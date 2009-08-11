Top 50 Sneaker Stores: True (#31)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

31. True (CA)

When you’ve been in the game as long as True, then it makes sense when your future plans for the shop are to “keep it moving.” After opening in 1996, owner Mike Brown has had everyone from Kanye West and Dave Chappelle to Robin Williams and Bill Walton drop in to cop kicks. He’s even had his father, former Mayor of San Francisco Willie Brown get fresh. With about two storage units full of kicks, it takes something nice to catch his eye â€“ just like the members of the Golden State Warriors that come through trying to holler at Shannon (the girl who handles the shipping, receiving and accounts payable). But of all the pairs that have passed through, the most exclusive one has to be the True x Nike Air Max 97, as all 24 pairs were given away to friends and family.

www.trueclothing.net

1415 Haight Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

415.626.2882

1429 Haight Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

415.626.2600

1335 South Main Street

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

925.280.6747

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)