Toronto takes care of must-win; Tyreke Evans chases history

Pretend for a second that the Raptors make the playoffs and have a chance of beating the Cavaliers in the first round. If Chris Bosh‘s face heals up and the rest of the frontcourt can bottle whatever they had during last night’s must-win at Detroit, this team actually matches up pretty well with Cleveland in the same way Orlando’s front line gave LeBron‘s squad problems last year … Andrea Bargnani (33 pts, 5 threes) was a sniper against the Pistons akin to Rashard Lewis on a good day; Hedo could recapture his actual game from the Orlando days; Sonny Weems could be utilized on the wing like Pietrus to harass LeBron; and not to even suggest Amir Johnson is anywhere near Dwight Howard, but last night Johnson (26 pts) at least played like somebody who gets paid to play basketball, which is a step up for him … DeMar DeRozan made the highlight reel again when he caught an alley-oop from Jarrett Jack (15 pts, 12 asts) and threw it down so hard he almost chipped his own tooth. DeRozan’s legs seem to be getting stronger as the season goes on. Forget breaking through the rookie wall; DeRozan jumped over it … The Blazers are a collective Jason Voorhees. Chop off the right arm, they find a way to kill you with the left. Run ’em over with your car, they come through the floorboards and get you anyway. Portland was dealt another blow yesterday with the news that Brandon Roy (knee) might be out for the rest of the season, so they found another guy to step up and filling the scoring void. Marcus Camby dropped 30 points to go with 13 boards in Monday’s win over Oklahoma City, a rare occasion where he had more points than rebounds, and an even rarer occasion where he scored 30. The last time he did that, Edgar Padilla was his PG … With the Bucks dropping into 6th-place in the East and the Hawks hanging onto that 3-seed, it’s looking more and more like this will be a playoff matchup. And the last two times Joe Johnson and John Salmons squared off, they’ve gone shot-for-shot in crunch time. Last night Johnson scored 31 as ATL won in Milwaukee without Jamal Crawford, while Salmons scored 28. If they meet in the first round it’ll be ike Bird vs. ‘Nique, except nobody will be watching … The Bucks fell in the standings because the Heat keep rising, winning 11 of their last 12 games. Miami was up three on Philly with 34 seconds left after D-Wade‘s breakaway dunk off a steal, but Andre Iguodala tied it up with a triple. Everybody was expecting D-Wade (30 pts) to take the last shot, and every Sixers’ eye was on him when he drove and found Udonis Haslem wide open on the baseline for the game-winner … Dime’s Pat Cassidy sent us this: “My mom + dad are at ‘Fan Appreciation Night’ in Philly. She sent me this text: Kapono is shooting 3’s all over the court. He has 22 pts-NO Assists. There have been FOUR dance teams, one worse than the other.” …
Other stat lines from Monday: Vince Carter scored 21 to lead Orlando past Indiana; Dirk Nowitzki had 25 points in Dallas’ bass-taping of the Clippers; David Lee had 26 points in New York’s win over Washington; Terrence Williams put up 21 points and 13 rebounds, but the Nets lost to Charlotte; Keith Bogans dropped 17 points on 5 threes to lead eight Spurs in double-figures in their win over Minnesota; and Arron Afflalo posted 22 points and 13 boards as Denver beat Memphis … You’ve got to hand it to the Sacramento marketing staff: They found a reason to get people to still care about a 25-win team that’s like a thousand games out of the playoff race, and it worked. For the home finale, the big selling point was Tyreke Evans trying to become only the fourth rookie (joining LeBron, Jordan and Oscar) to average 20 points, 5 boards and 5 assists per game, as well as it being Kevin Martin‘s first game back at ARCO since the trade. The crowd was in postseason form, while Sacto mayor Kevin Johnson and governor Arnold Schwarzenegger were in the building … Tyreke needed 24 points to ensure a 20 ppg average, and late in the first half he already had 22. With the crowd on its feet like it was a Game 7, an obviously exhausted ‘Reke couldn’t even find enough burst to get a shot off before the buzzer. In the second half, all he could manage was a couple free throws, which was enough to hit the milestone … Meanwhile, K-Mart went off like Terminator, dropping 39 points in Houston’s win. Martin was catching two-hand dunks in traffic, actually out-muscling guys for and-ones, and rented out a studio at the foul line (16-16 FT). Tyreke is the future, but K-Mart showed Sacramento what they’d been missing … We’re out like waiting for the playoffs …
Jennings for ROY
but we all know it will be one of them bs years that gets Co-ROY honors, like Grant Hill and Jason Kidd backwhen.
Matchups or no, the Raptors would get obliterated by the Cavs in the postseason. The Raptors are perhaps the softest team with the worst defence in the league, and who guards Lebron? For that matter, who guards anyone? The Raptors would get wasted in 4 games by a large margin – this coming from a TO fan.
Sonny Weems could harass Lebron like a mosquito harasses Brock Lesnar.
Terrance Williams is the future in NJ. With Harris, Brooks and Terrance they could develop something there….CDR, Lee and Jianlian i am not so sure….
No mention of Lionel Hollins getting a tech for playing volleyball with the basketball? Lol, silly Grizzlies.
Yall are on crack if you dont think Reke has it in the bag
Can’t wait for the playoffs.
In my best Dick Vermeil twang… This ones for the Raps..
Playyyoooffsss???
Dwight Howard should be MVP. His defensive presence is far under rated, and his offensive presence is what creates open shots for our shooters.
curry for roy. the kid can do everything on the court.
Raptors beating detroit is hardly a good judge of where the teams at. They didn’t even get close when they played the bulls, so how can they compete against the cavs?? No chance. I’d love to see them beat the cavs, but that will NEVER EVER happen. Raps are going to be in the lottery for at least the next 5 years now that Bosh is outta there.
LMFAO@AB… Impostor AB? If not, then how about an outlet article? And don’t hole anything back, let it all out, man. Promise it’ll make us all feel better. A vent out write up to relieve all the shit inside before the playoffs start…? Just saying…
The Blazers are just like bad weed, they just keep coming back, really damn hard to kill. And part of the sweet irony is, a player who’s been injury prone for most of his career is their saviour right now…
@SANS – Jennings will not win ROY. If anything, Curry would be Evans’ closest competitor. Outside of Jenning’s 53 pt explosion in the first month, dude has done little else and is inconsistent as hell, not to mention owner of the worst FG% in the league (or close to it.) You can try and pull the “he’s the only rookie to lead his team to the playoffs” line, but the reality is the player that led the Bucks to the playoffs will miss the playoffs with a broken arm, and the Bucks will fall in 4.
Curry is the next best rookie, but he wasn’t doing what he’s doing now back in November / December. Nothing more to say against Curry’s bid for ROY, the guy is a stud.
Reke accomplished a basketball milestone, and has been doing it the whole season. He grabbed the reins of the Kings from K-Mart and told him to piss off and never looked back. The front office began mid-season restructuring for the kid, and while he did hit the “wall”, he’s been able to keep his averages up there. They said he wasn’t a true point – yet he distributes like a 1, they said he doesn’t have handles, yet Kobe, Artest, Roy, Battier, Deng can’t keep him from driving and / or dishing. I’m happy to say that while it might be close, Reke is the overwhelming favorite…