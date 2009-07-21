Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Social Study (#49)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

49. Social Study (MD)

While most people think the sneaker game is exclusive to the city, kids in the ‘burbs also have to get their fix. After opening in 2003, Social Study has become a Mid-Atlantic staple ever since. “The biggest thing people always say about our shop is that we have great customer service and are friendly,” says owner April Reardon. “The worst thing ever is going to a sneaker store where the people behind the counter act like they are too cool to talk to you. If you are in our store, it is probably because you love sneakers too.” But rather than collecting, everyone that works in the shop wears their shoes instead of putting them on ice. Carrying kicks from Nike, adidas, Converse and Alife, the most exclusive pair that has ever passed through is the Nike Air Yeezy â€“ where kids slept outside for more than three days (each release) to get them.

50. Sportie LA (CA)