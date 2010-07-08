Toronto Doesn’t Want Michael Beasley

What’s it like to feel unwanted? Ask Michael Beasley. Miami has been doing whatever they can to rid themselves of his contract for the past year or so, and no one seems to want him.

New Jersey wouldn’t take him for Keyon Dooling. Now, Toronto doesn’t want him either.

NBA.com’s David Aldridge says while there will probably be a sign-and-trade between the Raptors and Miami for Chris Bosh, it won’t involve players – just cash, draft picks and a trade exception.

ESPN’s Chad Ford reports:

Raptors GM Bryan Colangelo has indicated that he’s willing to talk sign-and-trade with the Heat but so far has balked at the idea of taking Michael Beasley in any such deal.

In one of the best Draft classes in recent memory (2008), it looks like Miami really struck out with the No. 2 selection. A trade exception and cash could definitely help the Raptors. However, the draft picks figure to be in the late first round.

What do you think? If you were Toronto, would you take Beasley?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.