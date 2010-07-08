Toronto Doesn’t Want Michael Beasley

What’s it like to feel unwanted? Ask Michael Beasley. Miami has been doing whatever they can to rid themselves of his contract for the past year or so, and no one seems to want him.
New Jersey wouldn’t take him for Keyon Dooling. Now, Toronto doesn’t want him either.
NBA.com’s David Aldridge says while there will probably be a sign-and-trade between the Raptors and Miami for Chris Bosh, it won’t involve players – just cash, draft picks and a trade exception.
Raptors GM Bryan Colangelo has indicated that he’s willing to talk sign-and-trade with the Heat but so far has balked at the idea of taking Michael Beasley in any such deal.
In one of the best Draft classes in recent memory (2008), it looks like Miami really struck out with the No. 2 selection. A trade exception and cash could definitely help the Raptors. However, the draft picks figure to be in the late first round.
What do you think? If you were Toronto, would you take Beasley?
i think toronto is exactly what b-easy needs! a team where he can play 35mns a every night and develop his game there! Hes never going to become the player hes supposed to be if he stays in MIA its just not the right situation for him!!! I say Toronto should take a chance on him!
Ill drive from Ottawa to toronto (6h drive) once a month to see him play if the raps take him! thats how much i love his game
They just signed a more polished version of Beasley in Klieza, seriously, tell me they don’t play the same way, just you know, Klieza is a BIT more consistent.
Beasley’s attitude toward the game, and making it more public than he really should have seems to have soured the LEAGUE on him. Crazy ain’t it.
@the big fundamental
wow what are you smoking… pass me that good kush cause nnnoo way Beasley develops into anything in Toronto.
Beasley will never be able to find his niche in this league because of his defensive setbacks. It’s not that he’s lazy or not willing to work on D, it’s just that he’s too small to guard 4’s and too slow to guard 3’s. He stuck somewhere in between.
Beasley has the size, strength and talent. It’s just one of those players who don’t really love and appreciate the game that much. He can develop to a superstar but he’s just taking it too easy. Toronto would just make him even worst, playing with a team from Canada he probably wont care even more. Character is more important than raw talent sometimes.
I’m from Toronto but this year I would cheer for Miami. Good luck and thanks Chris! hope you win a ring soon.
Clippers are out of LBJ sweepstakes, so go for plan b. Trade a second rounder for Beasley and a first rounder so Miami can have extra cap space. On the Clips, just plug him into the 3 spot.
The dude is too slow for the small forward position, and lacks the height for the 4 to be considered a threat, he’s a weak link defensively at the four because of his height, and he plays like a bigman outside, he doesn’t have those guard instincts that are vital in the league at his position.
lets see, the raps just spent 30 mill for 5 years of amir johnson (?) on top of a lot for hedo….beasley took over several games at kansas state, but probably isn’t big enough to do that much in the nba. despite that, he is probably worth the money more than amir johnson or hedo at this point, and it is possible the raps could move him later – take beasley if you can get him even at a minor discount.
i aint surprised no one wants him.
i’ve been telling all yall on here for 3yrs he aint that good. never has been.
his best asset is that he rebounds in traffic. othe rthan that, he aint really worth anything special. glenn robinson type. i dunno why most of yall dont see that already. instead yall were projected like hes gonna be a franchise player and allstar for years to come.
Rapts are right. they should pass on this dude.
maybe (if he makes it) in his 7-8th season, he’ll pan out to be something; at best
at this point as a raps fan, i say f**k it, just take beasley, sign some other athletic dudes who are head cases, give them all the sticky they want, and just enjoy the alley oops and soap operas. It’s better than watching jose and hedo brick long 2’s all year.
The Raptors should try to pry Mario Chalmers from Miami. They can still add decent talent with late first round picks.
With Kleiza, Ed Davis and Amir Johnson, there might not be a lot of PT for him in TO. The Raps need to develop Davis.
Beasley will end up somewhere. Miami may be stuck with him until they can decline his option next summer.
