 West Allegheny #102

Towson, MD 21204

410.339.3446

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)