Top 50 Sneaker Stores: MAJOR (#47)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

47. MAJOR (DC)

What sets MAJOR apart from other shops out there is quite simple: they know sneakers. From the product creation process to fitting the shoes for everyday use, they have worked with and learned from the best people in the business. Hell, brands even come to them to figure out what should be offered to the public in the future, and they help them identify the best models and the best colorways. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that MAJOR has the nation’s capital on lock and everyone from Kevin Durant and Rudy Gay to the entire Cleveland Cavaliers and Georgetown Hoyas teams (past, present and coaches) stopping through to get fresh. Carrying Nike and Jordan Brand (Pinnacle/Energy and Quickstrike releases), adidas Consortium, Puma List, Reebok Edge, Converse First String, along with what’s hot in Alife, Creative Recreation and Abington Boots, there are only a handful of stores in the US that can step to MAJOR.

www.majordc.com

1426 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20007

202.625.6732

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)