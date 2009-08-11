Top 50 Sneaker Stores: NORT (#30)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

30. NORT (Germany)

If you head into Berlin’s NORT, it’s going to look a bit different than your average sneaker boutique, as they only carry Nikes and a small selection from Clae. Nonetheless, what they have in the shop is some of the most exclusive kicks you will find in Germany. Emerging from the graffiti scene in Berlin when the sneaker scene was just beginning, the guys in the shop are not only knowledgeable about the hottest new releases, but also the retros and styles that have resurfaced from years past. A staple in Berlin, anybody who’s anybody â€“ including a few of the guys from the legendary basketball squad ALBA Berlin â€“ has come through.

www.nortberlin.com

MÃ¼nzstr.19

10178 Berlin, Germany

+493027908340

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)