Bill Simmons nailed this on the head during a Playoff column. “Hate to throw the “bust” word around after two years, so let’s flip this around. You’re watching the playoffs right now. Pretty competitive, right? Other than scoring, you need to rebound, defend and play hard to advance. Beasley can’t do any of those three things. Play an undersized power forward against him (like Glen Davis in Game 2) and he gets eaten up. Stick a small forward on him (like Paul Pierce) and he can’t post that guy up. Stick a traditional power forward on him (like Kevin Garnett) and he can’t beat that guy off the dribble or prevent the guy from scoring on the low post. So what’s left? I don’t see any conceivable scenario in which this guy has a meaningful NBA career. Could he put up stats on a bad team? Of course. Anything else, I’m not seeing it. All of Pat Riley’s fidgeting during the 2008 draft now makes perfect sense.”
sounds about right…
This is not about talent, size, speed or minutes. The thing here is his attitude. Dude doesnt work that hard to be the player miami expected him to be
i think too much was made about him being a headcase and whatnot. he’s not as mentally strong as some would like, but he’s no bust. 15 & 6 in 29 minutes per is not a bust!
i love miami, but they haven’t developed him right. they treated him like they didn’t want him to begin with (which they didn’t) and now they’re just stuck with him. given the right situation, he can still be in a Carlos Boozer class.
and his defense? really? he’s no worse than amar’e or boozer. at least he’s trying out there on D. but that’s just my opinion
People are forgetting that Bargani is the starting center for the Raps. If you pair these to together they would get lit up EVERY night worse that Golden State this year.
Say all the bad things you want about Beasley. When the season starts, teams like Toronto will have garbage on their rosters. Develop? Heck, the guy’s already scoring 15 points a game, and that’s in Miami. Compare that to the garbage teams like Toronto will have on their rosters, and 15 points a game looks pretty good. Make him the go-to guy, and he’ll be at 20 a game no problem. All the Beasley haters will still say he’s a bust, but he’s better than the garbage you see on most NBA rosters. People will pay to see him play.
Man, the #2 pick for a guy who ends up being a lazy Malik Rose, or a non-three-stroking Rodney Rogers….
If he gets himself an European passport, the Raps will be interested.
@smuck
It’s nice he scores 15 ppg. The one thing Toronto doesn’t need is scorers/shooters. He doesn’t compliment the players already on Raptor roster. Bargnani, Turkoglu, Beasley…. wow. What an intimidating front court….
People will pay to see him play?? REALLY!!! Where can I buy the stuff your smoking. I didn’t think here was chronic good enough to make me think fans will pay to see Beasley. Must be some super-duper-dope shit. *jealous*
This is all BS! I mean r u serious? All these articles saying nobody wants beas is pure bull crap. Riley has stated himself that he isnt trading nor shopping beas to other teams. He’s been getting offers before but declined them because Riley’s intention was never to trade beas! Riley has said that beas is the most offensively gifted player he’s ever seen, so why is it he’s a bust to some? Is it because he hasnt lived up to expectations? Have ppl ever heard of late bloomers, especially when it comes to a big men in the league, seriously he puts up decent numbers for the amount of minutes he gets. Part of the problem is the incompetent coach who kept on yanking him out of the game for minor mistakes, dont think im giving beas an excuse cause he can come way harder with his game. Give him time and you’ll see how great he’ll be.
HAHAHAHAHA!!!! Toronto is stupid if they dont take BEAS…they will be so sorry for not making this move…they suck now,they before and they will always suck…just sell the team now…I promise you Bryan Colangelo will not have a job as a GM in this league for long, you dont pass up on talent like this…HAHAHAHA…clown!!
Ivory…sounds like excuses to me
Micheal beasley went to the T’wolves, raptors made a mistake.
He could play 3, put bargnani on 4 and trade caleron for a true Centre at 5
That’d be:
Point: Barbosa 6’3
SG: Derozen/Weems 6’4/6’6
SF: Beasley 6’10
PF: Bargnani 7″
C: Not sure, but would have to be half decent.
That’s a pretty good line up which isn’t any less an offensive force then last year, but they’ll be big and much better defensively, With bench depth.
Would’ve been nice but key word was “would’ve” they passed out on beasleys good contract which has team option after next year, Oh well toronto good luck winning with Amir johnson….